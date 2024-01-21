« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm  (Read 1446 times)

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« on: Yesterday at 02:25:04 pm »
Bournemouth (The Cherries) v Liverpool
Vitality Stadium
Premier League
Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm



So finally, its back to Premier League football after the Winter Break (10 days for us) and its a potentially tricky away game at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Liverpool sit at the top of the table whilst the Cherries are having a good season and are currently lying in 12th position on 25 points. In the home game table, however, their form would have them lying in 15th position so not as good as their away form (10th place). They currently have three wins, three draws and three defeats at home. We have reasons to be hopeful.

Overall, we have a good record at the Vitality Stadium with our most recent win there coming in October in the League Cup. Our record under Jurgen in the premier league against the Cherries is 10 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats. Our overall record at the Vitality is 7 wins and 2 defeats. 

Our own form has been fantastic over the last few weeks with confidence boosting wins (and performances) against Arsenal away in the cup and home to Newcastle in the league. A continuation of that form would be great. Of course, since our last league game (on 1st January wow!!!) we have lost Salah and Endo to their international teams and Trent to injury. With injuries to Szoboszlai, Robertson, Tsimi, Matip, Thiago, Bajcetic and Doak, we really are testing the limits of our squad. So far so good and hopefully Szobo will be back for this one. Due to the reduced numbers available to us this weekend the team probably more or less picks itself. Connor Bradley will probably start at right back with Joe Gomez again at left back. You would expect Van Dijk and Konate to complete the defence. If Szobo is fit then we will probably see him, Macallister and Jones in midfield. The only real question marks will be in attack with three from Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo. I would expect Elliott to be on the bench.

We are traditionally quite poor in January under Jurgen with the upturn generally coming in mid February. Last season was particularly bad with heavy defeats to Brentford, Brighton and Wolves and a draw with Chelsea from the start of January to the middle of February (dark days). If we are to battle for the PL title this time then we cant afford any kind of slump.

The Cherries are having a very good season under new manager Andoni Iraola (he replaced Gary ONeil last June) whilst main striker Dominic Solanke is having a really strong season (being ex-Liverpool its really nice to see him do so well  as long as he blanks on Sunday 😊). Solanke has 12 goals and 1 assist in the league so far this season.

It looks like Bournemouth will be without Senesi, Semenyo and Outtara this weekend. Tyler Adams remains injured and wont be back for this game.

The referee this weekend will be Andy Madley with our old friend Paul Tierney on VAR. Last time we saw Tierney he was denying us a good goal against Burnley. I dont want to say too much about this as I dont want to let it ruin the excitement for the game and we have won both games that he has refereed us this season (3-0 v Brentford and 2-0 v Burnley). However, according to Paul Tomkins, Liverpools win percentage drops by about 10% with Tierney whilst Citys goes up by almost 20%. He comes from Wigan in Greater Manchester.

Some memorable results from this fixture include the 9-0 win at Anfield for us last season (which unfortunately did not lead to a general improvement in form) and the 4-3 win for them at the Vitality in 2016, in the early days of Klopp.

Bournemouth AFC, was originally founded in 1890 as Boscombe St. John's Institute F.C. and the team went through several name changes before settling on AFC Bournemouth in 1972. The club's home ground was originally called Dean Court but is currently known as the Vitality Stadium. Its not so long ago now that Bournemouth faced bankruptcy and possible extinction. In 2008 they were punished for going into administration and were relegated to League two. Their fortunes changed quickly however with the arrival of Eddie Howe in 2009.

In the 2014-2015 season Bournemouth won the Football League Championship and gained promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history. They were subsequently relegated in 2020 before promotion again in 2022.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,455
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:28:50 pm »
Thanks for the OP. Stellar first effort, very much appreciated. 👏

Looking forward to this game. Hope at least some players are back.
Logged

Offline Air Jota

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:30:42 pm »
Any win will do, tricky away game. We dont always play at our best post some time off, hopefully we're sharp enough and clinical
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,234
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:38:08 pm »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1747586257733980628

Quote
The #LFC squad back in training at Kirkby today after six days off following the victory over Fulham.
Logged

Offline Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,077
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm »
Weather could potentially be similar to the cup game. A similar result would be good.
Logged

Offline Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • return of the king
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:49:25 pm »
Cant wait for this, absence makes the heart grow fonder and all that.

The weather forecast looks similar to the last time we went there... Horrific. Strong wind and rain. Its going to be a bit of a scrap so we just need to get over the line.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,490
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:52:30 pm »
Tricky game this but the good thing is that we should be prepared for a very tough game and the coaches have enough information about Bournemouth. They are dangerous going forward with a lot of pace so we will have to be careful with the ball.

Not having Trent and Salah will make this difficult. I think we will win, but only just. Nervy 1-0 or 2-1.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:55:02 pm »
Thanks K-Lo.  I'm not hugely surprised that their home form is not as strong as their away from as Iraola has them set up to be quite a cautious counter-attacking/pressing team.  It was most evident at Old Trafford where they had around 30% possession but in their sporadic bursts of pressing ripped Man U open.  I also thought they looked really dangerous on the counter-attack at Spurs and, despite ultimately losing, could very easily have scored five goals had they had their shooting boots on.

I'd be amazed if we took a step back though and expect we'll look to dominate possession and territory and strangle their counter-attacks at source.  On paper our defence is a strong match-up for Solanke.

