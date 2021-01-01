« previous next »
2024 in Music

Offline Zee_26

2024 in Music
« on: Yesterday at 04:24:55 pm »
Didn't see one for this year.

First big release of the year for me is from Marika Hackman who released her new album yesterday.
Offline jackh

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:15 pm »
Timely. Popped into town for the first time this year today in order to pick up a couple of new albums - Marika Hackman's latest (her fourth), Bill Ryder-Jones' new one, and (current UK #1!) the latest one by Shed Seven.
Offline ToneLa

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm »
What's the score with Shed Seven? They've come outta nowhere (to me, which isn't hard)
Offline duvva 💅

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
What's the score with Shed Seven? They've come outta nowhere (to me, which isn't hard)
Been busy chasing rainbows I heard
Offline ljycb

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:51:46 am »
I am making a concerted effort to get back on the saddle in 2024 - used to love discovering new music prior to the pandemic, but working from home took a big chunk of my usual listening time out of the equation.

Here are a few good releases that I have heard up to now

Gustaf - Starting and Staring

New York five piece who have supported the likes of Idles and Yard Act over the last couple of years. This is the first single from their new album which is out in early May. Suspect this will be a breakthrough year for them.

https://youtu.be/lAv-mu9RTrc?si=Hrdue09tHUjjesl5

Waxahatchee - Right Back to It

Not someone who I was familiar with until this week when this single dropped, but this is a gorgeous track and has me very much looking forward to her new album (which will be out on 22nd March).

https://youtu.be/YL3iHhERWJw?si=PWd7OUqRxx9YlTUH

Helado Negro - Best For You and Me

Another one who I had never given the time of the day until this past week, although I had been recommended him before and had just ignored the advice. Big mistake. Huge. If this track is anything to go by, his new album (released 9th February) should be worth a listen.

https://youtu.be/ComPG5QzQ2M?si=xfeAy0AQqAFVZ844
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:31:17 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
What's the score with Shed Seven? They've come outta nowhere (to me, which isn't hard)

They released a track with Pete Doherty a week or so back.
Online Mr Grieves

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:44:58 pm »
The new Bill Ryder Jones album is very good.  Reminds me in parts of Mercury Revs Deserters Songs.

Looking forward to the Waxahatchee album her last one was a cracker.
Online Red in Korea

Re: 2024 in Music
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:59:14 pm »
150+ tracks on my 2024 Playlist so far in case anyone's interested. Gratefully added Gustafo and Helado Negro based on ljycb's recommendation. Haven't listened to all of these yet, but its shaping up nicely.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4M5MuDZADn3aMYItDb1186

(Edit: Should say that it includes Dec 2023 releases)  :wave
