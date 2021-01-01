But these are not the Chelsea of a few years ago



If I'm sick to death of playing Chelsea in finals, then I'm sure our players are as well - regardless of how good or bad Chelsea are, these days.Besides, we all know how these tin pot clubs up their game against us. If we make the final tomorrow, you can bet Chelsea will try to grind us into submission. And if the last two finals are anything to go by, we can forget about the officials making it easy for anybody.It's just tedium and apathy when it comes to playing this lot. But you have to wonder how Boro made it this far. This result is embarrassing. They should apologise to their fans and refund their tickets.