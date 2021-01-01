Pisses me off the ref wasting time at corners for players grappling. Just give a penalty
It's rarely just the defender doing it though is it?
No idea what the keeper was doing with the position of that wall. Didnt even have to put much of a bend on it to get round that!
Yep, lots have missed Toney crucially placing the ball to the right of the original position.
Surprised Toney has played the whole game.
Carragher choosing Toney for man of the match is the most predictable bollocks ever.
I remember when Bayern Munich wanted Husson-Odoi, j think it was £40 million bid turned down down.Soon after he ruptured Achilles Heel, never been the same player.
I had missed that, but the fella on the end of the wall was telling the keeper he'd done it.
Moving a ball in a free kick obviously happens every game but to me at least, what he's done is clear cheating isn't it? Moving the ball after the wall is set and moving the spray ffs
