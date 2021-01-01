I am making a concerted effort to get back on the saddle in 2024 - used to love discovering new music prior to the pandemic, but working from home took a big chunk of my usual listening time out of the equation.Here are a few good releases that I have heard up to now- Starting and StaringNew York five piece who have supported the likes of Idles and Yard Act over the last couple of years. This is the first single from their new album which is out in early May. Suspect this will be a breakthrough year for them.- Right Back to ItNot someone who I was familiar with until this week when this single dropped, but this is a gorgeous track and has me very much looking forward to her new album (which will be out on 22nd March).- Best For You and MeAnother one who I had never given the time of the day until this past week, although I had been recommended him before and had just ignored the advice. Big mistake. Huge. If this track is anything to go by, his new album (released 9th February) should be worth a listen.