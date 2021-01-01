« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: TV title sequences you never skip  (Read 1013 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,641
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:26:11 pm »
I love this one too - half to watch it all :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6OFeJQEPANc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6OFeJQEPANc</a>



Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,653
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:35:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:26:10 pm
Rob will soon be here. 😄

:thumbup

Blast from the past that one
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:47:08 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P-xO72s5EBY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P-xO72s5EBY</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,825
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:03:28 pm »
Band of Brothers and the Pacific both had excellent opening sequences that were unskippable to me.

By the way, here is the one for the new series Masters of the Air: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98Ys1aI9a_Y&ab_channel=AppleTV
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,963
  • Truthiness
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:53:07 pm
Rockcliffs Babies

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZyUiHK3rPDU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZyUiHK3rPDU</a>
I've never even heard of this show, but it looks like the worst thing that's ever been broadcasted. It makes The Bill look like The Wire.

BoJack Horseman is different in that it's the closing credits that are unskippable. Useful really as you need 45 seconds of space to brace you for the existential dread that comes from watching a show about an animated horse.

Back in the 90s...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FBw-Z8ULwcc?si=KbsxtHqOuBW86Jbp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FBw-Z8ULwcc?si=KbsxtHqOuBW86Jbp</a>
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay. RAWK's very own Dicktionary Corner.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:15:26 pm »
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,040
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:26:11 pm
I love this one too - half to watch it all :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6OFeJQEPANc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6OFeJQEPANc</a>

This is great shout. Might go watch some TPB now.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:21:21 pm »
Always lover Westworld and The Leftovers S2 opening sequences.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,676
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:05:41 pm
I've never even heard of this show, but it looks like the worst thing that's ever been broadcasted. It makes The Bill look like The Wire.

BoJack Horseman is different in that it's the closing credits that are unskippable. Useful really as you need 45 seconds of space to brace you for the existential dread that comes from watching a show about an animated horse.

Back in the 90s...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FBw-Z8ULwcc?si=KbsxtHqOuBW86Jbp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FBw-Z8ULwcc?si=KbsxtHqOuBW86Jbp</a>

It was an interesting show we're not all into these flashy Americans shows which go on forever. I should perhaps add that the title sequence was probably the worst thing about the show but it's concept was an interesting one and it enraged the daily mail readers which is always a good thing.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:17:36 pm by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,713
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:15:19 pm
I created this post just for you :)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352035.0



Thank you Andy - is it me or has it changed? I used to do them back in the day and they worked fine.

Will practice this new way.
Logged
JFT97

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,003
  • IFWT
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:46:30 pm
Loved that programme!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oUX3TPKVf_Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oUX3TPKVf_Y</a>




Thank you - yep it was brill.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,512
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:09:24 pm »
I'm Alan Partridge

"Very malty!"
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,544
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:12:11 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 07:09:24 pm
I'm Alan Partridge

"Very malty!"

:D
Logged

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:18:48 pm »
Air Wolf
Knightrider
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Most world cup shows every 4 years...
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 