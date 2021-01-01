« previous next »
PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79

Hymer Red

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #320 on: Today at 06:55:24 pm »
What a good do!! I really enjoyed that. Good performances all around the team you could make a case for any of the outfield players getting MOM but Ali had nowt to do the defence was so good. I thought Macallister and Bradley were fantastic and Jota Darwin and Diaz were a real nuisance. Lets hope Curtiss and Iboue are OK. Another Jurgen masterclass well played Red Men top of the league!!
smicer07

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #321 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm »
That was terrible use of an umbrella.
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #322 on: Today at 06:58:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:35:26 pm
Amazing how Liverpool are 5 points clear and everyone is still writing them off. It's llike the last 5 years never happened and only last season counts.
Can someone check on Gary Neville, we need to ask him exactly how Spurs are going to finish above us.
Samie

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #323 on: Today at 06:59:36 pm »
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #324 on: Today at 07:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:33:34 pm
What a second half,well done lads!

Shout out to Conor Bradley,played with absolute no fear and for me was a surprise how physically ready he looked.

Made me laugh in the first half when they said Harvey will need to protect the youngster - theyre the same age
TomDcs

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #325 on: Today at 07:02:13 pm »
Boss all round, all stepping up and being counted when it matters 💪💪💪💪
Lone Star Red

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #326 on: Today at 07:02:16 pm »
A seriously impressive performance against an in-form team and missing several first teamers.
Red Beret

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #327 on: Today at 07:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:40:57 pm
Plus, I thought we were pretty good in the first half as well!

For once! :P ;D
Avens

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #328 on: Today at 07:03:37 pm »
Given Bournemouth's recent form, the number of players we're missing, the weather conditions and Tierney on VAR, that might be our most impressive win this season. Plenty of options for excuses if we wanted them, but that's not part of this team's DNA. Lovely stuff.
Paul_h

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #329 on: Today at 07:04:01 pm »
Bradley opens his account with an assist..
 :)
When Mo's out, players need step up. And step they did
Superb finishing by Jota and Nunez
Love a good team goal..

Thought Jones and Mcalister were superb..
Samie

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #330 on: Today at 07:04:16 pm »
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1749139792393085248

Quote
Darwin Núñez is the first Premier League player to score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists across all competitions this season.

Averaging a goal or an assist every 88 minutes.
n00bert

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:04:22 pm »
Great win but how fucked is Tierney?

How does he not give the Jota pen?
Slippers

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:04:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:42:01 pm
Tierney is crying his eyes out as his corruption failed to stop us winning ;D

Thoughts are with him at this difficult time.
Studgotelli

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:06:12 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 07:04:22 pm
Great win but how fucked is Tierney?

How does he not give the Jota pen?

Crazy decision
DiggerJohn

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #334 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm »
Delighted with result. Are the mentality monsters back🤞
We needed that reply after man city late win at Newcastle
Haggis36

Re: PL: Bournemouth 0 vs 4 Liverpool Nunez 49 90+3 Jota 70 79
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:06:57 pm »
I'm sure it'll go under the radar in terms of "statement" wins, but that's a fucking incredible result.

Since the start of November, the only PL team with a better record (on a PPG basis) than Bournemouth are... Liverpool. Away at one of the form sides in the league, on a horrible night with terrible conditions, with a crippling injury/absence list, a bench full of kids and all of our key creative players missing and we just casually recorded a 4-0 victory without breaking too much of a sweat.

The scoreline flatters us sure, but I'd like to see any side top that whilst missing half their first 11 and most of the back-ups. The forwards were clinical (for a change it feels like...!) and Macca was unreal but a special shout-out to Bradley putting in a superb performance in his PL debut, and VVD/Konate for a pretty much flawless defensive display. You weren't getting anything off them today.

This was a must-win with a list of tricky fixtures coming up until the City game, and a depleted squad and they passed with flying colours. Start getting some of our players back... well, who knows.
