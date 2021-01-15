« previous next »
Author Topic: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool  (Read 1701 times)

Offline MinnyRed

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:25:17 pm
Can only assume those that think its a stonewall red think Jones should've been sent off too  ;D

No. But if thats (Jones VAR) the standard then youd think theyd apply it. Its inconsistent. Thats the point.
Offline Claire.

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:25:17 pm
Can only assume those that think its a stonewall red think Jones should've been sent off too  ;D

Did he even get a booking?
Online KevLFC

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #122 on: Today at 05:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:25:38 pm
Got on with the game

Its friggin halftime and I dont think the poster is playing in it. 

My point being is that not every bad tackle is red. It's a yellow but the ref missed it. As someone said its similar to Jones red which was a shocking decision to send him off that time.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #123 on: Today at 05:27:33 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:20:12 pm
Cant wait for Tierney to retire

Retire wouldn't be the word I'd use.
Online Knight

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #124 on: Today at 05:27:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:25:16 pm
Shots from distance have been so bad take the yards and pass when someone comes out

Its very difficult to create high value chances if you continually shoot from dangerous positions which arent high value shot locations.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #125 on: Today at 05:27:36 pm »
Foul looks worse in sliw motion but the big difference is that you dont have a guy putting the freeze frame up to influence the ref. We'll only ever get those kind of things against us so fuck em.

Really tough match, not sure who we have to change the match. There were a couple of times where Elliott was free in the middle and we kept the ball and lost it. Need to sometimes look for the space rather continue where it is congested.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:27:43 pm »
It's fine as Howard Webb will say he thought it was a red next week and apologise.
Online smicer07

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #127 on: Today at 05:27:46 pm »
Absolute leg breaker.
Online Irishred1

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #128 on: Today at 05:27:48 pm »
Red for me. Goes over the ball and could have hurt Diaz badly . Not a great first half but conditions are bad. Hopefully up itba bit and get a goal.
Online vicar

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:25:17 pm
Can only assume those that think its a stonewall red think Jones should've been sent off too  ;D

Thats the problem though isnt it?
They were close to identical challenges, being challenged, roll over the ball and studs into a leg. BUT treated differently.
Neither were reds, imo, but that doesnt help.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 05:26:01 pm
evenly matched, I though.they'll be an manc cu*t to replace him

passing not good enough, as is our variation in corners.

just look at Gunners set pieces, and Villa. etc
just Copy them...!

Nothing wrong with our corners, our CB's just aren't taking their chances this season.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:27:11 pm
Justin Kluivert challenge on Luiz Diaz on 35' - no foul given and no VAR check (Tierney) - https://v.redd.it/755zraoautdc1 & https://i.imgur.com/Ykl2IJz.png



Shocking challenge.  Would have been a red if one of our lads did that.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:28:15 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:24:31 pm
Like the ones Jones and Mcallister got which were never reds?
but they were reds though weren't they, unless you're living in a parallel world?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:27:31 pm
Did he even get a booking?
Wasnt even awarded a foul
Online rushyman

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:25:17 pm
Can only assume those that think its a stonewall red think Jones should've been sent off too  ;D

I want it to be a red if jones is going

That's all I can say on the matter. LiVARpool though
Online Syntexity

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:28:26 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:18:45 pm
How was that challenge any different to Jones challenge?

Very different. A Liverpool player made the one against Spurs, and this was made against Liverpool! VAR not on duty when it counts as usual. Another big situation messed up where it will all be ok as it is against us and Webb will just mention on tv at some point that it should have been a red and they will somehow work to improve.. and Tierney has nothing against us, its just a coincidence, rinse repeat. We wont get a thing, but they will probably somehow make a mistake in VAR again and forget checking something that goes against us. Life as usual.

Parts where ok, in the sense that we had some control for parts. But we are creating nothing, a lot lacking going forward. Need to improve in the second half. But its a hard game where not much is considered a free kick, windy. I would take a deflection of someones behind to claim a Liverpool win, just get the three points in any way.

Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:27:31 pm
Did he even get a booking?

Wasn't even a foul  :lmao
Online smicer07

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:28:43 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:27:32 pm
My point being is that not every bad tackle is red. It's a yellow but the ref missed it. As someone said its similar to Jones red which was a shocking decision to send him off that time.

If that was overturned and today's was given a yellow I'd sort of understand. But it wasn't, so obviously that's a red.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:27:31 pm
Did he even get a booking?

I don't think he even got a speaking too by the referee.
Online Jetmir M.

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 05:24:05 pm
Steady so far. Nipped their enthusiasm in the bud. Just havent done much in attack

Any word on the officiating, mate?
Online smicer07

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:29:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:28:00 pm
Shocking challenge.  Would have been a red if one of our lads did that.

