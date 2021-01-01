« previous next »
League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #480 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
1995
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #481 on: Today at 04:58:18 pm »
Peak Everton
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #482 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm »
1995
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #483 on: Today at 04:58:30 pm »
Corruption corner
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #484 on: Today at 04:58:36 pm »
Can always rely on Everton to cheer me up
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #485 on: Today at 04:58:39 pm »
What a fitting goal to such a shit game.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #486 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm »
That is the definition of a jammy goal and that makes it all the more sweeter
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #487 on: Today at 04:58:41 pm »
But the Ev are going to win the FA cup right?
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #488 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
:lmao
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #489 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Gone to VAR.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #490 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Booooooooo
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #491 on: Today at 04:59:05 pm »
HAAAAAAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA


30 YEARS IT IS THEN!!!  ;D
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #492 on: Today at 04:59:10 pm »
About the only way someone was going to score, open goal from two yards.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #493 on: Today at 04:59:14 pm »
FT

Since 1995

Everton 1-2 Luton
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #494 on: Today at 04:59:16 pm »
Sweet  :odd
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #495 on: Today at 04:59:24 pm »
Has yer ma still gone that champagne on ice?
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #496 on: Today at 04:59:26 pm »
Allowed.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #497 on: Today at 04:59:26 pm »

Everton 1 - [2] Luton; Woodrow goal on 90+6'

full-time.

full-time.

Boooooooooooo.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #498 on: Today at 04:59:30 pm »
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #499 on: Today at 04:59:46 pm »
Big result for Luton
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #500 on: Today at 05:00:00 pm »
Bewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #501 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm »
Everton that
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #502 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Thanks Ev, just when as a red you think your down, the Ev are there to pick a cheer, me up.

Ta brethren. :thumbup
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #503 on: Today at 05:00:13 pm »
The big three O next year. Congrats.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #504 on: Today at 05:00:43 pm »
Had their name on it as well. Pity  :wave
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #505 on: Today at 05:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:26:45 pm
Luton should have this wrapped up. So we all know what happens next😳

Im taking some mockers credit😎
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #506 on: Today at 05:01:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:45:42 pm
commentator..

Going back the last 11 wins at Goodison for Everton where when they didn't concede a goal.

Commentator was right... ;D
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #507 on: Today at 05:01:28 pm »
Beto would have missed that at the other end.

ESPN started showing the "highlights", switched that off sharpish.
Once was enough.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #508 on: Today at 05:02:41 pm »
So life does go on ...... Thanks blueshite
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #509 on: Today at 05:03:35 pm »
Thank you Everton...thank you   ;D ;D
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #510 on: Today at 05:04:25 pm »
30 years you fuckers :lmao
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #511 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm »
Can always rely on them to cheer me up.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #512 on: Today at 05:05:21 pm »
0opped out and missed it, ah well

Never change Everton
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #513 on: Today at 05:05:43 pm »
Renewed my hope that they're poor enough to get relegated.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #514 on: Today at 05:06:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:04:25 pm
30 years you fuckers :lmao
they must have been delirious after yesterday's news too!
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #515 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:58:36 pm
Can always rely on Everton to cheer me up

Honestly they just know how to lift the mood dont they.
Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #516 on: Today at 05:06:18 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 04:59:24 pm
Has yer ma still gone that champagne on ice?

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
« Reply #517 on: Today at 05:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:05:43 pm
Renewed my hope that they're poor enough to get relegated.
oh they are probably going to survive but they are well in the mix and another points deduction will finish them
