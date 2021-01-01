Please
Topic: 2024 in Music (Read 28 times)
Zee_26
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,591
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
2024 in Music
«
on:
Today
at 04:24:55 pm »
Didn't see one for this year.
First big release of the year for me is from Marika Hackman who released her new album yesterday.
jackh
Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,600
Re: 2024 in Music
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:42:15 pm »
Timely. Popped into town for the first time this year today in order to pick up a couple of new albums - Marika Hackman's latest (her fourth), Bill Ryder-Jones' new one, and (current UK #1!) the latest one by Shed Seven.
