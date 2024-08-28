« previous next »
Author Topic: 2024 in Music  (Read 14453 times)

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #200 on: August 28, 2024, 11:51:00 am »
(Tell everyone you're a Six Music listener without telling everyone you're a Six Music listener...)

Anyone been listening to the new Hamish Hawk and/or Fontaines DC albums? Haven't picked them up yet, but keen to do so - might pop into town on Saturday morning.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #201 on: August 28, 2024, 12:12:24 pm »
The Smile have announced another new album, "Cutouts", to be released on October 4. Two new tracks out today.

That's a slightly higher release cadence than Radiohead  ;D
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #202 on: August 28, 2024, 10:51:11 pm »
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uAgsn7la3jg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uAgsn7la3jg</a>

I've got the new album on clear vinyl on the way to be as we speak.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #203 on: August 29, 2024, 11:53:11 am »
Quote from: jackh on August 28, 2024, 11:51:00 am
(Tell everyone you're a Six Music listener without telling everyone you're a Six Music listener...)

Anyone been listening to the new Hamish Hawk and/or Fontaines DC albums? Haven't picked them up yet, but keen to do so - might pop into town on Saturday morning.

I've had the Fonatines new Vinyl on a loop, love it.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #204 on: August 29, 2024, 12:55:39 pm »
Quote from: jackh on August 28, 2024, 11:51:00 am
(Tell everyone you're a Six Music listener without telling everyone you're a Six Music listener...)

I think every single one of my posts in this thread will suffice on that score.  ;D

Quote
Anyone been listening to the new Hamish Hawk and/or Fontaines DC albums? Haven't picked them up yet, but keen to do so - might pop into town on Saturday morning.

Love the Hamish Hawk album. Probably his best yet.

Fontaines don't really do it for me.

Talking of 6music, lately they've been playing this absolute banger by some Spanish artist who goes by the name of Dame Area* - bloody love it, must investigate more of her back catalogue...

https://youtu.be/kGBLcFyf3z8?si=NesnL-nHMMe6363p
Si No Es Hoy, Cuando Es by Dame Area

Drums and synths and screaming. What's not to like?

This set on KEXP makes me want to see her live very much:
https://youtu.be/_AI1L5AqjvI?si=W6bzOyFSjLoo22ur


*might be the name of the "group" rather than her personal alias though. Also, she is actually Italian, not Spanish, but they're based in Barcelona
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #205 on: September 5, 2024, 12:25:31 pm »
Does this re-release count. This was great when I was teenager, it's even better now.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rzeyOk8qGwA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rzeyOk8qGwA</a>
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #206 on: September 6, 2024, 12:37:05 am »

Amyl and The Sniffers : Chewing Gum

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DxOMGj8P2hY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DxOMGj8P2hY</a>

Just saw them live a couple weeks ago and it was a banger!

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #207 on: September 7, 2024, 01:24:14 pm »
Fat Dog. Debut album out yesterday I think.

Big thumping beats, pure and utter chaos.

I'd imagine they're rather good live.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #208 on: September 7, 2024, 08:42:12 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on September  7, 2024, 01:24:14 pm
Fat Dog. Debut album out yesterday I think.

Big thumping beats, pure and utter chaos.

I'd imagine they're rather good live.


Loved what they had released so far and going to see them next month, looks like a riot.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #209 on: September 8, 2024, 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: damomad on September  7, 2024, 08:42:12 pm
Loved what they had released so far and going to see them next month, looks like a riot.

I disappeared down a Fat Dog YouTube rabbit hole last night, fucking hell these guys are next level, absolute nutters, have just bought tickets for next February, under £20 each.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #210 on: September 8, 2024, 06:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on August  9, 2024, 10:20:46 pm

Sorry mate, I haven't been back in this thread for a while.
Good stuff.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #211 on: September 8, 2024, 09:28:20 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on September  7, 2024, 01:24:14 pm
Fat Dog. Debut album out yesterday I think.

Big thumping beats, pure and utter chaos.

I'd imagine they're rather good live.
 
They are defo getting the 6music love in,all over that place.Not doing it for me,it's o.k but a bit meh.Do quite like that Dame Area that was mentioned elsewhere.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #212 on: September 9, 2024, 07:25:25 am »
The new MJ Lenderman album is incredible.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #213 on: September 11, 2024, 01:59:52 pm »
Struggling to get into the new Fontaines DC compared to Skinty Fia (which is one of my favourite releases of the past few years) but Favourite is a belter. Put that on a mainstream Hollywood film or a TV show and it would be massive. Oddly enough nothing else on the album sounds remotely like it and yet is tucked right at the back.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #214 on: September 12, 2024, 01:40:11 pm »
Can recommend Nala Sinephro 'Endlessnees'  not as immediate as Space 1.8 but up there.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #215 on: September 13, 2024, 09:44:25 am »
Fcukers debut EP Baggy$$ is a banger
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #216 on: September 13, 2024, 10:12:36 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 11, 2024, 01:59:52 pm
Struggling to get into the new Fontaines DC compared to Skinty Fia (which is one of my favourite releases of the past few years) but Favourite is a belter. Put that on a mainstream Hollywood film or a TV show and it would be massive. Oddly enough nothing else on the album sounds remotely like it and yet is tucked right at the back.

