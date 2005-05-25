Men pull their weight a lot more around the house these days
Missus does the washing, ironing and hoovering, doesn't trust me to do it right. I make the kids brekkies, wash all the dishes, kids teas, my own tea, she walks in from work to her tea done every night, I do all the shitty jobs like catching spiders, painting, putting the bins out, diy stuff, all the driving, run the lad to cadets or Blackpool for his flying and do two jobs - no wonder I'm fucking knackered.
Our main arguments are always because I leave clothes on the floor or stuff on the window