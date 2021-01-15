« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79  (Read 6216 times)

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:26:51 pm
When their lad did his hamstring with us in a dangerous position, was it offside? If not, why did he stop the game?

Clarke put it out I think
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #361 on: Today at 07:29:14 pm »
That was big. That was great. We are great.

All very exciting, all slightly tempered by the fact that one defeat and its not in our hands again. Well it is, because we can beat City at home so actually maybe that should be viewed as a massive opportunity too.

Solid at the back and so much firepower. Exciting times people!
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #362 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 07:26:51 pm
When their lad did his hamstring with us in a dangerous position, was it offside? If not, why did he stop the game?

Nobody has a clue why. He let the play go on but as soon as we got the ball he stopped the game. No it wasnt offside as he dropped the ball to restart the game.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #363 on: Today at 07:32:38 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:29:34 pm
Nobody has a clue why. He let the play go on but as soon as we got the ball he stopped the game. No it wasnt offside as he dropped the ball to restart the game.

Cheers. Thought as much. Bizarre stuff yet again.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:34:26 pm »
4th goal, Beck is more advanced than Nunez. Runs back towards his natural position  and tells Nunez to go in the space he had vacated. Very wise head.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:35:41 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 07:04:22 pm
Great win but how fucked is Tierney?

How does he not give the Jota pen?

Thats the sort of thing thatll get forgotten about by all other fans because were so good we won anyway. And then theyll bring up Jotas penalty against Newcastle (which was a penalty) the next time we do moan because another shite decision has cost us a win.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:35:53 pm »
I have just realised that the goal in 93rd minute is / was sssooo satisfying, in any game.

Aaaahhh in any added minute actually. Feels good.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:42:44 pm »
Good win, crap ref, feels like i say same every game, with pretty much a full team out injured or away and still manage a win its looking good. So glad for Nunez two well taken goals , shame he's a shit Andy Carroll like.....

Libpool Top of the league going into February with Arsenal and Chelsea coming up, win them and then City will worry
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:44:07 pm »
Four clinical goals and a clean sheet. Lovely.

Konate is starting to achieve his true status and the rest of the team look like, well, a team

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:45:15 pm »
Missed this one but I suspected there'd be a reaction after the tepid-sounding first half. Hopefully we'll see this forward line clicking for a bit longer with Salah out.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 07:19:07 pm
What does Webb actually do?
er apologies for cock ups with a snide look on his face?
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:49:02 pm »
Fourth away win in a row - we've really turned our away form around. Next away match: Arsenal.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #372 on: Today at 07:50:20 pm »
We are witnessing a seriously good football team.

Going through the gears now. Historically under Klopp we turn it on from February onwards. Hopefully a special few months ahead
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:51:06 pm »
https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1749156039671328996

Quote
Today, in Conor Bradley (20), Harvey Elliott (20), Ryan Gravenberch (21), Bobby Clark (18), Owen Beck (21), and Kaide Gordon (19), Liverpool had 6 players aged 21 or younger play in the same league match for only the fourth time ever, and first since April 1965 vs Wolves.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:52:13 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 07:04:22 pm
Great win but how fucked is Tierney?

How does he not give the Jota pen?
Maybe because he wasn't the referee.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:52:25 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 06:42:28 pm
Conor Bradley MOTM for me an amazing performance

An assist and nearly two goals

Our youngsters are quality

Jones, Elliott, Bradley, Doak


Our bench was that thin we had two keepers on it



Amazing performance since


Salah, Matip, Endo, Trent, Thiago, Robertson, Tsimikas and Sboz


All out or unavailable

Bajcetic.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:53:02 pm »
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #377 on: Today at 07:55:51 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 07:49:02 pm
Fourth away win in a row - we've really turned our away form around. Next away match: Arsenal.

Joint most away points in the League with City (weve won 6 out of 11, theyve won 7 but theyve lost 3).
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #378 on: Today at 07:55:52 pm »
Crazy, I didn't think we were that bad in the first half but Klopp slated us. We didn't create much, but neither did we look at giving up chances. I've definitely seen us play way worse this season.

Second half was another level.. Jones completely ran the midfield and Solanke did not get a sniff from Virgil and Konate. Great performance, really feel we're hitting form at a good time, just such a shame about all the injuries mounting up. Fingers crossed Jones is ok for Chelsea.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #379 on: Today at 07:56:03 pm »
If my calculations are correct we've only scored 16 league goals in the first half this season compared to 31 in the 2nd half. Imagine how good we'd be if we played to our full potential right from the off.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #380 on: Today at 07:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:47:55 pm
er apologies for cock ups with a snide look on his face?

