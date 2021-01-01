« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Disabilities/ticks should you tell people?  (Read 79 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,001
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Disabilities/ticks should you tell people?
« on: Today at 03:54:49 pm »
Bear with me here, what brought this on and wanting to know what people think, was this morning we needed to get an Uber to the airport around 3am for a morning flight. We get to the car, pack the bags in and start the drive.

About 3 minutes I noticed the driver of the car has a very noticeable tick, every 1 to 2 minutes her head turns to the left and she looks out the window. Im fine with people who have ticks and whatnot, the reason I bring it up is my wife is scared of other people driving and she noticed it as well, and it upped her anxiety noticeably. She kept squeezing my hand and asking how long the trip to the airport was.

Now had the driver told us she had a tick it would have been expected and understood, but since she didnt let us know either on her profile or when we got in the car, my wife was really nervous.

The main thing for me was every 1 to 2 minutes shes not looking at the road, so much so that she almost missed our turn off to the airport.

Anyway just interested in peoples thoughts if they should disclose a tick that would affect the job they are doing or something like that.

Edit: just to clarify something my wife was anxious not because of the tick but because she was taking her eyes off the road.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:50 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,688
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Disabilities/ticks should you tell people?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:54:07 pm »
Generally I'd say no, it's nobody's business, but I was visualsing it reading your post:

A driver turning / flicking their head in a way that makes it look like they are deliberately looking in that direction.

I would be worried if I saw that.
If I booked a driver who said "I have this but it's under control" I'd still book.

So, I think it's better to declare something - if it can have an impact.

Your wife's reaction was OTT, but the driver should have warned ya.
Logged

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • Big in Japan
Re: Disabilities/ticks should you tell people?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:17:30 pm »
Either they are legally considered unsafe driving and shouldn't even have a licence or they are legally safe to drive and their disability or tick is nobody's business but their own.

I wouldn't have any issues with non disclosure unless I felt they were a danger on the road.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 