Probably will second half with Tierney on duty.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:28:39 pm
Wasn't even a foul  :lmao

Yes, it was it caught him.
Offline kezzy

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:29:21 pm »
Mac Allister has been superb. As for the red card Im surprised Tierney didnt send Diaz off for throwing his leg at someones studs.
Online Redley

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:29:27 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:27:43 pm
It's fine as Howard Webb will say he thought it was a red next week and apologise.

If we collect enough of them, at the end of the season we get a free McFlurry
Online disgraced cake

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:29:35 pm »
I don't have a problem with him not being sent off (should have been a yellow at least), it's just how can the mind ever not go back to Jones at Spurs, and it'll feel like that forever now really.

Mac Allister really can continue in that six role I feel if he plays like this. Really growing in to it. Maybe not for every game but there's a reason he's looked this good and we've climbed to the top of the table, he's really good.
Online MJD-L4

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:29:49 pm »
Consistency is non existent with these c*nts 😂

If that challenge happens to anyone other than a Liverpool player it's a straight red every day of the week.
Online Kuytinho

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #146 on: Today at 05:29:59 pm »
That challenge was clearly worse than the one Jones was sent off for. Saying Liverpool fans would be aggrieved because Jones was sent off for 'a similar challenge' minimises how dangerous that foul was.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #147 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 05:27:55 pm
Thats the problem though isnt it?
They were close to identical challenges, being challenged, roll over the ball and studs into a leg. BUT treated differently.
Neither were reds, imo, but that doesnt help.

Of course. I don't think Jones should've been sent off. I don't think Kluivert should have either.

But yes, the inconsistencies in how we're refereed compared to others is infuriating.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #148 on: Today at 05:30:04 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:27:32 pm
My point being is that not every bad tackle is red. It's a yellow but the ref missed it. As someone said its similar to Jones red which was a shocking decision to send him off that time.
But Jones red was given by VAR, they told the referee to look at it again. This one wasnt, if one is a red then the other should be too. Doesnt matter if we think theyre a little harsh, a precedence has been set.
Online tornado

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #149 on: Today at 05:30:04 pm »
vAR NAP
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #150 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:27:32 pm
My point being is that not every bad tackle is red. It's a yellow but the ref missed it. As someone said its similar to Jones red which was a shocking decision to send him off that time.
I bet you agreed with Jones' red though at the time eh
Online 88_RED

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #151 on: Today at 05:30:15 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:21:59 pm
VAR Barely took a look, would have been 5 mins and 200 replays for us.

You missed the Super Slo Mo and the freeze frame on a platter for the refs pitchside monitor..  :no
Online Raid

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:30:25 pm »
You wonder if Sky control the VAR narrative at this stage. The Jones Red they were straight to analysing (albeit Red Nev said it wasnt, but they were straight on it).

This one wasnt even looked at.

Both probably not reds but consistency and all that
Online rob1966

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #153 on: Today at 05:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:25:17 pm
Can only assume those that think its a stonewall red think Jones should've been sent off too  ;D

More that Jones got a red so therefore every tackle the same should also be a red
Online Jm55

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #154 on: Today at 05:31:06 pm »
The frustrating thing with the Kluivett challenge is that with the Jones red its the VAR which gives it, Hopper, from memory booked him and VAR overturned. Had Hooper sent him off and VAR not overturned and then Madley today booked him and VAR didnt overturn then you can argue that neither is a clear and obvious error despite different results coming, theyre trusting the referees view, but from memory thats not the case, especially as the referee in this game didnt even give a fucking free kick.
Online rushyman

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #155 on: Today at 05:31:10 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:27:32 pm
My point being is that not every bad tackle is red. It's a yellow but the ref missed it. As someone said its similar to Jones red which was a shocking decision to send him off that time.

Careless no yellow
Reckless yellow
Endangering opponent red

These are the 3

I think that comes into careless. It's actually the right decision here  for me.

Jones red at spurs wasn't even careless. It was below that, it just highlights how bad a decision that was
Online Red Wanderer

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #156 on: Today at 05:31:15 pm »
Its worse than Jones - Jones fully played the ball and rolled over it. This was going at speed, and he goes in studs-up sideways.

The fact that it wasnt even given as a foul makes the officiating even more of a joke.

Online Cesar

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #157 on: Today at 05:31:20 pm »
We are always shit first half, don't worry bout it. We are winning this 2-0. Gakpo on for Nunez.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #158 on: Today at 05:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 05:30:25 pm
You wonder if Sky control the VAR narrative at this stage. The Jones Red they were straight to analysing (albeit Red Nev said it wasnt, but they were straight on it).

This one wasnt even looked at.

Both probably not reds but consistency and all that
Definitely. Alan smith played it down massively.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Half time: Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool
« Reply #159 on: Today at 05:31:23 pm »
Scrappy but we'll improve.  One of our Dutch men will score...
