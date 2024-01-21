Thanks K-Lo for the OP. Bloody storm whistling around my house in the south of Ireland. On the way to Bournemouth unfortunately. I think it could be a bit of a mad game tomorrow. Hopefully we get to grips with the conditions which could be tricky.

It's a pity really because both teams like to play intelligent attacking football with a high press. They are missing a defence apparently and we are missing a full team's worth so there will be holes to exploit on both sides.

Of course we can win but basically we have to. I think Jota will be decisive and both Nuñez and Diaz should have great fun.

Lots of thrills and spills and a good old fashioned English league game in the wilds of winter. 3-1 Reds.