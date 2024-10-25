« previous next »
Author Topic: 2024 in Music  (Read 19379 times)

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #240 on: October 25, 2024, 10:28:17 am »
I'm enjoying the new Goat album. Classic psych rock. Would have loved to see their gig last night - Goat gigs don't come round often - but by the time they announced their dates, I already had tickets for Bodega who were playing elsewhere. So infuriating when bands you want to see are both on the same night.

https://youtu.be/AIO6TxDH1RE?si=lOrzxaJUTpkR18Zq
Goat - Goat Brain

Bodega were great though - would have worth going just for the extended live version of Tarkovski, with the guitar solo dragged out for several minutes, which was incredible.

Two support bands were both very good as well - Honesty are an interesting new-ish collective from Leeds who do a bit of a mash-up of motorik rock/electro/hip-hop. Reminded me of some of those early 90s indie bands like Lush and Bleach - high-tempo shoegaze, if you like. They had a sheet hanging up in front of them with visuals projected onto it while they played, so you could barely make out the individual band members. Bit of an affectation but I liked them.

https://youtu.be/vAvin_lTm9A?si=60HYGmXdCXYPl13r
Honesty - Measure Me

The other support were Gift, who were excellent - reminded me a lot of Ride but with a more dancey edge, and the singer reminded me very much of Swim Deep. Hugely enthusiastic performance - and a couple of them came out and crowd-surfed during Bodega's set. Listened to their new album on the way home and really liked it.

https://youtu.be/Nn16eMcbaCQ?si=niG-rvYccUg53Qqz
Gift - Light Runner

Think both will be ones to watch.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #241 on: October 29, 2024, 09:09:04 pm »
Not sure if anyone on here would care but I got to interview the Pixies last week which was honestly like a mad dream.

https://spillmagazine.com/spill-feature-real-bandswell-they-play-music-and-they-record-albums-a-conversation-with-joey-santiago-david-lovering-of-the-pixies/
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #242 on: October 29, 2024, 09:20:40 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 29, 2024, 09:09:04 pm
Not sure if anyone on here would care but I got to interview the Pixies last week which was honestly like a mad dream.

https://spillmagazine.com/spill-feature-real-bandswell-they-play-music-and-they-record-albums-a-conversation-with-joey-santiago-david-lovering-of-the-pixies/
Nice read, well done.

Finally got to see them and LCD Sound System for the first time, luckily on the same bill in Summer in London, both were fabulous.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #243 on: October 29, 2024, 09:22:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 29, 2024, 09:20:40 pm
Nice read, well done.

Finally got to see them and LCD Sound System for the first time, luckily on the same bill in Summer in London, both were fabulous.

I've seen them four times I think...absolutely surreal to talk to them. Thanks mate.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #244 on: October 30, 2024, 05:37:25 pm »
Quote from: JP! on October 29, 2024, 09:09:04 pm
Not sure if anyone on here would care but I got to interview the Pixies last week which was honestly like a mad dream.

https://spillmagazine.com/spill-feature-real-bandswell-they-play-music-and-they-record-albums-a-conversation-with-joey-santiago-david-lovering-of-the-pixies/

Nice one, that's excellent. I think their latest record is... um... let's just say it's no Surfer Rosa. But it's still extremely cool to interview the Pixies!  ;D
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #245 on: November 3, 2024, 07:11:31 pm »
Not a headline collaboration i expected to see,https://louderthanwar.com/peter-murphy-and-boy-george-announce-single/.Not a re do of Bela Lugosi's dead either.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #246 on: November 3, 2024, 09:39:11 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on October 30, 2024, 05:37:25 pm
Nice one, that's excellent. I think their latest record is... um... let's just say it's no Surfer Rosa. But it's still extremely cool to interview the Pixies!  ;D

Haha! I liked it, it's not Surfer Rosa or Doolittle but it's a solid album. I respect them for still making new stuff as well and not just trading off the past. I do miss Kim though, didn't tell them that :D
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #247 on: November 10, 2024, 11:50:15 am »
Excellent comeback by the Cure as discussed in their topic, but would also say Primal Scream has a kind of a comeback as well with Come Ahead - 8 years since the last record and that last one was pretty miserable. New album is decent.

The new Tyler The Creator album is a real head-trip, so much going on, such huge production value, it takes several listens to really crack its shell. Kind of sprawling, like Prince's Sign O The Times, many genres blending.

