Author Topic: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm  (Read 6246 times)

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
These are the players they have out, anyone know if they are starters or squad players?

Lloyd Kelly (could be back)
Tyler Adams
Ryan Fredericks
Adam Smith
Milos Kerkez
Marcos Senesi suspended,
Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are away on international duty.

Smith, Senesi, Semenyo and Kerkez are starters.
Ouattara has been starting recently.
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
Thanks K-Lo for the OP. Bloody storm whistling around my house in the south of Ireland. On the way to Bournemouth unfortunately. I think it could be a bit of a mad game tomorrow. Hopefully we get to grips with the conditions which could be tricky.
It's a pity really because both teams like to play intelligent attacking football with a high press. They are missing a defence apparently and we are missing a full team's worth so there will be holes to exploit on both sides.
Of course we can win but basically we have to. I think Jota will be decisive and both Nuñez and Diaz should have great fun.
Lots of thrills and spills and a good old fashioned English league game in the wilds of winter. 3-1 Reds.
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
It duth appear me heartys we be havin the same kinda weather we be havin in the merry munth of Novemberrrrrrrrrrrr


*we likened the game in November to being on a pirate ship in the middle of a storm at sea. It was fucking mental!

Same score wouldnt go a miss tho!
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
Rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr



*Couldn't resist
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
Rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr



*Couldn't resist

God sakes man, its no good without the "Matey" and its spelt AAArrrrrrrrrrrr



"AAAArrrrrrr Matey have you ever been to sea?"

"No Captain, but ive been blown ashore"

Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
God sakes man, its no good without the "Matey" and its spelt AAArrrrrrrrrrrr



"AAAArrrrrrr Matey have you ever been to sea?"

"No Captain, but ive been blown ashore"



Pirates cant spell ye friggin divvy!

Why are Pirates, Pirates?
Due to terrible conditions at home as a child, poor housing, no social services and invariably coming from broken homes due to no social structure or moral guidance, they tumbled into a life of petty theft and ultimately to escape the stocks or hanging, they would join pirates ships and or mercenary ships to escape their criminal past and also the torment of such poor childhoods and feeling of never being loved.
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
Fancy this to be a struggle tomorrow.
Away, south coast, weather, half our 1st team missing, bournemouth have improved recently.
One of those where i hope we dont concede 1st.
Would it surprise anyone to see Solanke continue his recent rich vein of form and score here - perhaps even as FGS?

Currently priced at 7/1 which I think is incredibly appealing, particularly given our recent history of conceding first.  Yuk.

I have a feeling that it might turn into somewhat of a shootout between Darwin and Solanke - maybe that's hope I don't know?  I hate the idea that we'll concede so many goals, but I think with the weather as wild and crazy as it is perhaps that will also be reflected on the scoreboard.

My head says 2-2 / 3-3, but my heart says 3-2 / 4-3 us. 


Even with our absences were clearly the better team. Will be a hard one with the form they are in but I think well get a solid win here. Up the Reds!
