Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024

Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 12:35:10 pm
Fulham vs Liverpool FC
League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Craven Cottage


Referee: Simon Hooper
Assistant Referees: Adrian Holmes and Simon Long
4th Official: Tony Harrington

Agg. Score 2-1



Is it just me or whenever we visit Craven Cottage I start a little 'Maxiii...Maxi Rodriguez runs down the wing for me' chant in my head? Damn that was a good night. Some nice memories from Craven Cottage I have to say. That Maxi hattrick one was a crazy game alright. 5-2 win, Maxi song, Kenny smiling... just one of those matches under Kenny that was soothing our soul after horrors of Hodgson. Or that amazing Sturridge hattrick in 2013? That was nice as well. Or Yossi's goal, oh boy how could we ever forget that. I watched that on the worst strem ever. I've never seen something so beautiful happen in two dozen dancing pixels. We believed there and then - it's coming, it's happening, no fucking way it isn't. Yeah, good memories. Some not so good ones too, like the very next match after the Maxi-3 game, where we lost 1-0 after Spearing got a red card and then rookie referee Kevin Friend made his name as a twat of the highest order. He proved his reputation many times since then. But mostly it's been a good place for us to go.

We're going back to the Cottage this week, hoping for some more good memories. This team feels like real memory makers in the making. Already this season they've done the impossible many times. No surrender, no letting up. This cup really is there for us to win and I'm certain we will if we make it to the final game. One final hurdle left to overcome.

First match was very good you have to say. After that wobbly start we really grew into it and subs helped us turn it around. Shame it wasn't 3-1 in the end - we sure were close more than once. But it's ok, we go to their ground with draw or win securing our progression. Fulham are well rested having played their last game 9 days ago. I do feel this will probably work in our advantage a bit. Yeah, they are rested - but last nights game allowed us to shake off any rustiness after our break. We'll be ready to rumble from minute one. If ever there was a game where an early goal could kill it off - this is it. So I'm hoping for a strong lineup and a strong start. Put pressure on them early, let's exploit their lack of playing time and hopefully score early. Having both Darwin and Jota score twice last night helps as well. I don't think anyone is afraid any longer that we'll struggle to either score or create in absence of Mo and Trent. Not happening, we'll be all over them.

Not sure if Klopp will rotate and how much. I could see perhaps Gakpo starting instead of Diaz and Gravenberch starting for Jones - but not much more. We're so close to another trophy here, it makes more sense to rotate more against Norwich, who are also objectively weaker than Fulham. In any case, I'm sure we have enough to wrap this one up.

When are we ever recycling that Maxi song?
It's a banger.

Up the Reds.

Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 12:40:16 pm
Makes sense to go with as strong a team as possible and then rotate the squad at the weekend for Norwich. Normally wed see Kelleher in the Caribao Cup I think but I wonder if the FA Cup game at the weekend changes the thinking somewhat.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 01:32:04 pm
They might be a little undercooked, coming off a break.  Could work in our favour.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 01:33:39 pm
Avoid defeat v Fulham for a place in a cup final, should be handling that though I'm sure they'll give it a good go. Hopefully the injuries we get aren't too bad, the two game stretch of Chelsea and Arsenal feels huge, Chelsea are shit but v us it's always a CL final for them.

Get these twatted, I want Darwin to finish it in front of our end second half.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 01:36:10 pm
Any of our injured players likely to be back for this game?
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:42:53 pm »
Thanks for the OP Zlen.

We really could be bare bones for this. Hopefully Diaz and Konate who took significant knocks yesterday are ok for it. Jones I guess is doubtful and not sure anyones due back yet, Szoboszlai maybe?

Theyve given us two decent games at Anfield and theyve got nothing to lose so this will be no pushover. Given all the injury worries Id be more than happy to limp over the line with a draw. We can certainly do without extra time.

Expect Kelleher to come in for Alisson, and Gravenberch for Jones if hes out. The only other possible change is Gakpo in for Diaz.


Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:51:27 pm »
That's a nice memory to evoke, Zlen!  I'm still haunted by the Full-um, Full-um, Full-um droning chant when their dogshit side came and beat us 1-0 at Anfield a few seasons ago (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56227460 - we were three points behind Everton and they had two games in hand after two-thirds of the season  :o)

I've been so impressed by all the fringe and youth players that have come into the team at varying points this season.  There's probably a tipping point where we're too inexperienced, particularly for a game like this, but right now it feels like whatever team Klopp/Ljinders put together is going to get the job done.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:35:10 pm
Is it just me or whenever we visit Craven Cottage I start a little 'Maxiii...Maxi Rodriguez runs down the wing for me' chant in my head?

