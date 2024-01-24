« previous next »
Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024

Agent99

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #40 on: Today at 11:47:24 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:08:50 am
Robbo in the squad for the tomorrow, Trent and Dom due back for the weekend.

Jones fit to play tomorrow.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-injury-update-alexander-arnold-jones-robertson-szoboszlai-and-tsimikas
kavah

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #41 on: Today at 11:54:25 am
^ yes   ;D
MrGrumpy

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm
I dont think Robbo is ready yet. Do we give Gomez a night off and start with Bradley and Beck?
duvva 💅

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:02:51 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:50:14 pm
I dont think Robbo is ready yet. Do we give Gomez a night off and start with Bradley and Beck?
Not for me. We start with our strongest possible outfield line up (which means Joe at LB right now), its a semi final 2nd leg away from home with a one goal advantage. Try to get the job done then think about resting players if possible.

Jm55

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:08:26 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:02:51 pm
Not for me. We start with our strongest possible outfield line up (which means Joe at LB right now), its a semi final 2nd leg away from home with a one goal advantage. Try to get the job done then think about resting players if possible.

Robbo in the squad for tomorrow so the strongest line up would be him at LB and Gomez at RB, if not I would agree.
stockdam

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #45 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm
Thanks Zlen.

It's difficult to decide whether we should go full strength and risk injuries or go with a "decent" team and reduce the risk. We're in a semi-final and I think we have to take the risk; there's no point saying "oh well we tried but at least we didn't pick up any injuries". Fulham will be trying hard as they are just 1 goal behind and at home. If we aren't on top of our game then Fulham are well capable of going through.

The club exists for trophies and we have to go for it.
Bennett

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #46 on: Today at 01:31:26 pm
I'd try and take advantage of the fact that Fulham will likely suffer from the same lack of rhythm we did in the first half of the Bournemouth game.

Stick with the same front three that ended the Bournemouth - Gakpo wide, Nunez central - and try and kill this tie early.
Kloppage Time

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #47 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm
Gravenberch needs the minutes and has been decent coming off the bench recently, rest Curtis, he came off as a precaution so must have felt something, don't risk him
SamLad

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #48 on: Today at 01:39:19 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:13:50 am
They can afford to take their time bringing Robbo back, that's the good part of it.
and we can give Joe some much-needed breaks.
Wabaloolah

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Reply #49 on: Today at 01:41:11 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:50:14 pm
I dont think Robbo is ready yet. Do we give Gomez a night off and start with Bradley and Beck?
Beck is suspended
