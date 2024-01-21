« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79  (Read 12691 times)

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,358
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:20:12 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:21:07 pm
Next 5/6 games will tell a tale, i think i saw somewhere abu next 5 and they were basically 15 points.
In that time we have next up chelsea, even with their form is never easy, then arsenal away, then 4 others before abu on the 9th March.

yep it's a big run of games coming. If recent history tells us anything it's that we can't afford to let City get their noses in front.
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:35:49 am »
Was travelling and missed game today  -- happy with the result but concerned about more injuries? Can someone clarify? So Jones has a suspected hamstring imjury  and Ibou has an issue as well? Do we know any more than this?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,800
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49’ 90+3’ Jota 70’ 79’
« Reply #482 on: Today at 07:07:50 am »
 :D :D
My new away kit has done the business - mate of mine was in Liverpool last month and picked up a purple kit for my youngest (14)
daughter (who watches all the games with me) and one of the cool green/white kits (the one we wore yesterday) for me.  ;D

« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:27 am by Rush 82 »
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #483 on: Today at 07:42:49 am »
Fantastic 2nd half, was thinking it was gonna be a sneaky 1 or 2 nil but we were clinical and won the game comfortably. We had a couple of hairy moments but that xG felt totally wrong.

Darwin and Jota both looked sharp, just waht we need with bigger tests to come.

Bradley looked great, and nearly scored l, been worth the wait to see him.

Yiu would've thought the Bournemouth fans would've learned the last time they tried to take the piss out of one of our player mis-kicking the ball. That "wa-hay" from them closely followed by the roar from our fans sounded pretty sweet!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,454
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #484 on: Today at 07:48:30 am »
Jota came back from his injury at just the right time. Hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the season because he's fucking lethal.

Never too involved in the game but when there's a sniff of a goal he's deadly.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,922
  • Believer
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #485 on: Today at 08:04:59 am »
I don`t know if it has been said already, but that 2nd half performance and result felt very much like Leicester away after the World Club Cup
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,353
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #486 on: Today at 08:14:30 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:48:30 am
Jota came back from his injury at just the right time. Hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the season because he's fucking lethal.

Never too involved in the game but when there's a sniff of a goal he's deadly.

If and buts but I think were Jota fit all season we'd have at least 2 points more. The upside is he is fresher now for the run-in than he would have been had he been available all season.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #487 on: Today at 08:29:33 am »
Fantastic second half performance, especially in such poor conditions and with a terrible ref and VAR.
Everyone played their part, including the young lads who came on late in the game. Really pleased for Nunez too.

The ref was pretty poor, my favourite bit was when he blew for a foul by Jota as he grabbed the defenders arm, having spent the first half with defenders pulling him back in the penalty area and nothing. Why VAR didn't review the Kluivert challenge only Tierney knows. It was close to identical to the Jones challenge, which I didnt think was a red, but we appealed and were told nope thats a red, so how is this possible? The penalty on Jota again looks nailed on and why he stopped the game when a Bournemouth player pulled his hamstring I have no idea. Really poor.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #488 on: Today at 08:31:45 am »
we have a big chance to win the league
Especially when you see our away games after Arsenal.
Everton & United be tough but poor sides
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #489 on: Today at 08:40:00 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:20:12 am
yep it's a big run of games coming. If recent history tells us anything it's that we can't afford to let City get their noses in front.

I wouldn't be too concerned if City are ahead of us going into the game at Anfield, providing we are within 3 points. The issue is if they are ahead of us after that game, because they would then likely win out.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #490 on: Today at 08:49:06 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:35:49 am
Was travelling and missed game today  -- happy with the result but concerned about more injuries? Can someone clarify? So Jones has a suspected hamstring imjury  and Ibou has an issue as well? Do we know any more than this?

Nothing confirmed but Curtis looked like a hamstring albeit Jurgen said he hoped it was just precautionary. Ibou twisted his ankle but played on so should be ok. Well get team news tomorrow so fingers crossed especially for Curtis who cant catch a break with injuries.
Logged

Offline Nice one, Barney lad!

