Unavilable: Trent, Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip, Endo, Bajcetic, Thiago, Szoboszlai, Doak, Salah

So:

Alisson





Bradley Konate van Djik Gomez





Gravenberch Mac Allister Jones





Diaz Nunez Jota





Subs: Kelleher, Beck, Quansah, McConnell, Nyoni, Elliott, Clark, Gordon, Gakpo

add a keeper and ask Robbo to cover CB and I reckon this side would win a fair few league/FA cup ties!100% agree in terms of my preference (although maybe Nunez initially on the left - although either way, they'll be fluid)narrowest choice for me was Grav/Elliot, but I think holding ELliot back allows us more options to finish the game almost as strongly as we start it.means we have a potential 5th senior option from the bench (joining Gakpo) for the forward spotswould love if we can get ourselves into a position to be able to play Gordon or one of the mids for 10 mins at the end, but that'll come in the next few home games if not