I guess he will and the final but it's always been a really odd situation/decision

Obviously they promise it too him but it does signficantly weaken us at the end of the tournament (by benching the best in the world) when you can win the thing. Imagine doing it with another position on the pitch - Robb's fit but we're playing Beck in the final because we promised him minutes.. and yet with goal keepers its been normalised .. funny one.



The difference is that the likes of Beck will get minutes as substitute appearances as they did on Sunday against Bournemouth, that almost never happens with goalkeepers.I assume the logic behind it is that you need to keep Kelleher motivated and content (as much as possible) so that when we do need him to cover Alisson hes in the right place mentally to do so.I do agree it always irks me slightly when it gets to this stage and you know were not playing the best keeper in the world but I do get the logic and the difference between that and the scenario youre describing.