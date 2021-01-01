« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79  (Read 7884 times)

Online Redley

« Reply #440 on: Today at 09:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 09:43:55 pm
We've only lost 1 game.

In the league aye, then that dead rubber Europa game
Online StevoHimself

« Reply #441 on: Today at 09:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:45:13 pm
In the league aye, then that dead rubber Europa game

We lost two in the Europa, didn't we? That Toulouse horror show.
Online Redley

« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 09:45:56 pm
We lost two in the Europa, didn't we? That Toulouse horror show.

Ahh shit yeahthat was fucking dodgy as well tho!
Offline alonsoisared

« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:28 pm
Darwina has a nice ring to it.
now there's a thought 🤔
Online reddebs

« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:28 pm
Darwina has a nice ring to it.

Or Luisa or Virgilia or Trentina 😁
Online Dave McCoy

« Reply #445 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm »
Credit to the Bournemouth manager, theyve really come on. That said the Reds are just too fucking good. Great to see. Up the Reds!
Online Gifted Right Foot

« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:02:18 pm »
Boss.  Keeping the momentum going with all these players missing is pretty crazy. 
Online the_red_pill

« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:03:07 pm »
From a match report:

Quote
Its a win that will be glossed over by others as only Bournemouth when Bournemouths only defeats in their last 10 games have come away at Manchester City and Tottenham. They havent lost a home league game in three months, and were at that point a very different prospect.

Mentality Monsters! ;D
Offline eAyeAddio

« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 09:43:55 pm
We've only lost 1 game.
We didn't lose the Spurs game - it was awarded to them by corrupt match officials.
