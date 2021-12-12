Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
What the fuck is going on
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
How can you not be looking at the ball, dive into someone and its not a pen
How has Brewster blagged himself a premier league career. League one standard.
Mad hes still on the books at Sheffield United. 5 goals in 72 games and it feels like hes been there a good 3/4 seasons now
You forgot to mention he gets the FK.
Milner starts and moves past Giggs into second all time appearances. 20 behind Barry. If he plays next year he'll have him. No idea what the record was before football was invented by the prem, but still its pretty amazing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Are Wolves trying to copy us with the all red kit?
Nick our songs, nick our kit
Nick our Nick? No, never...
Nick him? They can have him
Who is number 2 on wolves - left back? He's not bothering to run.
Pathetic refereeing on Cunha. Gilmour has been at that shit the whole game.
Do people who live in Hove get pissed off that Brighton and Hove Albion are constantly referred to as just Brighton?.
Probably not. A colleague who lived down there for a bit said they used to refer to Hove as Hove Actually as the snobby residents like to distinguish themselves from Brighton
Peter Shilton - 848. If you class all divisions, he played 1005 league games according to Wiki
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Gilmore just ignored 3 chances to play a ball through, then made the worst lobbed pass ive seen.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
