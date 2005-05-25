We share most of the house duties. My wife cooks most of the time, usually lunch and we are kinda left to fend for ourselves at dinner time, usually shell make an arepa and Ill get something different if Im not in the mood for it.



She does the washing I fold and put mine away (not hers) as she has a specific way of putting her clothes away. I empty the dishwasher and clean the plates/pots/etc in the sink. We usually get someone in the house to clean every month.



As for the DIY stuff it depends what needs to be done. She likes her manual labour painting and whatnot, I hate it, so will usually call someone for that. But the electrical, change a plug etc, Ill do that myself.