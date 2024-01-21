« previous next »
Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:46:30 pm »
60 mph winds in Bournemouth
Online Draex

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:46:30 pm
60 mph winds in Bournemouth

Nunez banger from 30 yards incoming.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:45:36 pm
So many annoying injuries, the bench looks very light.
It does. Be brilliant if we can get through this and Wednesday before giving the senior lads a break v Norwich.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:50:02 pm »
Looks like Elliott is back in midfield. Really are down to the barebones, just have to somehow get the 3pts today and move on. Does mean taking our chances.

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:50:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:51:06 pm
is today "State the Obvious Day"?  :)
I don't care how we perform today. Just win.
Online Syntexity

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:51:22 pm »
Will be a big test this, especially with so many players missing. They are in good form, well organized and have some really good players performing at a high level. Given the situation they are meeting us at the best possible time so they will be feeling that this is a moment to get a win or at the very least a point.

We have a good enough team out there to win, but it depends on what version of us show up, at which level the ref is shite/bent and wether or not we actually finish our chances. Nunez is pretty much owed a game where everything falls his way for once, and that would help us get a win.

Most important is to just grab a win and keep momentum going as players start returning (hopefully).

Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!
Online Racer

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:55:46 pm »
Thats the best team we could have picked. After last season at their place,  just win by whatever means. If we win by a few then its a bonus,  but Id take a scrappy 1-0 win at this stage.
Offline Zlen

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:59:20 pm »
Very much a first tram does it or bust lineup. Lets go.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:00:58 pm »
Pretty muich what we were expecting. Think it will be a scappy game with the conditions as they are. Just get an early goal to calm everyone down.
Online SamLad

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 04:00:58 pm
Pretty muich what we were expecting. Think it will be a scappy game with the conditions as they are. Just get an early goal to calm everyone down.
we say that every game .... but our record for early goals is crap.  what's our earliest goal this season? (not a quiz, I dunno, but I doubt it's before 20 mins)
