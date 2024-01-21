Will be a big test this, especially with so many players missing. They are in good form, well organized and have some really good players performing at a high level. Given the situation they are meeting us at the best possible time so they will be feeling that this is a moment to get a win or at the very least a point.



We have a good enough team out there to win, but it depends on what version of us show up, at which level the ref is shite/bent and wether or not we actually finish our chances. Nunez is pretty much owed a game where everything falls his way for once, and that would help us get a win.



Most important is to just grab a win and keep momentum going as players start returning (hopefully).



Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!