For me, Kelleher plays tonight, if fit enough. No question.
The experience gained from games like this is priceless, plus we all know Ali is unfortunately not immune to injury either. An experienced backup for a trophy hungry team is a very nice thing to have. If there is a bad day at the office, then he would learn from that to, am sure.
As for the game, it's nicely balanced and despite not nailed on to win, would be disappointing if we didn't put in a good performance. Gonna be an uncomfy evening if we start slow.
Am sure the away fans will give them plenty of motivation.