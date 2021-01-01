I'm sure it'll go under the radar in terms of "statement" wins, but that's a fucking incredible result.



Since the start of November , the only PL team with a better record (on a PPG basis) than Bournemouth are... Liverpool. Away at one of the form sides in the league, on a horrible night with terrible conditions, with a crippling injury/absence list, a bench full of kids and all of our key creative players missing and we just casually recorded a 4-0 victory without breaking too much of a sweat.



The scoreline flatters us sure, but I'd like to see any side top that whilst missing half their first 11 and most of the back-ups. The forwards were clinical (for a change it feels like...!) and Macca was unreal but a special shout-out to Bradley putting in a superb performance in his PL debut, and VVD/Konate for a pretty much flawless defensive display. You weren't getting anything off them today.



This was a must-win with a list of tricky fixtures coming up until the City game, and a depleted squad and they passed with flying colours. Start getting some of our players back... well, who knows.