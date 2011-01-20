« previous next »
Re: 2024 in Music
Quote from: elbow on March 20, 2024, 10:04:55 pm
Andy Bell is also releasing great new electronic music in his GLOK guise.

https://glok.bandcamp.com/

Nice, thanks for the tip-off.

Talking of electronica, Sherelle's new one is a proper banger. Love it...

https://youtu.be/_20DXmJO3IY?si=xv8Ckk9882sboiAx
Henry's Revenge - Sherelle
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #81 on: March 24, 2024, 08:00:28 pm »
Have you folks who are in to your music ever listened to this band - Standards.
Fruit Galaxy is is really interesting.
https://wearestandards.bandcamp.com/album/fruit-galaxy
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #82 on: March 26, 2024, 05:46:08 pm »
Quite like this that 6 music have been big upping at the moment,nice 60's psychish feel to it.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BbuTyMqe4yU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BbuTyMqe4yU</a> 

 She's doing an interview with Craig Charles later this week,Friday i think.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #83 on: April 4, 2024, 01:25:35 pm »
The new Vampire Weekend album is getting rave reviews, a true return to form by all accounts.

Can't wait to hear it tomorrow, I bagged tickets for their gig in Manchester this year too!
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #84 on: April 4, 2024, 05:33:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  4, 2024, 01:25:35 pm
The new Vampire Weekend album is getting rave reviews, a true return to form by all accounts.

Can't wait to hear it tomorrow, I bagged tickets for their gig in Manchester this year too!

Thought about getting a couple of tickets but then saw that it would be about £120 for the pair! Fuck that.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #85 on: April 4, 2024, 07:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on April  4, 2024, 07:24:17 pm
The new Vampire Weekend album is getting rave reviews, a true return to form by all accounts.

Can't wait to hear it tomorrow, I bagged tickets for their gig in Manchester this year too!

A return to form? Have they done a truly bad album yet? I have loved everything they have done so far. Always different and fresh. Looking forward to this one too.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #86 on: April 4, 2024, 08:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on April  4, 2024, 07:24:17 pm
A return to form? Have they done a truly bad album yet? I have loved everything they have done so far. Always different and fresh. Looking forward to this one too.

The last one was called their worst but I loved it too, hugely consistent band for me.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #87 on: April 5, 2024, 10:32:49 am »
Jane Weaver's new one out today, much more grounded and sparse than her usual cosmic krautrock stuff, but still good. Getting some Stereolab vibes there.
And Khruangbin bore me now. New album out and it's just more of tge same, but even more relaxed and less memorable.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #88 on: April 5, 2024, 10:39:52 am »
Quote from: baltic out here on April  5, 2024, 10:32:49 am
Jane Weaver's new one out today, much more grounded and sparse than her usual cosmic krautrock stuff, but still good. Getting some Stereolab vibes there.

Like it a lot on first listen. Agree on the Stereolab vibes. Always a good thing in my book.

Seeing her doing an acoustic in-store set on Tuesday at Rough Trade. Should be interesting.

Quote
And Khruangbin bore me now. New album out and it's just more of tge same, but even more relaxed and less memorable.

They do seem to be one trick ponies, dont they.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #89 on: April 5, 2024, 12:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on April  4, 2024, 07:24:17 pm
A return to form? Have they done a truly bad album yet? I have loved everything they have done so far. Always different and fresh. Looking forward to this one too.

Same thought! They're genuinely one of the most consistently good bands around.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #90 on: April 5, 2024, 12:09:12 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on April  5, 2024, 10:39:52 am
Agree on the Stereolab vibes. Always a good thing in my book.
Seeing her doing an acoustic in-store set on Tuesday at Rough Trade. Should be interesting.

Yeah, especially as she relies heavily on effects in the finished product.
Regarding Stereolab, the Switched On volumes were all released in their full 5-volume glory a week ago. Plus Laetitia Sadier's a good new album out this year as well, worth checking out.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #91 on: April 5, 2024, 12:55:50 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on April  5, 2024, 12:09:12 pm
Yeah, especially as she relies heavily on effects in the finished product.

