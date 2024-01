nice OP K-Lo,

we must win of course, and don't see any reason why we wouldn't. expect Jones to continue the big improvement, hes full of the confidence that drives him. Hopefully Nunez will fire at least one in..



with the absence of our most reliable scorer and creators in Salah and Trent, it's a big opportunity for Nunez to take on responsibility - we're probably not going to create as much as we usually would, so him having a Newcastle away kind of performance would be extremely timely (and a great way for him to kick off a new run of games, with the thought/worry of his scoring record erased from the back of his mind)