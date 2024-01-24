« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024  (Read 5819 times)

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,467
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:01:38 pm
Kelleher
Bradley Quansah van Dijk Gomez
Jones Mac Allister Gravenberch
Diaz Gakpo Nunez

Yep. That would be my lineup.
100% With Darwin on the left. He's just so much more effective there(needs to move central though for more of a goal threat later on) and facilitates a lot of movement in the box- in the absence of Jota.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:02:35 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,467
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 22, 2024, 07:26:18 pm
We can draw and do the same.

I would play Ali in goal and maybe rest Konate and Jones.

A lot will depend on the availability of Dom, Trent and Robbo.
Away-goals rule?

EDIT: Nevermind- my head is like a rock tonight.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:07:28 pm »
Is Kelleher injured? I thought Adrian was sub keeper against Bournemouth
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:09:27 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 09:07:28 pm
Is Kelleher injured? I thought Adrian was sub keeper against Bournemouth
both of them were on the bench.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,405
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 06:51:00 pm
kelleher played the 2022 final...played the 2nd leg at Arsenal?. Why would he not play tomorrow?



I guess he will and the final but it's always been a really odd situation/decision
Obviously they promise it too him but it does signficantly weaken us at the end of the tournament (by benching the best in the world) when you can win the thing. Imagine doing it with another position on the pitch - Robb's fit but we're playing Beck in the final because we promised him minutes.. and yet with goal keepers its been normalised .. funny one.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:09:27 pm
both of them were on the bench.

Ah cool - then he definitely plays tomorrow
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 pm »
We will start our strongest available team and hopefully bring the kids on later in the game.  Rotation against Norwich.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm
I guess he will and the final but it's always been a really odd situation/decision
Obviously they promise it too him but it does signficantly weaken us at the end of the tournament (by benching the best in the world) when you can win the thing. Imagine doing it with another position on the pitch - Robb's fit but we're playing Beck in the final because we promised him minutes.. and yet with goal keepers its been normalised .. funny one.

The difference is that the likes of Beck will get minutes as substitute appearances as they did on Sunday against Bournemouth, that almost never happens with goalkeepers.

I assume the logic behind it is that you need to keep Kelleher motivated and content (as much as possible) so that when we do need him to cover Alisson hes in the right place mentally to do so.

I do agree it always irks me slightly when it gets to this stage and you know were not playing the best keeper in the world but I do get the logic and the difference between that and the scenario youre describing.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:39:15 pm
I guess he will and the final but it's always been a really odd situation/decision
Obviously they promise it too him but it does signficantly weaken us at the end of the tournament (by benching the best in the world) when you can win the thing. Imagine doing it with another position on the pitch - Robb's fit but we're playing Beck in the final because we promised him minutes.. and yet with goal keepers its been normalised .. funny one.

I think its all about the bigger picture with the goalkeeper.  Jurgen wants to motivate and keep probably the best no 2 in the league.  Having a guaranteed run in the league cup is one of the ways to do it. 
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,981
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm »
I'd play Alisson (why not play the best keeper around especially at this stage) but can understand Kelleher playing in the League Cup and against Norwich. Just hoping it's Alisson in Europe really.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,814
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:34:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
I'd play Alisson (why not play the best keeper around especially at this stage) but can understand Kelleher playing in the League Cup and against Norwich. Just hoping it's Alisson in Europe really.
Guessing its all agreed at the start of the season, as mentioned above - its how we ensure we have a really good back up keeper. Seems sensible to me and hasnt done us or Kelleher any harm (if hes not desperate to get away).

Again, itll depend whats been agreed but Id suspect Alisson will play in Europe from this point on
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:36:31 pm »
For me, I'd play:

Fulham 24th - Alisson
Norwich 28th - Kelleher
Chelsea 31st - Alisson

Except if Ali's feeling any tightness from Sunday's match vs Bournemouth, then I'd play Kelleher twice and rest Alisson until the Chelsea match. Hell, I'd play Adrian ahead of Ali for the next two matches if he didn't feel 100%.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm
The difference is that the likes of Beck will get minutes as substitute appearances as they did on Sunday against Bournemouth, that almost never happens with goalkeepers.

I assume the logic behind it is that you need to keep Kelleher motivated and content (as much as possible) so that when we do need him to cover Alisson hes in the right place mentally to do so.

