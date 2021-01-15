Mac Allister, Jota and VVD were elite for us today. They were followed closely by Nunez and Konate who both played extremely well. Also, shout out to Bradley who was very solid. I liked his aggressiveness and speed today.



With the number of injuries and games coming up it's going to be interesting to see how we line up over the next 2 weeks. Two cup games with this Wednesday's being the more difficult followed by two big Premier League games against Chelsea and Arsenal. If we're still leading the league after this period, and there are no further injuries, the boys should be able to go on a run right up until the huge home game against Man City.



Looking forward to Salah, TAA, Slozbo, Endo, Robertson and Thiago coming back into this team in the next month. Very exciting times!