I'm becoming totally obsessed with the Mermaid Chunky album that came out a couple of weeks ago. It's definitely going to feature in my end of year list. To put it in the most reductive terms possible, they sound like a cross between Wet Leg and LCD Soundsystem (they signed to James Murphy's DFA label in the summer).They look amazing live too - I've got a ticket to see them on Friday but not sure I'll be able to go now, which is disappointing.Mermaid Chunky - ChaperoneAlso very impressed with Welly, who I saw last night - "sarcastic suburban punk", strong "early Blur" vibes, with more than a hint of Sports Team and Art Brut. They are a fab live band, absolutely fizzing with energy. And they are soooooo young - look like they're barely out of school. I am literally old enough to be their dad. Love their youthful exuberance though. Really great fun. Recommended.Welly - Cul-de-Sac