How was that challenge any different to Jones challenge?



Very different. A Liverpool player made the one against Spurs, and this was made against Liverpool! VAR not on duty when it counts as usual. Another big situation messed up where it will all be ok as it is against us and Webb will just mention on tv at some point that it should have been a red and they will somehow work to improve.. and Tierney has nothing against us, its just a coincidence, rinse repeat. We wont get a thing, but they will probably somehow make a mistake in VAR again and forget checking something that goes against us. Life as usual.Parts where ok, in the sense that we had some control for parts. But we are creating nothing, a lot lacking going forward. Need to improve in the second half. But its a hard game where not much is considered a free kick, windy. I would take a deflection of someones behind to claim a Liverpool win, just get the three points in any way.Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!