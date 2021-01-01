Fantastic second half performance, especially in such poor conditions and with a terrible ref and VAR.

Everyone played their part, including the young lads who came on late in the game. Really pleased for Nunez too.



The ref was pretty poor, my favourite bit was when he blew for a foul by Jota as he grabbed the defenders arm, having spent the first half with defenders pulling him back in the penalty area and nothing. Why VAR didn't review the Kluivert challenge only Tierney knows. It was close to identical to the Jones challenge, which I didnt think was a red, but we appealed and were told nope thats a red, so how is this possible? The penalty on Jota again looks nailed on and why he stopped the game when a Bournemouth player pulled his hamstring I have no idea. Really poor.