I can't believe the amount of shouts for Álisson to play, rather than kelleher. Talk about support for one of our players?

When did he become a bad keeper, or a liability?



The best thing I can say about him, is that whenever he is in the line up, it doesn't faze me at all.

More importantly, it does not seem to faze the back line either.

He is totally reliable, and outstanding with his distribution.

Playing Álisson tonight is not going to happen. And not should it. Get behind Kelleher!!!



It's pretty obvious why, because he's the best keeper around. I like Kelleher a lot, he's probably the best back up keeper we've had in a long time and I think replacing him with a better back up won't be easy, but it's a massive game where every bit of quality will help. Then again I've just never really been one for the cup goalkeeper stuff. As for keeping him happy, he'll play double figures amount of games this season for one of the biggest clubs around deputising for the keeper who is the best in the world. I think he should be pretty happy with that, considering he'll have had the chance to have got off in the past. Maybe this is the year he will go and play elsewhere and that's fair enough, but he's had a very fair crack at the whip here so far.Hopefully this plays out similarly to the second half at Anfield a couple of weeks ago. Plenty of chances and a couple of which you think we'll take. Fulham have only played three games in nearly a month this year and one of them they had a rotated side out against Rotheram for. As the game goes on our quality/freshness should tell.