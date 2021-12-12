« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January  (Read 9819 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,709
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 04:05:06 pm »
West Ham utterly robbed there. How can a defender wrestle an attacker to the ground without even looking at the ball and VAR not intervene.

Absolutely useless
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,389
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 04:04:34 pm
What the fuck is going on
Mental mate, he clearly bundles him over, not even looking at the ball. Sentimentally has to be taken away. Plucky SU have fought back, cant deny them their point.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:09:05 pm by BobPaisley3 »
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,729
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 04:05:30 pm »

Sheffield United 0 - [1] West Ham United; Maxwel Cornet 28‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/vm3bhb

Sheffield United [1] - 1 West Ham United; Ben Brereton Diaz 44' - https://dubz.link/v/7dxzc1

Sheffield United 1 - [2] West Ham United; James Ward-Prowse (penalty) 79‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/v7s073

Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) straight red card against West Ham United 90+2' - https://dubz.link/v/w25dg1

Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) second yellow card against Sheffield United 90+6' - https://dubz.link/v/d96j79

Sheffield United [2] - 2 West Ham United; Oliver McBurnie (penalty) 90‎+‎13‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/yc1527
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,042
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 04:05:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:04:47 pm
How can you not be looking at the ball, dive into someone and its not a pen ???

You forgot to mention he gets the FK.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm »
I enjoyed that game, sorta had everything.

The Moyseh interview will be fun.  ;D
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,788
  • JFT96
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 04:07:50 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 03:56:34 pm
How has Brewster blagged himself a premier league career. League one standard.

Mad hes still on the books at Sheffield United. 5 goals in 72 games and it feels like hes been there a good 3/4 seasons now
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,214
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm »
lol after jinxing Brewster I turned this off on like 95 😂
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,729
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 04:11:50 pm »

'Bowen gets dragged down and the ref gives a free kick to Sheffield United.' - https://v.redd.it/iruyrjilhtdc1
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,766
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 04:14:54 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 04:07:50 pm
Mad hes still on the books at Sheffield United. 5 goals in 72 games and it feels like hes been there a good 3/4 seasons now
Think he had another bad injury there
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,247
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 04:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:05:43 pm
You forgot to mention he gets the FK.
think that was given as Bowen handled it but how it wasn't a penalty is stupid. You'll be lucky to see a more blatant penalty, particularly when compared to the one given at the other end
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:35:43 pm »
Milner starts and moves past Giggs into second all time appearances. 20 behind Barry. If he plays next year he'll have him. 

No idea what the record was before football was invented by the prem, but still its pretty amazing.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,757
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm »
An extraordinary achievement by Milner.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,760
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:35:43 pm
Milner starts and moves past Giggs into second all time appearances. 20 behind Barry. If he plays next year he'll have him. 

No idea what the record was before football was invented by the prem, but still its pretty amazing.

Peter Shilton - 848.  If you class all divisions, he played 1005 league games according to Wiki
« Last Edit: Today at 07:45:10 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,611
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:35:43 pm
Milner starts and moves past Giggs into second all time appearances. 20 behind Barry. If he plays next year he'll have him. 

No idea what the record was before football was invented by the prem, but still its pretty amazing.

That stat about him playing against roughly 50% of players who have played in the Premier League era is nuts. Didnt he break Rooneys youngest goal scorer record in the same season. Compare the two of them now!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,891
  • Kloppite
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:51:54 pm »
Are Wolves trying to copy us with the all red kit? ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,760
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:51:54 pm
Are Wolves trying to copy us with the all red kit? ;D

Nick our songs, nick our kit ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,729
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:53:27 pm »

The 7.45pm kick off...

Brighton XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán; Gilmour, Groß; Buonanotte, Pedro, Milner; Welbeck.
Wolves XI: Sá; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Doyle, Lemina, Doherty; Sarabia, Neto, Cunha.


https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/brighton-hove-albion-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers-streaming-link-1 & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch6.php
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,760
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:55:24 pm »
How come TNT had 3 games this weekend?

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:56:20 pm »
Think Iago Aspas has finally be dethroned for worst corner in Premier League history. Have no idea what Sarabia was attempting there.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,211
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #459 on: Today at 08:04:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:52:48 pm
Nick our songs, nick our kit ;D

Nick our Nick? No, never...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,760
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:07:03 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 08:04:37 pm
Nick our Nick? No, never...

Nick him? They can have him ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,211
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #461 on: Today at 08:07:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:07:03 pm
Nick him? They can have him ;)

Nil by Nick?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,611
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #462 on: Today at 08:08:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:07:03 pm
Nick him? They can have him ;)

Can you phone me a cab? One of their residents will probably come and collect me.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #463 on: Today at 08:10:26 pm »
This is a fun game. Two teams playing the right way.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #464 on: Today at 08:12:13 pm »
Do people who live in Hove get pissed off that Brighton and Hove Albion are constantly referred to as just Brighton?.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,042
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #465 on: Today at 08:13:15 pm »
Neto is class.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,648
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #466 on: Today at 08:22:35 pm »
Who is number 2 on wolves - left back? He's not bothering to run.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,253
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #467 on: Today at 08:25:07 pm »
Brighton keep making good positions, going wide and just clipping in a slow, lofty ball. Netto for Wolves has had the best chance of the game.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #468 on: Today at 08:30:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:22:35 pm
Who is number 2 on wolves - left back? He's not bothering to run.
Matt Doherty
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:34:38 pm »
Pathetic refereeing on Cunha. Gilmour has been at that shit the whole game.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,042
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #470 on: Today at 08:35:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:34:38 pm
Pathetic refereeing on Cunha. Gilmour has been at that shit the whole game.

Looked like Gilmour elbowed him earlier off the ball.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,701
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #471 on: Today at 08:38:38 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:12:13 pm
Do people who live in Hove get pissed off that Brighton and Hove Albion are constantly referred to as just Brighton?.

Probably not. A colleague who lived down there for a bit said they used to refer to Hove as Hove Actually as the snobby residents like to distinguish themselves from Brighton
Logged
Believer

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,611
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #472 on: Today at 08:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:38:38 pm
Probably not. A colleague who lived down there for a bit said they used to refer to Hove as Hove Actually as the snobby residents like to distinguish themselves from Brighton

[Fromola mode on] I think Hove is one of those elderly retirement type of towns, a bit like Eastbourne. Brighton is a bit more hip and trendy isnt it? Voting patterns as yet unconfirmed.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,042
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #473 on: Today at 08:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:38:38 pm
Probably not. A colleague who lived down there for a bit said they used to refer to Hove as Hove Actually as the snobby residents like to distinguish themselves from Brighton

No one does that seriously.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #474 on: Today at 08:45:28 pm »
Dawson defending Welbeck while Milner patrols the wing. hmm

Maybe i'm still young too! That must be it. that last 15 odd years never happened. It was all a dream.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #475 on: Today at 08:46:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:40:00 pm
Peter Shilton - 848.  If you class all divisions, he played 1005 league games according to Wiki

Goalies dont count silly goose. Although Ray Clemence is up there too iirc.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,831
  • Bam!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #476 on: Today at 08:53:54 pm »
Gilmore just ignored 3 chances to play a ball through, then made the worst lobbed pass ive seen.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,176
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #477 on: Today at 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:53:54 pm
Gilmore just ignored 3 chances to play a ball through, then made the worst lobbed pass ive seen.
He cant be happy.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 