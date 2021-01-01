« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79  (Read 10948 times)

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:20:12 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:21:07 pm
Next 5/6 games will tell a tale, i think i saw somewhere abu next 5 and they were basically 15 points.
In that time we have next up chelsea, even with their form is never easy, then arsenal away, then 4 others before abu on the 9th March.

yep it's a big run of games coming. If recent history tells us anything it's that we can't afford to let City get their noses in front.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:35:49 am »
Was travelling and missed game today  -- happy with the result but concerned about more injuries? Can someone clarify? So Jones has a suspected hamstring imjury  and Ibou has an issue as well? Do we know any more than this?
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49’ 90+3’ Jota 70’ 79’
« Reply #482 on: Today at 07:07:50 am »
 :D :D
My new away kit has done the business - mate of mine was in Liverpool last month and picked up a purple kit for my youngest (14)
daughter (who watches all the games with me) and one of the cool green/white kits (the one we wore yesterday) for me.  ;D

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #483 on: Today at 07:42:49 am »
Fantastic 2nd half, was thinking it was gonna be a sneaky 1 or 2 nil but we were clinical and won the game comfortably. We had a couple of hairy moments but that xG felt totally wrong.

Darwin and Jota both looked sharp, just waht we need with bigger tests to come.

Bradley looked great, and nearly scored l, been worth the wait to see him.

Yiu would've thought the Bournemouth fans would've learned the last time they tried to take the piss out of one of our player mis-kicking the ball. That "wa-hay" from them closely followed by the roar from our fans sounded pretty sweet!
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #484 on: Today at 07:48:30 am »
Jota came back from his injury at just the right time. Hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the season because he's fucking lethal.

Never too involved in the game but when there's a sniff of a goal he's deadly.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #485 on: Today at 08:04:59 am »
I don`t know if it has been said already, but that 2nd half performance and result felt very much like Leicester away after the World Club Cup
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #486 on: Today at 08:14:30 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:48:30 am
Jota came back from his injury at just the right time. Hopefully he can stay fit for the rest of the season because he's fucking lethal.

Never too involved in the game but when there's a sniff of a goal he's deadly.

If and buts but I think were Jota fit all season we'd have at least 2 points more. The upside is he is fresher now for the run-in than he would have been had he been available all season.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #487 on: Today at 08:29:33 am »
Fantastic second half performance, especially in such poor conditions and with a terrible ref and VAR.
Everyone played their part, including the young lads who came on late in the game. Really pleased for Nunez too.

The ref was pretty poor, my favourite bit was when he blew for a foul by Jota as he grabbed the defenders arm, having spent the first half with defenders pulling him back in the penalty area and nothing. Why VAR didn't review the Kluivert challenge only Tierney knows. It was close to identical to the Jones challenge, which I didnt think was a red, but we appealed and were told nope thats a red, so how is this possible? The penalty on Jota again looks nailed on and why he stopped the game when a Bournemouth player pulled his hamstring I have no idea. Really poor.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #488 on: Today at 08:31:45 am »
we have a big chance to win the league
Especially when you see our away games after Arsenal.
Everton & United be tough but poor sides
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #489 on: Today at 08:40:00 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:20:12 am
yep it's a big run of games coming. If recent history tells us anything it's that we can't afford to let City get their noses in front.

I wouldn't be too concerned if City are ahead of us going into the game at Anfield, providing we are within 3 points. The issue is if they are ahead of us after that game, because they would then likely win out.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #490 on: Today at 08:49:06 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:35:49 am
Was travelling and missed game today  -- happy with the result but concerned about more injuries? Can someone clarify? So Jones has a suspected hamstring imjury  and Ibou has an issue as well? Do we know any more than this?

Nothing confirmed but Curtis looked like a hamstring albeit Jurgen said he hoped it was just precautionary. Ibou twisted his ankle but played on so should be ok. Well get team news tomorrow so fingers crossed especially for Curtis who cant catch a break with injuries.