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • Take me to your Klopp.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #491 on: Today at 09:00:21 am »
'cant catch a break with injuries.'

You want him to get a fracture?
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,247
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #492 on: Today at 09:09:12 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm
Already have, only lost twice and both games were dodgy as fuck
we've lost once in the league not twice and we didn't even lose that, think we lost twice in the Europa
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,247
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #493 on: Today at 09:18:20 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
8 points ahead of the team rat boy recently said would finish above us? Surely not.

why do people take anything that prick says even remotely seriously.

He's got a grudge as wide as the Mersey against us and again he'll be desperate for City to win the league.

Do what I do, if he's in your TV, switch to a stream, you'll enjoy it much more
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:23:57 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:18:20 am
why do people take anything that prick says even remotely seriously.

He's got a grudge as wide as the Mersey against us and again he'll be desperate for City to win the league.

Do what I do, if he's in your TV, switch to a stream, you'll enjoy it much more

yup pretty much what i do nowdays. watch the game on mute or another language. Non of the agenda driven shit spewed by commentary team makes the game much more enjoyable to watch. they hardly bring anything new or good to the commentary anyway.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,716
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:56:41 am »
Best play of the game was Darwin putting that Moore clown on his ass. The minute they put him on i thought "uh-oh, people are about to get hurt". Pure thug that guy.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,460
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #496 on: Today at 09:58:27 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:18:23 pm
Said it a few weeks ago when we were playing okay/average and still winning it was a very good sign and what title contenders do and eventually we would start to go up the gears and begin to blow sides away. What i didn't think was we'd do that in the middle of an injury crisis and without Mo. Frankly we are fucking amazing  :wave
Yep.. I posted last week that Klopp has confirmed that our counter-pressing is now back to "Klopp's Liverpool" levels. It seems we've finally all "gelled" now.

The first half of the seaosn we've had to grind an aweful lot- so much so that we must've broken the record for wins when going behind, and that's where Kloppo's shined this season! Cascarino was right- Klopp's decision making has been masterful this season- better than everyone else- incl Ped. It has us at the top of the summit, despite us getting the brunt of bad decisions this season.

He took a team with a newly formed midfield, with a lot of youngsters coming in, and a "group" (as Brendan used to say ;D ) who weren't up to speed yet.... let them operate in the 1st half, while analyzing the opposing team, finding their weaknesses or identify our strength against them...  and BOOM! - 2nd half we always came out of the blocks flying.

Klopp's tactics carried us through the first half, now, we're back to approaching our best and able to win games again, just playing our game.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:25 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,353
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #497 on: Today at 10:03:03 am »
Were going to have to start to make official complaints. How can anyone can see that challenge on Diaz and deem it okay is anyones guess. And if that is an acceptable level of force then why was Jones sent off?
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #498 on: Today at 10:28:29 am »
A delicious victory.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #499 on: Today at 10:38:18 am »
We are a very good football team.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,213
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #500 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:56:41 am
Best play of the game was Darwin putting that Moore clown on his ass. The minute they put him on i thought "uh-oh, people are about to get hurt". Pure thug that guy.

I loved that as well, cos Ibou was still struggling, same with Ali coming out to cover as well. Proper team stuff.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,183
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #501 on: Today at 11:12:49 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:28:58 am
Also have to agree with thaddeus, I wasn't that outraged with the non red card, it just looks bad against the stupid precedent that we've suffered the brunt of.

The big issue I have with it, is that it was a deliberate move by the player. I'm not saying he had any intention on making contact with Luis' leg, but he made that move with his leg and his foot landed exactly where he wanted it to go. The only problem was, that he was too late and caught Luis instead of the ball (which in my view makes it a reckless move). Compare that to Jones' red card, where he clearly wants to play the ball, but his foot lands on top of it and is then deflected onto the other player's leg. His foot ended up in a position he never intended it to be in.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,460
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #502 on: Today at 11:13:36 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:38:18 am
We are a very good football team.
We're good aren't we? ;D
Even these prats agree:

Mancs
Quote
Missing the best right winger in the world and they don't even miss a beat.

