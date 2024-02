.

Palestine 1 -1 United Arab Emirates

Palestine 3 - 0 Hong Kong

Palestine

Good to see Endo on the scoresheet, though Japan still lost 2-1 to Iraq. Standings: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/asia/asian-cup/standings Palestine got a point vs the UAE:-' - 4 minute official highlights:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/jQFBK1v0eNo If Palestine can get a win vs Hong Kong in their final Group Stage match - Tuesday 23rd January, a 3pm kick off - they should go through to the knockout stage...on Tuesday : 4 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5AsZPNfXBs quality for the '' as one of the 'Best 4' Third Placed teams - www.flashscore.co.uk/football/asia/asian-cup/standings/#/4GAm1LqR/table