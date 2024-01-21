Said it a few weeks ago when we were playing okay/average and still winning it was a very good sign and what title contenders do and eventually we would start to go up the gears and begin to blow sides away. What i didn't think was we'd do that in the middle of an injury crisis and without Mo. Frankly we are fucking amazing



Yep.. I posted last week that Klopp has confirmed that our counter-pressing is now back to "Klopp's Liverpool" levels. It seems we've finally all "gelled" now.The first half of the seaosn we've had to grind an aweful lot- so much so that we must've broken the record for wins when going behind, and that's where Kloppo's shined this season! Cascarino was right- Klopp's decision making has been masterful this season- better than everyone else- incl Ped. It has us at the top of the summit, despite us getting the brunt of bad decisions this season.He took a team with a newly formed midfield, with a lot of youngsters coming in, and a "group" (as Brendan used to say) who weren't up to speed yet.... let them operate in the 1st half, while analyzing the opposing team, finding their weaknesses or identify our strength against them... and BOOM! - 2nd half we always came out of the blocks flying.Klopp's tactics carried us through the first half, now, we're back to approaching our best and able to win games again, just playing our game.