Women only belong in the kitchen...really?

fowlermagic

Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Today at 11:46:11 am
Just seen some home magazine did a poll where the results indicated about 70% of women do the vast majority of house chores and still think they do too much. Not sure if the average readership of this magazine were raised in the 50s but the last time I checked men definitely have picked up their fair share. If my grandma saw the amount of cleaning n cooking at home the average couple do these days she would laugh. We have it pretty easy days as imagine the washing line full of washable nappies. Those days are long gone.
JC the Messiah

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:57:27 am
I have plenty of female friends who bemoan the lack of contribution their male partners make in the house.

They often work as many hours as their male partners, but are then expected to also pick up the lion's share of domestic chores as well. Some of the male partners are selfish dicks - so that explains their actions.

I also hear blokes say they're "helping" their partner with the childcare or housework. As though the responsibility is the woman's, and she should be grateful for any assistance the kind male provides out of the goodness of his heart.
Crosby Nick

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:05:32 pm
I work from home three days a week so do pretty much all the washing/laundry etc. I should probably do a bit more of the cooking but my wife hates the mess I make. :D

I generally do the washing up/tidying up afterwards.

Not blowing my own trumpet as Id be taking the piss a bit if I didnt do that as a minimum.
tubby

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:05:32 pm
I work from home three days a week so do pretty much all the washing/laundry etc. I should probably do a bit more of the cooking but my wife hates the mess I make. :D

I generally do the washing up/tidying up afterwards.

Not blowing my own trumpet as Id be taking the piss a bit if I didnt do that as a minimum.

Same here.  I generally do all the laundry and I'm always the one doing the dishes, but I could definitely do more regarding cleaning.  But then my missus could also learn to put things away instead of leaving them out when she's done with them.

I'm the tidy one, she's the clean one.
rob1966

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm
Men pull their weight a lot more around the house these days

Missus does the washing, ironing and hoovering, doesn't trust me to do it right. I make the kids brekkies, wash all the dishes, kids teas, my own tea, she walks in from work to her tea done every night, I do all the shitty jobs like catching spiders, painting, putting the bins out, diy stuff, all the driving, run the lad to cadets or Blackpool for his flying and do two jobs - no wonder I'm fucking knackered.

Our main arguments are always because I leave clothes on the floor or stuff on the window
Barneylfc∗

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm
I live on my own, so do all my own chores naturally.
I chip in with a few things when I'm at my girlfriend's house.

Annoyingly though, she feels like she needs to have my dinner ready and on the table for me walking in the door after work. It pisses me off. If I'm working until 6.30 I'll not be at hers until 6.45 and she plans the dinner around that rather than feeding everyone else at a normal time and I'll heat mine in the microwave.

Overall, I'd imagine there's still far too many that think cooking and cleaning and looking after the kids is a woman's job.
Saltashscouse

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:59:41 pm
My wife works full time and so do I , but I finish half day on a Friday.

I go home and do all the housework , change the beds, do the bathrooms , kitchen, hoover throughout  and put the washing on and that means she can relax when she gets home at five.

She will always adjust the washing after I have put it on the airer though  :duh

Marriage is a partnership and things should work both ways .
ToneLa

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:02:02 pm
I don't think I know a woman who is a better cook than me

I don't think I'm all that either, but I am obsessive about the stuff I do like, so it is better than average (my variety suffers)

The "women belong in the kitchen" attitude is only really palatable when it's from... women.

Though I really don't get the mindset behind tradwives
Chakan

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm
We share most of the house duties. My wife cooks most of the time, usually lunch and we are kinda left to fend for ourselves at dinner time, usually shell make an arepa and Ill get something different if Im not in the mood for it.

She does the washing I fold and put mine away (not hers) as she has a specific way of putting her clothes away. I empty the dishwasher and clean the plates/pots/etc in the sink. We usually get someone in the house to clean every month.

As for the DIY stuff it depends what needs to be done. She likes her manual labour painting and whatnot, I hate it, so will usually call someone for that. But the electrical, change a plug etc, Ill do that myself.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:26:47 pm
Mrs R only works part-time (five mornings plus two afternoons)

I do most of the cooking - but we have a rule that whoever does the cooking, the other does the dishwasher/surfaces.

(our eldest daughter tends to make one meal a week because she like cooking and wants to practice; we've long insisted that the girls unpack the dishwasher every day and put the stuff away)

My missus does all the washing & ironing. And almost all the weekly cleaning (when we do a 'big clean' - all the skirting/paintwork, pull all the furniture out, etc - we both chip in)

I do the outside stuff - garden, house upkeep - and DIY shit.


I reckon the split is about 60:40 her (but she does, like I say, only work P/T)

My conscience is clear  :)
reddebs

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:47:01 pm
We kinda just do our own thing with no real defined who does what.

I cook the evening meal but Paul does breakfast and dinner and I always make sure there's ready prepped meals in the freezer for him when I'm away working.

He washes up unless he's at work but I do the cleaning as in the fridge, cupboards and drawers.

Either of us does the washing, likewise changing the beds but I clean the bathrooms.

I do the gardening but he cuts the grass, hedges, strimming and burning the rubbish.  He also does the recycling and bins.

I do all the decorating but he cleans the windows and does the jetwashing.



duvva 💅

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #11 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm
I do most of the house work in our house (washing, hoovering, tidying, cleaning, washing up etc), as my job is definitely the least taxing and involved. Missus does the weekly shop and the cooking. Works well for us
CraigDS

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #12 on: Today at 02:48:50 pm
How are they going to clean the bathrooms if they only belong in the kitchen?
Peabee

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #13 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm
I'd imagine the readership demographic of the magazine has something do with it too.

Claire.

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:02:02 pm
Though I really don't get the mindset behind tradwives

literally couldn't think of anything worse and I include going to prison for panning their heads in.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #15 on: Today at 03:25:03 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:48:50 pm
How are they going to clean the bathrooms if they only belong in the kitchen?




After all of these years, I think that I've finally understood why my Grandad warned be against marrying a Manc  ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #16 on: Today at 03:25:34 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:24:54 pm
literally couldn't think of anything worse and I include going to prison for panning their heads in.


 :lmao
jambutty

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #17 on: Today at 03:45:07 pm
Most wimmin don't spend hours in front of the telly watching sports like us.
reddebs

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #18 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:45:07 pm
Wimmin don't spend hours in front of the telly watching sports like us.

Really?
rob1966

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
Reply #19 on: Today at 04:00:06 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:45:07 pm
Most wimmin don't spend hours in front of the telly watching sports like us.

Mine watches every Utd game, she also wastes hours watching Below Deck, Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of xxxxxx, Love Island, Corrie, and other brain killing soaps