I do agree it always irks me slightly when it gets to this stage and you know were not playing the best keeper in the world but I do get the logic and the difference between that and the scenario youre describing.

Exactly, you can conceivably give minutes to players through matches in all other areas of the pitch but you can't really do that with the goalkeeper unless they get injured. And if you want a top class second goalkeeper, you have to keep them motivated and in some sort of rhythm. Not that difficult to comprehend the logic behind this.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm »
Great OP Zlen.
I expect Klopp to go strong here with Kelleher starting.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:50:29 pm »
The only changes that we'll see will probably due to fitness/freshness reasons. Can potentially see some of Quansah, Grav, and Gakpo starting this game. Hopefully Bradley is ready to do high-intensity games this week!

We should have enough but it's the semis and they'll be right up for it - a couple of early goals from us can really kill their momentum. Rarely is it that comfortable, but it would be nice to see!
Logged

Offline nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm »
Going to be a really tough match . Given that kelleher could play Saturday I would really like to see alisson .

Also this is a semi final . Lets have our best team with VVD and konate . Norwich at home is where we rest people and we just had an 11 day rest
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,486
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:25:33 am »
You have to go back 8 matches to Nov. 2018 as the last time we beat Fulham by 2 or more goals.

Expect another tight match.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,051
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:27:20 am »
Be interesting to see how they play it.

Do they come out quickly or will they feel their way into it ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,248
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:59:20 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:15:48 pm
true.  I'm sure the oppo players will refrain from tackling him, or shoving him and so on.  that will help.  plus there's no chance he could get tripped as well, or land awkwardly on his shoulder when contesting a header.
all good.

Without wanting to pile onto the original comment too much. Is there also risk of other, muscle injuries starting a game after such a long lay off.
Though given how we seem to perform in most first halves, it's probably better to get an extra 45 mins warming up than be bought in off the bench!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:07:33 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm
Going to be a really tough match . Given that kelleher could play Saturday I would really like to see alisson .

Also this is a semi final . Lets have our best team with VVD and konate . Norwich at home is where we rest people and we just had an 11 day rest

If you play Alisson now, do you then play him for the final? No, you don't.

So you have to play Kelleher.

Could play Ali on Sunday, no issues.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,405
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:07:48 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 10:14:03 pm
I think its all about the bigger picture with the goalkeeper.  Jurgen wants to motivate and keep probably the best no 2 in the league.  Having a guaranteed run in the league cup is one of the ways to do it. 

Youre definitely right about the desire to keep him motivated but whether its worth it or not probably hinges on what you think his level is
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:29:42 am »
For me, Kelleher plays tonight, if fit enough. No question.

The experience gained from games like this is priceless, plus we all know Ali is unfortunately not immune to injury either. An experienced backup for a trophy hungry team is a very nice thing to have. If there is a bad day at the office, then he would learn from that to, am sure.

As for the game, it's nicely balanced and despite not nailed on to win, would be disappointing if we didn't put in a good performance. Gonna be an uncomfy evening if we start slow.

Am sure the away fans will give them plenty of motivation.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #102 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:07:48 am
Youre definitely right about the desire to keep him motivated but whether its worth it or not probably hinges on what you think his level is

It's not just about what level he is.

Say Kelleher leaves in the Summer and we want to sign a decent replacement - the quality of player we are going to attract is going to be much higher if we can at least point to the fact that they will always be able to play in, and potentially win, cup competitions. The same also applies if we have any good up and coming keepers in the academy if we want them to stick around.

Our need for a quality back-up is also relatively high given that Alisson has a habit of picking up little injuries during a season. And despite the fact that I'm guessing you don't rate Kelleher that highly, you cannot dispute that he is better than the large majority of other back-up keepers we and other clubs have had.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #103 on: Today at 11:20:44 am »
Nothing particularly new or novel about big clubs giving their number 2 the League Cup. Kelleher, Zack Steffen, David Ospina, Willy Caballero, have all played in the final at Wembley as the number 1 sat on the bench.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,814
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #104 on: Today at 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:20:44 am
Nothing particularly new or novel about big clubs giving their number 2 the League Cup. Kelleher, Zack Steffen, David Ospina, Willy Caballero, have all played in the final at Wembley as the number 1 sat on the bench.
Kepa however is the only goalie to have made a complete fool of himself in two league cup finals as both 1st and 2nd choice keeper
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Redley

