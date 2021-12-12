« previous next »
FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January

Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #280 on: Today at 02:26:13 pm
What a backwards decision it was to allow Hodgson to remain as manager this season.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #281 on: Today at 02:26:14 pm
He brought Eze off early in midweek for this
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #282 on: Today at 02:26:31 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:25:43 pm
Hopefully he gets a chance at the mancs and Everton

He and they deserve it.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #283 on: Today at 02:27:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:25:31 pm
What a weird game, 2 nice goals at the end after Palace had already gifted them the game, but a truly flat, boring game of football.

So whos Palaces new coach going to be?

Graham Potters in the stand.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #284 on: Today at 02:33:51 pm
Palace have one of the worst records of anyone at the Emirates, so sadly they were never going to win today.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #285 on: Today at 02:36:53 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:26:13 pm
What a backwards decision it was to allow Hodgson to remain as manager this season.

Stupid decision. He's 76 as well, it's not like he's running to be US president.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #286 on: Today at 02:38:00 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:27:41 pm
Graham Potters in the stand.

If he though the reception he got going back to Brighton with Chelsea was bad.....

Also, hes surely waiting to see what happens with ten Hag first!
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #287 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:38:00 pm
If he though the reception he got going back to Brighton with Chelsea was bad.....

Also, hes surely waiting to see what happens with ten Hag first!

They've had 8 permanent managers in the last 10 years and that list includes Warnock, Pulis, Allardyce and Hogdson (twice). They've obviously not lost any managers to bigger clubs. When they go for someone a bit younger with a more progressive style of play they get rid as soon as they hit a bad run and bring one of these back and the issue is they have a squad built for that alehouse type of negative football.

Fans pissed off, particularly as they'll see the football their rivals Brighton are playing, the structure they have and going well in Europe. Palace can never even get near the top half. The credit Hodgson had in the bank with the fans he lost when he slagged them off the other week.
Re: FA Cup / Premier League Fixtures 16th - 22nd January
Reply #288 on: Today at 02:53:02 pm
That's got to be the end for the Owl you would think, shameless surrender