Assuming our players have come though a week off without picking up any more injuries (::)) then we should have too much firepower for them.  Even with so many players missing our bench is so impactful.

Allison
Bradley - Konate - van Dijk - Gomez
Szobo - Macca - Jones
Jota - Gakpo - Darwin

Notable subs: Quansah, Grav, Harvey, Diaz

Diaz could realistically come in for any of the front three.  However we line up though we'll have some firepower in reserve.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,461
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:10:18 pm »
One of the problems of playing Brighton and Hove Albion is that you have to play against a team of 22 players. The OP (excellent work) reminded me that when I was a kid AFC Bournemouth  was still called Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic. Same problem. Draw them in the cup and they'd have twice as many players on the pitch as you.

I'd let 'em play with 22 on Sunday. We'd still beat 'em.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,004
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:26:36 pm »
Thanks OP
Unlike most (im guessing) ive enjoyed this break from football....knowing we are clear at the top of the table, all seemed right in the world

I suppose there's a league title to win :D
And if we want to do that can't afford to be dropping points in fixtures like this. Especially as City have won their last few games on the trot, Arsenal have a few easy games lined up too and are not that far back

But if its about taking it one game at a time and concentrating on ourselves then it has to be a solid restart to the season with some well rested players who should know they are better than their opponents. We can't give them any reason to get momentum, win our battles all over the pitch not showing any complacency and hopefully take them to the sword....

I can see it being a game where we get a lead....then a 2nd late on.
Will be interested in our first half performance, hasn't been great alot of times this season
And am hoping the break has done wonders for Nunez....if he starts finding the net again it will be great considering Salah is away

Lets go redmen
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,453
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:44:09 pm »
Referee: Andy Madley.
Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,354
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:50:01 pm »
Tough game and always feels like we take a while to get going first game back.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,979
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:50:01 pm
Tough game and always feels like we take a while to get going first game back.

Good informative op. I still shudder at the 4-3 and didnt Ake score their winner?

I take your point about us taking a while to get going but this time at least we dont have a 1230 kick off.

As usual, probably a few nervy periods but a close win, in the end.
Logged

Offline Nyx

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • Has Gomez scored yet?
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm »
Not an ideal first game after the mini-break. Hopefully well be at it and Domi is back for this. Any win will do and all that.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,234
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:01:59 pm »
I think Dom might miss this one. He said last week that if he hast to miss one more game to recover and be available for the long run then he will do it. 
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:35:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:44:09 pm
Referee: Andy Madley.
Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton.
Fourth official: Graham Scott.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger.
Thanks 4pool.  Spoilt what was an otherwise perfectly fine day.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,453
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:21:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:35:25 pm
Thanks 4pool.  Spoilt what was an otherwise perfectly fine day.

I don't pick 'em.... :D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm »
Thanks for the OP   :wellin


Potential banana skin of a game,they have some form and a goalscorer.
One game at a time from now on until the end and hopefully we'll be laughing in may.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:03:03 pm »
11 days gap and no injured players returning!!!!
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,354
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:30:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:55:25 pm
Good informative op. I still shudder at the 4-3 and didnt Ake score their winner?

I take your point about us taking a while to get going but this time at least we dont have a 1230 kick off.

As usual, probably a few nervy periods but a close win, in the end.
Yeah 12.30 kick offs is another issue as well but thankfully doesn't apply here.

Any win will do.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,627
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:44:56 pm »
Great Op, thanks for getting involved.

Just looking at todays training photos cant see anyone back from injury. Robbo is in one but that was inside. Im not familiar enough with the kids but wasnt sure if Bradley was there or not.

From what a few have said it sounds like conditions could be tricky. 3 points is all thats important here. Might be a tight one but we still have enough quality available to win this.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,238
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm »
Nice one, K-Lo.

Just twat them, Reds.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:53:33 pm »
Great opening post K-Lo, looking forward to seeing the Reds play once again, it's felt like a lot longer than ten days.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:44:56 pm
Great Op, thanks for getting involved.

Just looking at todays training photos cant see anyone back from injury. Robbo is in one but that was inside. Im not familiar enough with the kids but wasnt sure if Bradley was there or not.

From what a few have said it sounds like conditions could be tricky. 3 points is all thats important here. Might be a tight one but we still have enough quality available to win this.

Hoping for a Trent diddle but nothing to suggest its the case.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm »
You can all relax, I'm working ☺️
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,013
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:34:55 pm »
This will be really tough.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm »
Missing 2 super influential players when it comes to creating and scoring chances in Mo and Trent is less than ideal. Really need the whole team to be switched on defensively for this for the full 90 minutes and avoid those slow starts that we are becoming known for. Dont want to be chasing this one after falling behind.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,072
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:00:37 am »
Thanks K-Lo.

I think this could be a tough match and obviously any win would do as we need to keep our noses in front.

Jones has been playing well and I hope he has a great game. Hopefully our forwards will see us win.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth v Liverpool Sunday 21 January 2024, 4.30pm
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:45:17 am »
They were on a run of 8 PL games without a loss before Spurs beat them on 31/12. They'll be well rested having only played QPR in the FA back on 06/01.

Going to have keep Solanke and Kluivert well under wraps. Especially down our right hand side.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 