He doesnt even apologise does he?
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #381 on: Today at 07:58:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:58:24 pm
Can someone check on Gary Neville, we need to ask him exactly how Spurs are going to finish above us.
The longer they keep thinking that the better, as far as im concerned
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #382 on: Today at 07:59:07 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 07:55:52 pm
Crazy, I didn't think we were that bad in the first half but Klopp slated us. We didn't create much, but neither did we look at giving up chances. I've definitely seen us play way worse this season.

Hehe, I thought the same. We werent great in the first half but it was fairly even overall and yeah, we've definitely played worse so I was surprised by Klopp's comments. I suppose he knows what he's talking about though :P
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #383 on: Today at 07:59:19 pm »
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #384 on: Today at 08:01:06 pm »
Dont mind Bournemouthbut their fans might want to try and avoid the wahey when our attackers are still in dangerous positions! Twice its bitten them in the bum this season
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #385 on: Today at 08:01:41 pm »
Who was the Bournemouth assistant that was going to get wrecked by Klopp?

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #386 on: Today at 08:01:51 pm »
I like the bit where we score nice goals.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #387 on: Today at 08:03:51 pm »
If Jones at spurs is a red card, then that today also has to be a red card. Sick of us being refereed differently
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #388 on: Today at 08:06:18 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:03:51 pm
If Jones at spurs is a red card, then that today also has to be a red card. Sick of us being refereed differently

Yep. Looking forward to the justification for not giving a red. 'We don't want to re-referee a game', 'not a clear and obvious error', 'there was no force or intensity in the tackle' blah blah blah.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #389 on: Today at 08:10:21 pm »
Mac Allister, Jota and VVD were elite for us today.  They were followed closely by Nunez and Konate who both played extremely well.  Also, shout out to Bradley who was very solid. I liked his aggressiveness and speed today.

With the number of injuries and games coming up it's going to be interesting to see how we line up over the next 2 weeks.  Two cup games with this Wednesday's being the more difficult followed by two big Premier League games against Chelsea and Arsenal.  If we're still leading the league after this period, and there are no further injuries, the boys should be able to go on a run right up until the huge home game against Man City. 

Looking forward to Salah, TAA, Slozbo, Endo, Robertson and Thiago coming back into this team in the next month.  Very exciting times!
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #390 on: Today at 08:16:04 pm »
What a win, that was a big statement.

The referee will get a free pass because we won 4-0 but he was fucking dreadful today. I'm so sick of watching this shit sometimes.

I hope the people crying for a number 6 are happy with our number 6 options in Mac Allister and Endo because they are both brilliant and have been key to sustaining our form. It's almost like Klopp knows what he is doing.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #391 on: Today at 08:17:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:24:59 pm
No, our fans replied with Nunez Nunez
.

It was our fans, they followed their pisstake with Nunez, Nunez
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #392 on: Today at 08:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on Today at 08:17:05 pm
It was our fans, they followed their pisstake with Nunez, Nunez

Definitely ours but I think they had a little try just before he got his 2nd  ;D
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #393 on: Today at 08:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:56:03 pm
If my calculations are correct we've only scored 16 league goals in the first half this season compared to 31 in the 2nd half. Imagine how good we'd be if we played to our full potential right from the off.

Teams tend to throw everything at us in the first half so I don't think it's about not playing as well as we can as much as it is teams making it difficult. When we won the title we'd outrun the opposition for the first half then sit back in the second half, this season we seem to have flipped it (intentionally or not I have no idea) and we save our intensity for when teams are tired.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #394 on: Today at 08:29:56 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 07:58:11 pm
The longer they keep thinking that the better, as far as im concerned

Yep, Im not a fan of bragging and acting arrogant, lets keep focussing on the next game
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #395 on: Today at 08:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:56:03 pm
If my calculations are correct we've only scored 16 league goals in the first half this season compared to 31 in the 2nd half. Imagine how good we'd be if we played to our full potential right from the off.

First team to win the league after only playing for half a season?
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #396 on: Today at 08:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 07:50:20 pm
We are witnessing a seriously good football team.

Going through the gears now. Historically under Klopp we turn it on from February onwards. Hopefully a special few months ahead
Thanks for pointing this out: everyone is saying that Man City have a tendency to steamroll in the second half of the season, but they've been ignoring that so do we.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #397 on: Today at 08:34:37 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 07:52:13 pm
Maybe because he wasn't the referee.

He was the VAR Official.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #398 on: Today at 08:34:58 pm »
So much could have gone wrong, from players missing, to coming off a break, weather conditions, away from home, to the usual refs being what they are. To not only win, but in such a convincing way, is immense. This team has something special at the moment.
Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #399 on: Today at 08:36:07 pm »
Great win!

Surely someone must be able to be heard in this league in regards to refeering. People are not blind, and everyone sees.. Something must be done, but seems nay. Hm Its strange how where there should be easy sollutions the bureaucracy makes nothing but standstill happen. Oh, the insanity