Another nightmare season in which we can only hope that City are able to stop Liverpool from winning the league.
---
Agree with the comms, there's a very clinical efficiency of this Liverpool team.
Not been amazing today and Bournemouth played well for spells so 0-3 is pretty good going.
---
They're missing half their squad as well. Agree with the clinical efficiency part. They just do everything well, no matter who plays.
---
Liverpool have loads of goalscorers plus set piece threat. Exactly the opposite of us.
---
This Liverpool team is so annoying. They keep wining, but are not even that great. At least the Liverpool of a few years ago were awesome, so you kind of expected it.

I can't see them dropping many points (only 1 controversial defeat this season). Just hope City get their act together and go on their usual run.
---
And again, crazy how teams just panic with these chances against them.
---

Arsenal

Quote
Theres no way we remain competitive in a title race with equivalent injuries to what they have.

I mean, they might not either, but theyre having a good go at it so far.
---
Liverpool has quality depth.

Klopp has options.

He started a kid at fullback today. Played two other kids off the bench as well.

They spend money but don't go overboard with it. They spend it wisely. They sign top flight talent and also develop it. They invest in their youth and academy and play the youth.

The blueprint is right there for everyone to see.
---
Pssst. Psst the secret is they have a real manager
---
And on top of that, their single loss of the season is down to gross error by PGMOL inept refs at the VAR room.

Liverpool have shown immense resilience despite the challenges of multiple injuries.

When the going got tough due to their many injuries, they still manage to quickly adapt, involve their bench, youngsters and get the results they need.

For us at the moment we get a long injury to a first team, the impact is immediately noticed as the absence of said player is noticed.
---
The real Mentality Monsters are back! (Bayern fan on the Arsenal forum)
---
« Last Edit: Today at 11:20:26 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,604
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #503 on: Today at 11:23:52 am »
Those Manc comments. :D

Imagine being that desperate for another team on your own city to win stuff.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,460
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #504 on: Today at 11:28:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:23:52 am
Those Manc comments. :D

Imagine being that desperate for another team on your own city to win stuff.
Pathetic really. Sound just like another team in blue that we know.. ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #505 on: Today at 11:28:54 am »

The Arsenal comments are pretty perceptive and generous.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #506 on: Today at 11:58:17 am »
+ Empire Of The Kop: "Paul Tierney approves Kluivert studs-on Diaz; similar to red card Jones got vs Spurs"

Liverpool fans may be left wondering what ever happened to consistency in the officiating of Premier League games this season after Justin Kluivert got off scot-free for his challenge on Luis Diaz.

Whilst appearing entirely accidental, the Dutchman's studs were seen connecting with the Colombian's ankle after failing to win the ball.

The moment was reviewed by Paul Tierney on VAR and cleared, though we have to ask what separates the incident from Curtis Jones' red card for a similar challenge against Tottenham.



- https://www.empireofthekop.com/2024/01/21/tierney-approves-kluivert-studs-on-diaz-challenge/
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:16 pm by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #507 on: Today at 12:40:44 pm »
Just read a couple of fans on the Beeb calling out Simon Stone and thr PGMOL. The Manc arse licker just skirted around the topic mainly as he has zero analysis skills to be able to explain both incidents and there's no way he was going to agree with us. Twat.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,132
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49’ 90+3’ Jota 70’ 79’
« Reply #508 on: Today at 01:22:07 pm »
On the Kluivert foul. Still photos are redundant. And just because Jones got sent off doesn't mean he should as well. Jones SHOULDN'T have been sent off. It was a ridiculous decision. You'd like to think they learn from these bad decisions. So calling for a repeat of a mistake from months ago is bizarre to be honest.

The penalty is another matter though. That should 100% have been given on-field (maybe as a free-kick and then VAR could intervene to correct the position of the foul).
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,021
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #509 on: Today at 01:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:23:52 am
Those Manc comments. :D

Imagine being that desperate for another team on your own city to win stuff.