Seems to be less the case with this new one than the last few albums. Feels almost like a return to her earlier more folk-tinged stuff.

After a couple of listens, its starting to get its claws into me.

Already hooked on Univers:
https://youtu.be/SnqdXz3iqmI

Quote
Regarding Stereolab, the Switched On volumes were all released in their full 5-volume glory a week ago. Plus Laetitia Sadier's a good new album out this year as well, worth checking out.

Didnt realise the Laetitia Sadier one was out already. Must give that a listen!
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #92 on: April 6, 2024, 08:52:36 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on April  5, 2024, 12:55:50 pm
After a couple of listens, its starting to get its claws into me.

After a few more listens, Im calling this an early contender for album of the year.

Yeah, I was already a massive Jane Weaver fan so was never going to take much convincing but this is even better than I could have hoped for.

The stripped back production really brings out a different side to her. And yet its still unmistakably her voice, her sound. Shes just an incredibly talented songwriter. Her musical influences are obvious but shes a true original.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #93 on: April 8, 2024, 02:55:44 pm »
Just heard a new track by O on the radio, it's awesome. Put this on and crank up the volume - it needs to be heard loud...

https://youtu.be/0YFAeS3_2u8?si=PW7Ir25_J5Si0unV

I saw them last year as the opening act at the Speedy Wunderground 10th birthday party gig at Village Underground. They're a two-piece instrumental act featuring drums and saxophone, plus lots and lots of distortion. They were great. They rock very hard.

https://www.stereogum.com/2254402/o-green-shirt/music/

Album due out on 21st June.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #94 on: April 8, 2024, 10:46:05 pm »
New music from Texas.

Khruangbin - A LA SALA (Album) 2024

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4PQOQt9ZOts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4PQOQt9ZOts</a> 

Love these guys. Fantastic live show.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #95 on: April 11, 2024, 08:42:25 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  4, 2024, 01:25:35 pm
The new Vampire Weekend album is getting rave reviews, a true return to form by all accounts.


It's phenomenal front to back!
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #96 on: April 13, 2024, 11:57:26 pm »
I just saw Lily Fontaine wearing a Liverpool scarf in the video for "The Best Tears of Your Life." I think she's fantastic.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EeP7OdZQnNA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EeP7OdZQnNA</a>
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #97 on: April 16, 2024, 11:27:17 am »
I thought 2024 had a really strong start for new music and then Cindy Lee put out Diamond Jubilee.

What an achievement.
Re: 2024 in Music
Re: 2024 in Music
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on April 16, 2024, 11:27:17 am
I thought 2024 had a really strong start for new music and then Cindy Lee put out Diamond Jubilee.

What an achievement.

It's the album of the year in April. I can't believe how good it is. A little musical miracle - made me really happy on a week I needed cheering up from something other than football.

I think he is a they now? They've always been good - since he was in Women, and the other Cindy Lee albums - they are all excellent. But this album is unbelievable. Not stopped listening to it for almost 10 days now.

A tremendous fuck you to the music industry and all the streamers to just give something this good away too. (I've done the suggested donation thing and praying they follow through on the promise and release it on vinyl)

Agree too 2024 is excellent so far - loads

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis
Julia Holter
Jane Weaver
Mohammad Syfkan
Gruff Rhys
Kim Gordon
Water Damage
Shabaka Hutchings
« Last Edit: April 16, 2024, 06:41:40 pm by Jean Girard »
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #99 on: April 16, 2024, 06:53:35 pm »
Love the new Vampire Weekend album.

Hope might be their best song ever.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #100 on: April 16, 2024, 08:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on April 16, 2024, 11:27:17 am
I thought 2024 had a really strong start for new music and then Cindy Lee put out Diamond Jubilee.

What an achievement.

I dont know Cindy Lee. I shall investigate.

Im loving the new Bodega album at the moment. Ill be surprised if theres a catchier song than Tarkovski this year but the rest of the album is great too.