I need to give it another listen. Think Ive only played it through from start to finish once so far. Quite liked it without there being anything as instantly catchy as some of best songs on Skinty Fia.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #217 on: September 13, 2024, 11:53:04 am »
After seeing Moonlandingz last night, I can safely say their new album is going to be one of the highlights of 2025 - just a shame we have to wait that long for it.

Also really liked the main support act - HotWax. They've passed me by until now but they've already done a KEXP session last year, so are clearly on the way up. Reminded me a bit of Throwing Muses. Nothing groundbreaking but some really good songs and Lola the bass player is fantastic. Couldn't take my eyes off her last night - she has style.

Here's their KEXP session, worth checking out: https://youtu.be/c2UJw35gWP8?si=wAB84EqHVDWYIm9Q

They've got an EP coming out soon.

Wasn't so keen on the other support act - University. Too shouty for me.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #218 on: September 18, 2024, 05:49:50 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on July 17, 2024, 09:18:18 pm
New Warmduscher single came out last week and it is fantastic. Album is due in November, along with a tour - already got my ticket to see them at the Troxy. Yay!


Fashion Week by Warmduscher
https://youtu.be/yaL9g4RahZg?si=nJfplgG4c7vtljiE

'Pure At The Heart' is out, absolutely brilliant, really laid back Prince vibe to it. I'm off to see them at the end of October, can't wait.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #219 on: September 18, 2024, 06:08:19 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on September 18, 2024, 05:49:50 pm
'Pure At The Heart' is out, absolutely brilliant, really laid back Prince vibe to it. I'm off to see them at the end of October, can't wait.

Yes! It's fantastic. The dancer in the vid is the wonderful Gaby of Industry Standard, who I saw supporting Warmduscher in December and again recently in their own right. Great live band.

Staying Alive is also brilliant. New album is going to be among the best of the year on the strength of the three songs they've put out so far even if the rest are shit. Which they won't be.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #220 on: September 19, 2024, 08:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September  9, 2024, 07:25:25 am
The new MJ Lenderman album is incredible.

100%
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #221 on: September 20, 2024, 09:24:29 am »
New Jamie xx album "In Waves" and new Bon Iver song "SPEYSIDE" out today.

Happy days!
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #222 on: September 20, 2024, 10:07:54 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on September 20, 2024, 09:24:29 am
New Jamie xx album "In Waves" and new Bon Iver song "SPEYSIDE" out today.

Happy days!

Ooh, Bon Iver! I was wondering only the other day what had happened to him - feels like a while since his last outing. Liking Speyside on first listen - not exactly a change in musical direction for him!

Will check out the Jamie xx as well - thanks for the heads up.

Katy J Pearson's new album is out today too.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #223 on: September 23, 2024, 09:33:20 am »
If anybody would like to listen to one of the worst albums of the year, give Katy Perry's "143" a whirl. Genuinely very funny to listen to in all the wrong ways.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #224 on: September 23, 2024, 11:30:24 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on September 20, 2024, 09:24:29 am
New Jamie xx album "In Waves" and new Bon Iver song "SPEYSIDE" out today.

Happy days!

The Jamie xx album is bloody good. Lots of guests including the rest of the XX, Robyn, The Avalanches, Panda Bear. I just love 'Dafodil'. Can't wait to here it live this December.

As for Bon Iver. SPEYSIDE is definitely a step back to 'For Emma, Forever Ago'.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #225 on: September 23, 2024, 11:35:46 am »
Think I'll give the Katy Perry a miss, thanks. Seen the reviews...  ;D

By contrast, I've heard a truly excellent new record today from Decius ahead of their album that's coming out in January.

Decius - Walking in the Heat
https://youtu.be/7IOwDMwfVxg?si=oe-i1O9ejTyNgd_L
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #226 on: September 23, 2024, 11:54:36 am »
Quote from: Bread on September 23, 2024, 09:33:20 am
If anybody would like to listen to one of the worst albums of the year, give Katy Perry's "143" a whirl. Genuinely very funny to listen to in all the wrong ways.

I'm going to be stuck watching her for about 20 minutes this Saturday at the AFL grand final in Melbourne.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #227 on: September 26, 2024, 03:35:15 pm »
I'm becoming totally obsessed with the Mermaid Chunky album that came out a couple of weeks ago. It's definitely going to feature in my end of year list. To put it in the most reductive terms possible, they sound like a cross between Wet Leg and LCD Soundsystem (they signed to James Murphy's DFA label in the summer).

They look amazing live too - I've got a ticket to see them on Friday but not sure I'll be able to go now, which is disappointing.

Mermaid Chunky - Chaperone
https://youtu.be/uSnV0P5GSoA?si=mz34kS8kPBv6wtGs

Also very impressed with Welly, who I saw last night - "sarcastic suburban punk", strong "early Blur" vibes, with more than a hint of Sports Team and Art Brut. They are a fab live band, absolutely fizzing with energy. And they are soooooo young - look like they're barely out of school. I am literally old enough to be their dad. Love their youthful exuberance though. Really great fun. Recommended.

