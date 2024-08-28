The Jamie xx album is bloody good. Lots of guests including the rest of the XX, Robyn, The Avalanches, Panda Bear. I just love 'Dafodil'. Can't wait to here it live this December.



As for Bon Iver. SPEYSIDE is definitely a step back to 'For Emma, Forever Ago'.



Yeah, I'm really liking the new Jamie xx too. His last one (which came out nearly ten years ago now) was probably my favourite release of that year. Not sure I'll rank this new one quite as high at the end of 2024, there have been some really good releases these past few months.But yes, I'm also a big fan of Dafodil (I just wish Panda Bear's cameo on it was longer than 10 seconds), but my favourite track is "All You Children" (the one featuring The Avalanches)  even my wife asked me to add it to her workout playlist after hearing it only once!As for Bon Iver, definite For Emma/ST vibes. Apparently, SPEYSIDE is part of a 4-track EP to be released in the next couple of weeks. So not quite a new album yet.