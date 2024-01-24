Thanks Zlen.



It's difficult to decide whether we should go full strength and risk injuries or go with a "decent" team and reduce the risk. We're in a semi-final and I think we have to take the risk; there's no point saying "oh well we tried but at least we didn't pick up any injuries". Fulham will be trying hard as they are just 1 goal behind and at home. If we aren't on top of our game then Fulham are well capable of going through.



The club exists for trophies and we have to go for it.