Author Topic: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?  (Read 113 times)

Offline fowlermagic

Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
« on: Today at 11:46:11 am »
Just seen some home magazine did a poll where the results indicated about 70% of women do the vast majority of house chores and still think they do too much. Not sure if the average readership of this magazine were raised in the 50s but the last time I checked men definitely have picked up their fair share. If my grandma saw the amount of cleaning n cooking at home the average couple do these days she would laugh. We have it pretty easy days as imagine the washing line full of washable nappies. Those days are long gone.
Offline JC the Messiah

  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:57:27 am »
I have plenty of female friends who bemoan the lack of contribution their male partners make in the house.

They often work as many hours as their male partners, but are then expected to also pick up the lion's share of domestic chores as well. Some of the male partners are selfish dicks - so that explains their actions.

I also hear blokes say they're "helping" their partner with the childcare or housework. As though the responsibility is the woman's, and she should be grateful for any assistance the kind male provides out of the goodness of his heart.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:05:32 pm »
I work from home three days a week so do pretty much all the washing/laundry etc. I should probably do a bit more of the cooking but my wife hates the mess I make. :D

I generally do the washing up/tidying up afterwards.

Not blowing my own trumpet as Id be taking the piss a bit if I didnt do that as a minimum.
Online tubby

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:05:32 pm
I work from home three days a week so do pretty much all the washing/laundry etc. I should probably do a bit more of the cooking but my wife hates the mess I make. :D

I generally do the washing up/tidying up afterwards.

Not blowing my own trumpet as Id be taking the piss a bit if I didnt do that as a minimum.

Same here.  I generally do all the laundry and I'm always the one doing the dishes, but I could definitely do more regarding cleaning.  But then my missus could also learn to put things away instead of leaving them out when she's done with them.

I'm the tidy one, she's the clean one.
Online rob1966

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:31:17 pm »
Men pull their weight a lot more around the house these days

Missus does the washing, ironing and hoovering, doesn't trust me to do it right. I make the kids brekkies, wash all the dishes, kids teas, my own tea, she walks in from work to her tea done every night, I do all the shitty jobs like catching spiders, painting, putting the bins out, diy stuff, all the driving, run the lad to cadets or Blackpool for his flying and do two jobs - no wonder I'm fucking knackered.

Our main arguments are always because I leave clothes on the floor or stuff on the window
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm »
I live on my own, so do all my own chores naturally.
I chip in with a few things when I'm at my girlfriend's house.

Annoyingly though, she feels like she needs to have my dinner ready and on the table for me walking in the door after work. It pisses me off. If I'm working until 6.30 I'll not be at hers until 6.45 and she plans the dinner around that rather than feeding everyone else at a normal time and I'll heat mine in the microwave.

Overall, I'd imagine there's still far too many that think cooking and cleaning and looking after the kids is a woman's job.
Online Saltashscouse

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:59:41 pm »
My wife works full time and so do I , but I finish half day on a Friday.

I go home and do all the housework , change the beds, do the bathrooms , kitchen, hoover throughout  and put the washing on and that means she can relax when she gets home at five.

She will always adjust the washing after I have put it on the airer though  :duh

Marriage is a partnership and things should work both ways .
Offline ToneLa

Re: Women only belong in the kitchen...really?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:02:02 pm »
I don't think I know a woman who is a better cook than me

I don't think I'm all that either, but I am obsessive about the stuff I do like, so it is better than average (my variety suffers)

The "women belong in the kitchen" attitude is only really palatable when it's from... women.

Though I really don't get the mindset behind tradwives