I liked this one:

Quote
This Liverpool team is so annoying. They keep wining, but are not even that great. At least the Liverpool of a few years ago were awesome, so you kind of expected it.

How often did we say that about United under Ferguson? :D

Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:22:07 pm
On the Kluivert foul. Still photos are redundant. And just because Jones got sent off doesn't mean he should as well. Jones SHOULDN'T have been sent off. It was a ridiculous decision. You'd like to think they learn from these bad decisions. So calling for a repeat of a mistake from months ago is bizarre to be honest.

The penalty is another matter though. That should 100% have been given on-field (maybe as a free-kick and then VAR could intervene to correct the position of the foul).

That's the point though. If a Liverpool player does it, it's a card/red; if a non-LFC player does it, it's not even a telling off.

Back chat? Card. Swear to the ref's face? Card. Throw the ball away? Card.

Liverpool are refereed to the absolute strictest letter of the law, to the point where we get penalised for stuff that shouldn't even be penalised. Meanwhile, our players continue to get manhandled with impunity and the officials just wave it off.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,220
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #510 on: Today at 01:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:23:52 am
Those Manc comments. :D

Imagine being that desperate for another team on your own city to win stuff.
The self-proclaimed "Biggest club in the World"  ::) looking for snookers already.

Pathetic!
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,802
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #511 on: Today at 02:05:04 pm »
Why do people compare Jones' red card to Kluivert's assault? Jones connected with the ball and had the misfortune that his foot slipped off the ball. Kluivert landed on another person's ankle.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #512 on: Today at 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:22:07 pm
On the Kluivert foul. Still photos are redundant. And just because Jones got sent off doesn't mean he should as well. Jones SHOULDN'T have been sent off. It was a ridiculous decision. You'd like to think they learn from these bad decisions. So calling for a repeat of a mistake from months ago is bizarre to be honest.

The penalty is another matter though. That should 100% have been given on-field (maybe as a free-kick and then VAR could intervene to correct the position of the foul).
:thumbup

The Jones red card was scandalous.  There seems to be less inclination by the VAR to super slowmo and stop-frame the moment of impact now which is maybe a positive sign that PGMOL do eventually learn.

That we've been on the opposing ends of both decisions is a bit galling though.  I'm still waiting for somebody from PGMOL to admit that Jones was harshly treated by first the VAR, then the on-field ref and then the officials that handled the appeal.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,875
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #513 on: Today at 02:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 02:05:04 pm
Why do people compare Jones' red card to Kluivert's assault? Jones connected with the ball and had the misfortune that his foot slipped off the ball. Kluivert landed on another person's ankle.

That's the point, if Jones gets a red for something so blatantly accidental and unfortunate, then Kluivert not getting one for a similar foul he had complete control over is absurd.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,008
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #514 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm »
First half meh, 2nd half superb!

Overall ecstatic with that....I remember sayng a couple months ago how our away form is worrying but feeling the opposite now. I think beating Arsenal away in the cup was a real confidence boost....there was no point i was worried about Bournemouth yesterday.
Sure we started off sluggish, but when we got control of the game we never let up and then just had to find our shooting boots.

So glad Nunez ended his drought, the first goal was some lovely link-up play and a smart finish. Al the goals were good and we probably should have had a pen

Pray for no more injuries, hope Curtis is ok? And some of these lads can really kick on now....especially the likes of Bradley, looks like great cover
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,829
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #515 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:22:07 pm
On the Kluivert foul. Still photos are redundant. And just because Jones got sent off doesn't mean he should as well. Jones SHOULDN'T have been sent off. It was a ridiculous decision. You'd like to think they learn from these bad decisions. So calling for a repeat of a mistake from months ago is bizarre to be honest.

The penalty is another matter though. That should 100% have been given on-field (maybe as a free-kick and then VAR could intervene to correct the position of the foul).

Would be totally fair to say they didn't give a red, as they have learnt from past mistakes. However, they didn't overturn on appeal, meaning they believe it's the right decision so all other incidents should be referee'd under the same ruling.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 