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #105 on: Today at 11:47:51 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:07:48 am
Youre definitely right about the desire to keep him motivated but whether its worth it or not probably hinges on what you think his level is

Going back a while, but we saw what happened when we didnt have a good back-up goalie against Atletico Madrid the season we won the league. If we're wanting someone of the standard of Kelleher, which is a sensible position I think, we need to throw them a bone with this sort of game.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,826
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #106 on: Today at 11:56:52 am »
Now it's chelsea awaiting tonights winner, I feel like this week wish list for santa would be (in order):

no injuries to first team players
advance to LC final
minutes/experience (maybe as close to 180 minutes as works, fitness wise) for Quansah, Bradley
minutes/experience (maybe as close to 120 minutes as works, fitness wise) for Beck, Gordon
minutes/experience (maybe as close to 90 minutes as works, fitness wise) for Clark, McConnell
minutes/experience as subs for some of Nyoni Kone-Doherty Danns
advance to 5th round of FA cup
Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #107 on: Today at 11:57:45 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:01:04 pm
Yep. That would be my lineup.
100% With Darwin on the left. He's just so much more effective there(needs to move central though for more of a goal threat later on) and facilitates a lot of movement in the box- in the absence of Jota.

is jota injured?
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:02:56 pm »
I can't believe the amount of shouts for Álisson to play, rather than kelleher. Talk about support for one of our players?
When did he become a bad keeper, or a liability?

The best thing I can say about him, is that whenever he is in the line up, it doesn't faze me at all.
More importantly, it does not seem to faze the back line either.
He is totally reliable, and outstanding with his distribution.
Playing Álisson tonight is not going to happen. And not should it. Get behind Kelleher!!!
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:09:16 pm »
Kelleher got us this far and deserves to start. He's our League Cup goalie and everyone wants to keep him around and keep him happy. If he ends up getting to lift another trophy after playing a major role in it, that is the least he deserves.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,981
  • Seis Veces
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:02:56 pm
I can't believe the amount of shouts for Álisson to play, rather than kelleher. Talk about support for one of our players?
When did he become a bad keeper, or a liability?

The best thing I can say about him, is that whenever he is in the line up, it doesn't faze me at all.
More importantly, it does not seem to faze the back line either.
He is totally reliable, and outstanding with his distribution.
Playing Álisson tonight is not going to happen. And not should it. Get behind Kelleher!!!

It's pretty obvious why, because he's the best keeper around. I like Kelleher a lot, he's probably the best back up keeper we've had in a long time and I think replacing him with a better back up won't be easy, but it's a massive game where every bit of quality will help. Then again I've just never really been one for the cup goalkeeper stuff. As for keeping him happy, he'll play double figures amount of games this season for one of the biggest clubs around deputising for the keeper who is the best in the world. I think he should be pretty happy with that, considering he'll have had the chance to have got off in the past. Maybe this is the year he will go and play elsewhere and that's fair enough, but he's had a very fair crack at the whip here so far.

Hopefully this plays out similarly to the second half at Anfield a couple of weeks ago. Plenty of chances and a couple of which you think we'll take. Fulham have only played three games in nearly a month this year and one of them they had a rotated side out against Rotheram for. As the game goes on our quality/freshness should tell.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,248
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
Having a backup keeper that knows our system through years of training with us helps.
I guess a new keeper would be up to speed in a transfer window as we change other personnel and systems. But 'better the devil you know'.
Also we have no idea how Kelleher feels about it.
Would he 'happily' sit this out, knowing we are waiting for Salah and others to come back and Ali is best in the world and get the Norwich game and the LC final.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,881
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #112 on: Today at 12:30:29 pm »
Don't know why there's a debate, Kelleher played every game two seasons ago as we won it, and we're not going to change that system this time around. Just deal with it.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,814
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #113 on: Today at 12:36:23 pm »
I think the Kelleher situation is why Klopp gets more out of players than other managers.

For example if Kelleher has been promised the League Cup, if Jurgens was to turn round and say Im going to play Alisson it says to Kelleher he doesnt trust him. That has a knock on effect where other players then no longer know if they can take his word.

The arrangement seems to work and everyone is happy. If Kelleher were to start costing us games particularly important ones, that may change in future. But so much of what Klopp can get from his players is down to them buying in and trusting him and what he says.

You only have to look at them as they come off the pitch to know what he means to them.
But that harmony can be destroyed and if the squads unharmonious then theres less chance of us doing well and winning things as a club
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 