Psych-heads will enjoy Tess Parks' third, same hazy psychedelia as before, but it's great so why change:
https://tessparks.bandcamp.com/album/pomegranate

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #248 on: November 10, 2024, 12:26:22 pm »
Talking of the Pixies, Kim Deals debut solo album is out in a couple of weeks and going by the singles shes put out so far, its going to be an absolute corker
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #249 on: November 10, 2024, 01:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on November 10, 2024, 12:26:22 pm
Talking of the Pixies, Kim Deals debut solo album is out in a couple of weeks and going by the singles shes put out so far, its going to be an absolute corker
Absolutely, all the preceding singles have been great. Her album will piss all over the pixies post-reunion albums.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #250 on: November 10, 2024, 06:46:55 pm »
There's loads of stuff that pops up in my Bandcamp feed which I don't love but I often think you lot would, this one is an example.
https://neonhorse.bandcamp.com/album/habit-of-creature
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #251 on: November 11, 2024, 08:13:16 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on November 10, 2024, 11:50:15 am
but would also say Primal Scream has a kind of a comeback as well with Come Ahead - 8 years since the last record and that last one was pretty miserable. New album is decent.

The new Tyler The Creator album is a real head-trip, so much going on, such huge production value, it takes several listens to really crack its shell. Kind of sprawling, like Prince's Sign O The Times, many genres blending.

Psych-heads will enjoy Tess Parks' third, same hazy psychedelia as before, but it's great so why change:
https://tessparks.bandcamp.com/album/pomegranate



I'm loving the new Primal Scream album, Billy's lyrics are deep, guess it's due to the album being for his late Dad.

My daughter is raving about the new Tyler album, might have to give it a try.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #252 on: November 11, 2024, 05:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on November 11, 2024, 08:13:16 am
I'm loving the new Primal Scream album, Billy's lyrics are deep, guess it's due to the album being for his late Dad.

Billy?
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #253 on: November 11, 2024, 08:05:39 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on November 11, 2024, 05:34:43 pm
Billy?

Damn, spell check on my phone beat me ha ha

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #254 on: November 11, 2024, 08:27:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 10, 2024, 06:46:55 pm
There's loads of stuff that pops up in my Bandcamp feed which I don't love but I often think you lot would, this one is an example.
https://neonhorse.bandcamp.com/album/habit-of-creature
This is from her latest LP, Awakening Pt. II. This has been heavy in my musical rotation all summer. That she reminds me of Minnie is a truly great thing.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OGcHnSMy67I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OGcHnSMy67I</a>
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #255 on: November 12, 2024, 06:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on November 10, 2024, 12:26:22 pm
Talking of the Pixies, Kim Deals debut solo album is out in a couple of weeks and going by the singles shes put out so far, its going to be an absolute corker

This had passed my by so thanks for mentioning it. Bloody love the singles that are out so far. Much more Breeders than Pixies, which is no bad thing in my book.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #256 on: November 13, 2024, 09:33:54 am »
Quote from: John C on November 10, 2024, 06:46:55 pm
There's loads of stuff that pops up in my Bandcamp feed which I don't love but I often think you lot would, this one is an example.
https://neonhorse.bandcamp.com/album/habit-of-creature
ah yes, stumbled on that one too, very hairy and beery

Reminded me of this bandcamp find from earlier this year, one of those albums you put on on a lawn in the summer with your mates and down a crate of cold uns each.. .miss summer already
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #257 on: November 15, 2024, 10:25:01 am »
Album of the year* is out today - Warmduscher's Too Cold To Hold


*this is not even up for debate
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #258 on: November 15, 2024, 11:38:10 am »
Quote from: smutchin on November 15, 2024, 10:25:01 am
Album of the year* is out today - Warmduscher's Too Cold To Hold


*this is not even up for debate

It's wonderful, talented guys.

They just keep getting better.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #259 on: November 15, 2024, 06:27:50 pm »
New Poppy album is great. Always wondered what she'd do once the novelty of her gimmick wore off and it turns out the answer is just to make really good metal music.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #260 on: November 15, 2024, 06:49:38 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on November 15, 2024, 10:25:01 am
*this is not even up for debate

Just you wait for the end of year thread. Cos it fucking is ;D
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #261 on: November 15, 2024, 06:51:48 pm »
Father John Misty new album next week, liking the tracks I've heard so far.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #262 on: November 15, 2024, 07:02:33 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on November 15, 2024, 06:49:38 pm
Just you wait for the end of year thread. Cos it fucking is ;D

Mate, there are two kinds of people in this world: those who think Too Cold To Hold Is album of the year and those who havent heard it yet.  ;)

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #263 on: November 15, 2024, 07:03:24 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on November 15, 2024, 06:51:48 pm
Father John Misty new album next week, liking the tracks I've heard so far.

