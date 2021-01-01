« previous next »
Author Topic: TV title sequences you never skip  (Read 216 times)

TV title sequences you never skip
Don't know if this has been done before here. But watching Community I find I never skip the title sequence and am glad when they use the full one.

Thinking about others, I did the same for True Detective season 1 with Far From Any Road by the Handsome Family. Utterly brilliant and sets the mood nicely.

Any you can think of you do the same with?
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
I instantly thought True Detective S1 when I saw the thread title.

Succession is also a one to set the tone of the show, plus the hidden easter egg gags.

Is Sopranos too obvious?
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Haha great idea. Theres a few I simply refused to skip.

Game of Thrones
Better Call Saul
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Most obvious one is The Simpsons.

Futurama too.
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Succession
Boardwalk Empire
The Beverly Hillbillies
Severance
Bojack Horseman

and of course, this...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtJ6yAGjsIs


Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Oooo Two excellent shouts in Bojack and Narcos.
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Good shout on Severance there

Loved that title sequence.  That reminds me, cant wait for S2
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Red Dwarf
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
feels too obvious, but The Wire (any season!) hasn't been mentioned yet.

Also S1 of True Detective - perfect song by the Handsome Family and imagery

Agree with others, Bojack was a great shout
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Hill Street Blues
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Game Of Thrones
Andor
Airwolf (always hum the theme music all the way through)
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Dexter. The circus music with the murder imagery was absolute class.

Game of Thrones, just because it looked brilliant and gave a little insight into what the episode would hold.

TNG, such a brilliant piece of music, and I love the Enterprise D.

Brush Strokes
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Dexter! Yes.

I think that was the first show I purposely watched the title sequence through every episode.

Always fancied a fry-up after watching it though. :)
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
Auf Wiedersehen Pet, both opening & closing titles in series 1 & 2, one of the few series that had different opening & closing songs, Joe Fagin [the singer, not the Liverpool manager ;] sang the theme.

Brookside, try & guess the location shots in the opening titles.

Blackadder

Ted Lasso, shame it's only the chorus which lasts just over 10 seconds, the full theme [Marcus Mumford, Heaven Knows I Tried] is good

Quite a lot of the US TV shows have great themes too, often extended opening titles.

The Royle Family, Oasis, Half The World Away, even Noel Gallagher has said, he thinks Half The World Away is more The Royle Family theme, than an Oasis song.
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
The Crown
Re: TV title sequences you never skip
The Sweeney