Jane Weaver still number one spot for me this year.

English Teacher very good but the singles weve already heard are the best tracks on the album.

The new Shabaka one sounds very promising from what Ive heard of it so far too.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #101 on: April 17, 2024, 01:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on April 16, 2024, 11:27:17 am
I thought 2024 had a really strong start for new music and then Cindy Lee put out Diamond Jubilee.

What an achievement.

What a record.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #102 on: April 18, 2024, 10:53:17 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on April 16, 2024, 11:27:17 am
I thought 2024 had a really strong start for new music and then Cindy Lee put out Diamond Jubilee.

What an achievement.

Never heard of her to be honest but I'm going to give this a whirl. Where do I find it?

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #103 on: April 18, 2024, 11:40:48 am »
Quote from: Mactavish on April 18, 2024, 10:53:17 am
Never heard of her to be honest but I'm going to give this a whirl. Where do I find it?
Available on YouTube mate, or via their Geocities site: https://www.geocities.ws/ccqsk/

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/_LJi5na897Y?si=l0DvC0RL2_Oy2t4S
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #104 on: April 19, 2024, 08:09:17 pm »
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #105 on: April 21, 2024, 12:21:36 pm »
Another +1 for Vampire Weekend from me. Excellent throughout.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #106 on: April 21, 2024, 06:54:56 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on April  5, 2024, 12:09:12 pm
Yeah, especially as she relies heavily on effects in the finished product.
Regarding Stereolab, the Switched On volumes were all released in their full 5-volume glory a week ago. Plus Laetitia Sadier's a good new album out this year as well, worth checking out.

Tried getting into Stereolab after listening to To the End. Couldn't like anything other than that track they played in Jools (Les Yper Sound). Tried it with Francoise Hardy after La Comedie. Loved Hardy.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #107 on: April 21, 2024, 07:31:56 pm »
For those of you in to your heavy metal I can recommend Κυκεώνα by Greek Rock band Khirki. It's not up my street, like.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:36:38 am »
The new Fat White Family album, Forgiveness Is Yours, is out today and it is FANTASTIC!

I went to the album launch gig at Rough Trade East last night. I go to a few of these things and they're usually quite low-key events - the band comes on around 8pm, plays for about 30-40 minutes at most and then people queue to get their album signed. They're mainly a way to support the band - entry is the price of buying the album, the live performance and getting it signed is a bonus. I like them because I can pop along there after work, see a band I like and still be home at a reasonable time.

Last night was more like a proper gig. First they had a support band - an absolutely bonkers avant-garde act called Secluded Bronte, three middle-aged men who make a lot of noise eg by playing a fork with a violin bow. They were absolutely brilliant. I recommend checking them out on YouTube, though the videos don't really convey the live experience.

Then FWF came on... I've not seen them before but they have a reputation for being great live performers. And they completely lived up to it. They are superb, and Lias is an awesome frontman. He came down off the stage a couple of times to mingle with the crowd - got a bit raucous the second time. Loved it.

They played a mix of old favourites and new stuff from the album. There's a track called John Lennon which was an instant hit for me. It's super funky and has great lyrics.

Work is another standout track.

Anyway, they played for nearly an hour and finished quite late, so I didn't get home until nearly 1am. On the plus side, that meant I was able to listen to the album on the way home last night when it became available to download at midnight. I've already listened to it through a few times. Yeah, I can confirm that John Lennon is a superb tune.

It's all good though. All their previous albums have had a few great tracks but tend to be a bit patchy overall. This one already feels like their most consistently excellent album yet.

Pretty certain this is going to be on my end-of-year favourites list.

Got tickets to see FWF again at the Troxy in June. That's going to be something else.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 04:06:17 pm »
New Phosphorescent album is quite good. Enjoyable sound as always.
Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:55:21 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:36:38 am
The new Fat White Family album, Forgiveness Is Yours, is out today and it is FANTASTIC!

I went to the album launch gig at Rough Trade East last night.

Nice write up. Been really looking forward to the album.
