« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January  (Read 7494 times)

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 06:07:09 pm »
Neither side capable of playing a possession game, it's all a bit manic just turning it over to each other.
Logged

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 06:07:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:01:33 pm
Pisses me off the ref wasting time at corners for players grappling. Just give a penalty

Exactly. Warn the two teams before the game - then no excuses
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 06:20:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm
It's rarely just the defender doing it though is it?
No, I should e said just give a foul either way
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 06:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm
No idea what the keeper was doing with the position of that wall.

Didnt even have to put much of a bend on it to get round that!

Looks like Toney basically cheated moving the ball about a 2 feet to the side of where the kick was supposed to be taken, Turner should still see that it's been done, but it looks like that's why the wall was where it was.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,421
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm »
That was a crap free kick (& goal). Just saw it.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm »
Yep, lots have missed Toney crucially placing the ball to the right of the original position.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 06:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm
Yep, lots have missed Toney crucially placing the ball to the right of the original position.

The keeper goes back and looks afterwards so he had a chance to sort it out.

Another challenge there that could have been a red card if they just showed the referee a still picture of the contact.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,035
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm
Yep, lots have missed Toney crucially placing the ball to the right of the original position.

Yup, ref has marked the ground, but while he is distracted getting the wall back, Toney has shifted the ball over significantly (and moved a bit of foam to hide what he's done). And apparently no one from Forest noticed either.

https://dubz.live/c/ea3cb7
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,421
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 06:48:32 pm »
Crap there from Potter.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,421
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 06:52:36 pm »
Good header.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 06:56:29 pm »
Another good header
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 06:58:58 pm »
Nuts game this
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm »
Looked like handball?

Nah hits his chest.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 06:59:40 pm »
Handball this surely?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm »
Nah no handball
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,421
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm »
It isn't handball.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,827
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 07:03:09 pm »
Carragher is more Sky than Sky now
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 07:08:35 pm »
Forest have some really fun players in Murillo, Mangala and Dominguez.

Hudson-Odoi is wank though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,421
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm »
Surprised Toney has played the whole game.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,180
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 07:30:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm
Surprised Toney has played the whole game.

Something of a gamble from Frank...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm »
I remember when Bayern Munich wanted Husson-Odoi, j think it was £40 million bid turned down down.

Soon after he ruptured Achilles Heel, never been the same player.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:34:19 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 07:35:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm
Surprised Toney has played the whole game.

He's played really well considering how long he's been out
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,142
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 07:35:28 pm »
Carragher choosing Toney for man of the match is the most predictable bollocks ever.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:35:28 pm
Carragher choosing Toney for man of the match is the most predictable bollocks ever.

In fairness he was excellent
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,623
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #344 on: Yesterday at 07:51:06 pm »
How much money did Toney make today with a goal and Brentford win??:D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,692
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm
Yep, lots have missed Toney crucially placing the ball to the right of the original position.

I had missed that, but the fella on the end of the wall was telling the keeper he'd done it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,168
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:32:34 pm
I remember when Bayern Munich wanted Husson-Odoi, j think it was £40 million bid turned down down.

Soon after he ruptured Achilles Heel, never been the same player.

Much Odoi about nothing.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,969
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #347 on: Today at 09:42:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm
I had missed that, but the fella on the end of the wall was telling the keeper he'd done it.

Moving a ball in a free kick obviously happens every game but to me at least, what he's done is clear cheating isn't it? Moving the ball after the wall is set and moving the spray ffs
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,302
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
« Reply #348 on: Today at 09:53:47 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:42:15 am
Moving a ball in a free kick obviously happens every game but to me at least, what he's done is clear cheating isn't it? Moving the ball after the wall is set and moving the spray ffs

It's not like him, breaking the rules.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 