If he though the reception he got going back to Brighton with Chelsea was bad.....



Also, hes surely waiting to see what happens with ten Hag first!



They've had 8 permanent managers in the last 10 years and that list includes Warnock, Pulis, Allardyce and Hogdson (twice). They've obviously not lost any managers to bigger clubs. When they go for someone a bit younger with a more progressive style of play they get rid as soon as they hit a bad run and bring one of these back and the issue is they have a squad built for that alehouse type of negative football.Fans pissed off, particularly as they'll see the football their rivals Brighton are playing, the structure they have and going well in Europe. Palace can never even get near the top half. The credit Hodgson had in the bank with the fans he lost when he slagged them off the other week.