Robbo in the squad for the tomorrow, Trent and Dom due back for the weekend.Jones fit to play tomorrow.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-injury-update-alexander-arnold-jones-robertson-szoboszlai-and-tsimikas
I dont think Robbo is ready yet. Do we give Gomez a night off and start with Bradley and Beck?
Not for me. We start with our strongest possible outfield line up (which means Joe at LB right now), its a semi final 2nd leg away from home with a one goal advantage. Try to get the job done then think about resting players if possible.
They can afford to take their time bringing Robbo back, that's the good part of it.
