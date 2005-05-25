I live on my own, so do all my own chores naturally.

I chip in with a few things when I'm at my girlfriend's house.



Annoyingly though, she feels like she needs to have my dinner ready and on the table for me walking in the door after work. It pisses me off. If I'm working until 6.30 I'll not be at hers until 6.45 and she plans the dinner around that rather than feeding everyone else at a normal time and I'll heat mine in the microwave.



Overall, I'd imagine there's still far too many that think cooking and cleaning and looking after the kids is a woman's job.