For me I'm thinking, libpool top of the league libpool libpool top of the league! after a last minute Yossi strike  ;D

We just have to draw here so hopefully we can do what we need to. Fulham coming onto us will suit us for once we don't have to go searching for a goal...
But i am pretty sure we will still go for it. Gakpo will get the nod, can drop back into mid to help out as there's no need to go for it fully
Think Konate will be given a rest too

Hoping to see some minutes from a player returning from injury - ANYBODY!!
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:52:26 pm »
I cannot wait for this game, after yesterday, the next two should be very easy to enjoy.

The Chelsea game however....
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:10:07 pm »
what's Trent's situation now?  I don't think he's been in training, but maybe I missed it.

(same for Dom)
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:26:53 pm »
Just need to get through these next 2 games and hopefully Trent &. Dom are back for Chelsea and Arsenal.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 07:13:30 pm
Just win and get to Wembley.
Just win and get to Wembley.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 07:26:18 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:13:30 pm
Just win and get to Wembley.

We can draw and do the same.

I would play Ali in goal and maybe rest Konate and Jones.

A lot will depend on the availability of Dom, Trent and Robbo.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 08:20:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:26:18 pm
We can draw and do the same.

True.

But just Win and get to Wembley...  8)  :wave
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm »
A win or draw to see us through to Wembley again, please @FootballingGods

Alisson
Bradley   Konate   VVD   Gomez
Mac Allister
Gravenberch   Jones
Jota   Nunez   Gakpo

Should pretty much pick itself, I think Kelleher in goal though, and Jones might be injured now, so replace with Elliot I suppose. They have to come out and get something here which should suit us, first goal would be nice so we can then look to soak up some pressure and hit them with pace on the break.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm »
Will we go VVD and Quansah one game and Konate and Quansah the other? If so, makes sense to go with Virgil for this game, the bigger tie and away from home.

Any chance Tsimikas and Robertson see minutes or is it too early still?
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
Will we go VVD and Quansah one game and Konate and Quansah the other? If so, makes sense to go with Virgil for this game, the bigger tie and away from home.

Any chance Tsimikas and Robertson see minutes or is it too early still?
Yeah, I've had the same thought about rotating our centrebacks like that.
I'm pretty sure the two left backs aren't ready yet, so it's probably Bradley and Gomez as fullbacks for this one, with perhaps Beck coming in against Norwich.
I think the midfield and forward lines will be experienced players only, though someone like Clark or Gordon could well get sub appearances, and a start in the weekend.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 10:37:25 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:54:43 pm
Will we go VVD and Quansah one game and Konate and Quansah the other? If so, makes sense to go with Virgil for this game, the bigger tie and away from home.

Any chance Tsimikas and Robertson see minutes or is it too early still?
We have to pick our best 11 for this. We can rotate against Norwich.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 10:46:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:37:25 pm
We have to pick our best 11 for this. We can rotate against Norwich.
yeah, we have to push hard to get to the Final, and Fulham are a much bigger test than Norwich.

crazy run of games right now, but it's great to have so much to play for.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:40:59 pm »
Start with a strong lineup. Go for it the first 20 and try and score as many as we can, let em punch themselves out for the rest of it and conserve our energy for the end. Ring the changes in the 2nd half and give it a last hoorah for the last 10 mins when their concentration levels have dropped, they're breathing heavily and they just want to go home. Pull a Kuyt on them.

We should not really need to exert ourselves beyond trying to control the game and defending. Any draw and we're through.

Hopefully, a boring 1-0
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm »
If we get to the final we're playing Chelsea. I hate those game raising bastards.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
If we get to the final we're playing Chelsea. I hate those game raising bastards.
So sick of meeting that lot in finals and semis.

We rarely get United, Arsenal or Spurs in semis or finals, going back decades. (or City these days)
But these c*nts... we always run into them. Funny.
Re: Fulham vs Liverpool FC, League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg, 20:00 Wed 24th Jan 2024
Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
If we get to the final we're playing Chelsea. I hate those game raising bastards.
A chance to beat them in a 4th consecutive final :D It's getting embarrassing for them.
