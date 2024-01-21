Would it surprise anyone to see Solanke continue his recent rich vein of form and score here - perhaps even as FGS?
Currently priced at 7/1 which I think is incredibly appealing, particularly given our recent history of conceding first. Yuk.
I have a feeling that it might turn into somewhat of a shootout between Darwin and Solanke - maybe that's hope I don't know? I hate the idea that we'll concede so many goals, but I think with the weather as wild and crazy as it is perhaps that will also be reflected on the scoreboard.
My head says 2-2 / 3-3, but my heart says 3-2 / 4-3 us.