I cant stand the man but have to admit his new stuff sounds great.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #264 on: November 15, 2024, 07:08:40 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on November 15, 2024, 07:03:24 pm
I cant stand the man but have to admit his new stuff sounds great.

That Screamland track is brilliant
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #265 on: November 16, 2024, 10:36:41 am »
Quote from: smutchin on November 15, 2024, 10:25:01 am
Album of the year* is out today - Warmduscher's Too Cold To Hold


*this is not even up for debate
a game of two halves for me:) first half of the album is great, second half suddenly really drops off
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #266 on: November 16, 2024, 06:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on November 10, 2024, 12:26:22 pm
Talking of the Pixies, Kim Deals debut solo album is out in a couple of weeks and going by the singles shes put out so far, its going to be an absolute corker

I've got this to review, need to put some time into it this weekend. High hopes.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #267 on: November 16, 2024, 06:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on November 11, 2024, 08:27:02 pm
This is from her latest LP, Awakening Pt. II. This has been heavy in my musical rotation all summer. That she reminds me of Minnie is a truly great thing.

Sweet song and voice that Huey mate, but it's not the same artist as I posted :)
Deffo tones on Minnie, yep.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #268 on: November 17, 2024, 11:54:34 am »
Quote from: John C on November 16, 2024, 06:53:28 pm
Sweet song and voice that Huey mate, but it's not the same artist as I posted :)
Deffo tones on Minnie, yep.
Obviously. ;D Just a thread cleansing post from me. ;) ;D


Ashley Henry's latest LP, Who We Are, is worth a listen, better than that actually, it's very good.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xMo4r5vzM1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xMo4r5vzM1I</a>








<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-cwyQNQUeww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-cwyQNQUeww</a>
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #269 on: November 18, 2024, 12:58:28 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on November 15, 2024, 06:51:48 pm
Father John Misty new album next week, liking the tracks I've heard so far.
At last, nearly the end of November but the weakest year I can remember has something I like a lot  (so far)
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #270 on: November 18, 2024, 09:22:10 am »
Been a great week or two of new jazz-funk releases, two of them last Friday, both evoking the cosmic qualities of David Axelrod:
https://sholto2.bandcamp.com/album/letting-go-of-forever
https://rowanoliver.bandcamp.com/album/quickbeam
And one from NZ that incorporates some soul and dub here and there, as these veterans usually do:
https://fatfreddysdrop.bandcamp.com/album/slo-mo

And in other news, the Wirral's She Drew The Gun have a strong fourth album out
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:36:21 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on November 15, 2024, 06:51:48 pm
Father John Misty new album next week, liking the tracks I've heard so far.

Getting rave reviews.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #272 on: Today at 01:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:39:10 am
Father John Misty, Mahashmashana out friday


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kdzl-j24Ut8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kdzl-j24Ut8</a>


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdzl-j24Ut8



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/73qfO13cjns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/73qfO13cjns</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73qfO13cjns


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pVzu0M0LWTM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pVzu0M0LWTM</a>




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVzu0M0LWTM
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #273 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm »
^^ She Cleans Up sounds very similar to Punk Rock Loser by Viagra Boys I thought, I check the credits on the song and if by magic it's co-written by Viagra Boys. Case closed.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #274 on: Today at 04:28:10 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 04:26:25 pm
^^ She Cleans Up sounds very similar to Punk Rock Loser by Viagra Boys I thought, I check the credits on the song and if by magic it's co-written by Viagra Boys. Case closed.

Parts of it remind me of I Can't Dance by Genesis.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #275 on: Today at 04:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 04:28:10 pm
Parts of it remind me of I Can't Dance by Genesis.

Please don't ruin it for me, I really don't like Genesis and that song is awful, in my opinion.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #276 on: Today at 04:37:16 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 04:31:59 pm
Please don't ruin it for me, I really don't like Genesis and that song is awful, in my opinion.

They are. I like FJM but facts are facts.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #277 on: Today at 04:55:19 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 04:31:59 pm
Please don't ruin it for me, I really don't like Genesis and that song is awful, in my opinion.


He can dance though,  (as can the woman with the dog) even if a little weird.  You've not put me off it, keep trying.
