Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January  (Read 8486 times)

Online smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm »
Coufal off, what a bellend.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:56:21 pm
Stupid challenge when on a yellow

I guess you can't make challenges when on a yellow but I don't think it really deserved a second one. He was on his feet and made a genuine attempt for the ball? But hey ho.
Online Hazell

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #402 on: Today at 03:57:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:56:53 pm
Looking at the replay Im not sure thats a pen

We're you on VAR duty when Man Utd played Wolves on the opening weekend of the season?
Online duvva 💅

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:58:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:57:17 pm
Harsh pen that if given IMO
It wont get overturned but I dont think its a pen
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:58:02 pm »
Never a penalty.

This referee has been pathetic all game.
Online smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm »
Areola milking this
Online rushyman

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
That's soft that
Online Hazell

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:58:35 pm »
Online rushyman

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:59:20 pm »
Refs had a shitter
Online Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:59:34 pm »
goalie sub :lmao
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #410 on: Today at 03:59:46 pm »
Don't see that as a penalty. Two players went for the ball and both missed it. The contact was afterwards.
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:59:51 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 03:59:20 pm
Refs had a shitter

Who is he ?

Hes been shit all match
Online duvva 💅

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:57:51 pm
We're you on VAR duty when Man Utd played Wolves on the opening weekend of the season?
That was a clean out job. Dont think this is the same. McBurnies not really been impeded anywhere near as much there
Online Rush 82

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #413 on: Today at 03:59:58 pm »
At least this livened up what was a dire game.

Fabianski brought on for the pen.
Online ShrewKop

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:00:10 pm »
What a strange end to the game!
Online disgraced cake

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:00:29 pm »
'It's why it's the best league in the world you know!'

Why Fletch, the referee having a stinker and then topping it all off at the end by giving a nonsense penalty
Online Dim Glas

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
The drama!!! :lmao


And he scores! 
Online duvva 💅

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm »
12th minute of added time after 6 were added on
Online Rush 82

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:01:06 pm »
Ha ha Moyes

2-2
Online rushyman

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:01:08 pm »
Fabianski went down like a roll of lino then
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:01:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:00:29 pm
'It's why it's the best league in the world you know!'

Why Fletch, the referee having a stinker and then topping it all off at the end by giving a nonsense penalty

Moyes will be fuming.

Online rushyman

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
This games got to end for this ref

That's a penalty
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #422 on: Today at 04:02:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:01:05 pm
12th minute of added time after 6 were added on
The VAR check was in added time for the red card
Online BobPaisley3

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #423 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm »
Has to be a penalty. Has no eyes for the ball at all.
Online Hazell

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #424 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:59:52 pm
That was a clean out job. Dont think this is the same. McBurnies not really been impeded anywhere near as much there

Probably need to see it again but looked clear cut to me.
Online disgraced cake

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #425 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm »
'Fletch's' voice is making me sick  :no

That's a penalty! Hahahaha fuck me
Online duvva 💅

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #426 on: Today at 04:02:22 pm »
Fletch is losing the plot

LOOK AT JARROD BOWEN

LOOK AT DAVID MOYES
Online smicer07

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #427 on: Today at 04:02:25 pm »
All that gamesmanship and he buries it
Online Rush 82

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #428 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm »
:lmao

almost a 3rd pen
Online TheCunningScorpion

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #429 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm »
that was more of a pen than the one given imo
Online Nick110581

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #430 on: Today at 04:03:21 pm »
Wrestles a player to the ground and no peno.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #431 on: Today at 04:03:32 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:02:05 pm
This games got to end for this ref

That's a penalty
definite penalty that, madness
Online Rush 82

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #432 on: Today at 04:03:42 pm »
That was hilarious
Online BobPaisley3

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #433 on: Today at 04:04:01 pm »
Useless VAR, how can they not intervene there?
