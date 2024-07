Quiet thread this year, this! Anyone got any releases they're looking particularly forward to in the next month or so?



I'm looking forward to the fourth Fontaines DC album, ahead of which a few songs have already been released. Also noticed when having a quick look just now that Pom Poko have an album due in August - haven't heard anything from it yet, but I saw them support Ezra Furman a few years back and have enjoyed a headline show & their two albums since then.