Capello's Milan side when they destroyed Barcelona in 94 CL final.



And the 95 and 96 Ajax side of Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal.



Milan with the art of defending, when they won the Scudetto that season they conceded 15 goals,



Milan just ripped up that defensive style in that final, the words by Cruyff and Barcelona calling them anti Football etc in the build up for weeks that made Capello take the reins off.



That Ajax side was ridiculous, average age must have been early 20's.