League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January

Crosby Nick

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #80 on: Today at 09:11:43 pm
Seems a bit like our semi v Palace in 2001.

Different outcome in the final obviously
Hymer Red

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #81 on: Today at 09:13:28 pm
Game raising twats hate the wankers
Red Beret

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #82 on: Today at 09:14:26 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:47:52 pm
But these are not the Chelsea of a few years ago

If I'm sick to death of playing Chelsea in finals, then I'm sure our players are as well - regardless of how good or bad Chelsea are, these days.

Besides, we all know how these tin pot clubs up their game against us. If we make the final tomorrow, you can bet Chelsea will try to grind us into submission. And if the last two finals are anything to go by, we can forget about the officials making it easy for anybody.

It's just tedium and apathy when it comes to playing this lot. But you have to wonder how Boro made it this far. This result is embarrassing. They should apologise to their fans and refund their tickets.
MonsLibpool

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #83 on: Today at 09:18:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:26 pm
If I'm sick to death of playing Chelsea in finals, then I'm sure our players are as well - regardless of how good or bad Chelsea are, these days.

Besides, we all know how these tin pot clubs up their game against us. If we make the final tomorrow, you can bet Chelsea will try to grind us into submission. And if the last two finals are anything to go by, we can forget about the officials making it easy for anybody.

It's just tedium and apathy when it comes to playing this lot. But you have to wonder how Boro made it this far. This result is embarrassing. They should apologise to their fans and refund their tickets.
I think we'll beat them comfortably because they are pretty average these days. Let's just play our game.
StevoHimself

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #84 on: Today at 09:18:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:26 pm
If I'm sick to death of playing Chelsea in finals, then I'm sure our players are as well - regardless of how good or bad Chelsea are, these days.

Besides, we all know how these tin pot clubs up their game against us. If we make the final tomorrow, you can bet Chelsea will try to grind us into submission. And if the last two finals are anything to go by, we can forget about the officials making it easy for anybody.

It's just tedium and apathy when it comes to playing this lot. But you have to wonder how Boro made it this far. This result is embarrassing. They should apologise to their fans and refund their tickets.

Would be nice to beat them in normal time this time.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:19:41 pm
As long as we keep beating them (if we get there). I'm happy to keep facing them.
Crosby Nick

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #86 on: Today at 09:19:41 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:26 pm
If I'm sick to death of playing Chelsea in finals, then I'm sure our players are as well - regardless of how good or bad Chelsea are, these days.

Besides, we all know how these tin pot clubs up their game against us. If we make the final tomorrow, you can bet Chelsea will try to grind us into submission. And if the last two finals are anything to go by, we can forget about the officials making it easy for anybody.

It's just tedium and apathy when it comes to playing this lot. But you have to wonder how Boro made it this far. This result is embarrassing. They should apologise to their fans and refund their tickets.

Its only been two finals against them. Three in 12 years if you go back to 2012. Not that mad is it, for two top sides (well they used to be anyway).
ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #87 on: Today at 09:20:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:18:04 pm
I think we'll beat them comfortably because they are pretty average these days. Let's just play our game.

We thought that when we played them this season.

Its always a struggle against them regardless of how well they are playing
Samie

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #88 on: Today at 09:21:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:19:41 pm
Its only been two finals against them. Three in 12 years if you go back to 2012. Not that mad is it, for two top sides (well they used to be anyway).

Super Cup final in 2019 that also went to pelanties Nicholas.  ;D
Bobinhood

Re: League Cup SF / FA Cup R4 Fixtures 23rd - 29th January
Reply #89 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm
Played with my dog in the backyard in the snow rather than watch that 4-0 first half. Damn good move that was.  ;D Now im watching Bournemouth back instead.

