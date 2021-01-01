« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January  (Read 10254 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,656
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #480 on: Today at 09:18:27 pm »
Every time Neto makes a sprint or a hard cut - I expect him to pull up injured.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,772
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #481 on: Today at 09:19:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:16:55 pm
This half seems to be terrible. Or boring. Not sure which.
That free kick was terrible
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #482 on: Today at 09:26:16 pm »
Wolves should be out of sight. They've played really well.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,656
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #483 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
It's a better game now.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,161
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #484 on: Today at 09:26:40 pm »
Dog of a game this.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,763
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #485 on: Today at 09:26:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:46:59 pm
Goalies dont count silly goose. Although Ray Clemence is up there too iirc.

John Hollins is No2 I think
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,656
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #486 on: Today at 09:36:32 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:26:40 pm
Dog of a game this.

Yeah. They stopped playing.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #487 on: Today at 09:43:39 pm »
0-0 final score
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,980
  • Truthiness
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #488 on: Today at 09:44:53 pm »
Not sure why they even bothered playing this. Both managers could have phoned up the PL yesterday and said 'We've agreed on a 0-0, so we won't be turning up for it, we're taking this off as our mid winter break '.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #489 on: Today at 09:45:55 pm »
I made the right choice watching the AFCON instead. ;D
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,740
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:18:29 pm »
 
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:44:53 pm
Not sure why they even bothered playing this. Both managers could have phoned up the PL yesterday and said 'We've agreed on a 0-0, so we won't be turning up for it, we're taking this off as our mid winter break '.

 :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,612
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:20:27 pm »
Brighton had scored and conceded in every game for something like 25 games. And then had two 0-0s in a row. Maaaad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 