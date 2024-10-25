I'm enjoying the new Goat album. Classic psych rock. Would have loved to see their gig last night - Goat gigs don't come round often - but by the time they announced their dates, I already had tickets for Bodega who were playing elsewhere. So infuriating when bands you want to see are both on the same night.Goat - Goat BrainBodega were great though - would have worth going just for the extended live version of Tarkovski, with the guitar solo dragged out for several minutes, which was incredible.Two support bands were both very good as well - Honesty are an interesting new-ish collective from Leeds who do a bit of a mash-up of motorik rock/electro/hip-hop. Reminded me of some of those early 90s indie bands like Lush and Bleach - high-tempo shoegaze, if you like. They had a sheet hanging up in front of them with visuals projected onto it while they played, so you could barely make out the individual band members. Bit of an affectation but I liked them.Honesty - Measure MeThe other support were Gift, who were excellent - reminded me a lot of Ride but with a more dancey edge, and the singer reminded me very much of Swim Deep. Hugely enthusiastic performance - and a couple of them came out and crowd-surfed during Bodega's set. Listened to their new album on the way home and really liked it.Gift - Light RunnerThink both will be ones to watch.