Welly - Cul-de-Sac
https://youtu.be/9y0adzFjKSI?si=hCVRfdJ165vhqHth
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #228 on: September 26, 2024, 04:21:12 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on September 26, 2024, 03:35:15 pm
I'm becoming totally obsessed with the Mermaid Chunky album that came out a couple of weeks ago. It's definitely going to feature in my end of year list. To put it in the most reductive terms possible, they sound like a cross between Wet Leg and LCD Soundsystem (they signed to James Murphy's DFA label in the summer).

They look amazing live too - I've got a ticket to see them on Friday but not sure I'll be able to go now, which is disappointing.

Mermaid Chunky - Chaperone
https://youtu.be/uSnV0P5GSoA?si=mz34kS8kPBv6wtGs

Also very impressed with Welly, who I saw last night - "sarcastic suburban punk", strong "early Blur" vibes, with more than a hint of Sports Team and Art Brut. They are a fab live band, absolutely fizzing with energy. And they are soooooo young - look like they're barely out of school. I am literally old enough to be their dad. Love their youthful exuberance though. Really great fun. Recommended.

Welly - Cul-de-Sac
https://youtu.be/9y0adzFjKSI?si=hCVRfdJ165vhqHth

Really like the Mermaid Chunky track, thanks for that. Remind me of a female Getdown Services.

Edit....spent a long time last night watching Mermaid Chunky on YouTube, slightly under the influence admittedly.

They are amazing, extremely talented and unique girls, I was totally transfixed.

There's loads of those State 51 Factory videos on there, some good, some not so good, great place to find new weirdos though.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #229 on: September 30, 2024, 10:58:16 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pl8zhYA0BHU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pl8zhYA0BHU</a>

Body Count feat. David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb. 
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #230 on: September 30, 2024, 11:08:33 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on September 26, 2024, 04:21:12 pm
Really like the Mermaid Chunky track, thanks for that. Remind me of a female Getdown Services.

Edit....spent a long time last night watching Mermaid Chunky on YouTube, slightly under the influence admittedly.

They are amazing, extremely talented and unique girls, I was totally transfixed.

There's loads of those State 51 Factory videos on there, some good, some not so good, great place to find new weirdos though.

I'm getting slightly obsessed with Mermaid Chunky. I love the daftness of their lyrics - like they're not taking any of this even slightly seriously, and yet they are seriously talented musicians - Moina is a really cool sax player.

If you get the chance to see them live, you absolutely must - they were incredible on Friday night. I'm still buzzing from it. Tiny venue was absolutely rammed and the mood was joyous.

Only wish I'd discovered them sooner.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #231 on: September 30, 2024, 01:06:36 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on September 30, 2024, 11:08:33 am
I'm getting slightly obsessed with Mermaid Chunky. I love the daftness of their lyrics - like they're not taking any of this even slightly seriously, and yet they are seriously talented musicians - Moina is a really cool sax player.

If you get the chance to see them live, you absolutely must - they were incredible on Friday night. I'm still buzzing from it. Tiny venue was absolutely rammed and the mood was joyous.

Only wish I'd discovered them sooner.


Just listened to their album for the first time, amazing, Chaperone is the best new track I've heard this year. I see they are from Gloucester, I can only assume they have some high quality magic mushrooms around the fields of Gloucester, because these two are fucking out there, not convinced they're even human to be honest.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #232 on: September 30, 2024, 02:54:46 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 23, 2024, 11:30:24 am
The Jamie xx album is bloody good. Lots of guests including the rest of the XX, Robyn, The Avalanches, Panda Bear. I just love 'Dafodil'. Can't wait to here it live this December.

As for Bon Iver. SPEYSIDE is definitely a step back to 'For Emma, Forever Ago'.

Yeah, I'm really liking the new Jamie xx too. His last one (which came out nearly ten years ago now) was probably my favourite release of that year. Not sure I'll rank this new one quite as high at the end of 2024, there have been some really good releases these past few months.

But yes, I'm also a big fan of Dafodil (I just wish Panda Bear's cameo on it was longer than 10 seconds), but my favourite track is "All You Children" (the one featuring The Avalanches)  even my wife asked me to add it to her workout playlist after hearing it only once!

As for Bon Iver, definite For Emma/ST vibes. Apparently, SPEYSIDE is part of a 4-track EP to be released in the next couple of weeks. So not quite a new album yet.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #233 on: October 2, 2024, 10:36:52 am »
Geordie Greep session on 6music last night: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00234j9

Interview starts on about 35 minutes, session starts at 1:02

Album out on Friday. Love what I've heard so far. Only way I can describe it is like black midi but different...
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #234 on: Today at 12:27:20 pm »
Of all the things I was expecting in 2024, a Primal Scream return to form was not on the list. Okay, it's not on the level of their best stuff, but the new material sounds like the best thing they've done in nearly a quarter of a century.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UNte1v2NiCg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UNte1v2NiCg</a>
