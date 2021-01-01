This half seems to be terrible. Or boring. Not sure which.
Goalies dont count silly goose. Although Ray Clemence is up there too iirc.
Dog of a game this.
Not sure why they even bothered playing this. Both managers could have phoned up the PL yesterday and said 'We've agreed on a 0-0, so we won't be turning up for it, we're taking this off as our mid winter break '.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]