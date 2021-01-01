Bear with me here, what brought this on and wanting to know what people think, was this morning we needed to get an Uber to the airport around 3am for a morning flight. We get to the car, pack the bags in and start the drive.



About 3 minutes I noticed the driver of the car has a very noticeable tick, every 1 to 2 minutes her head turns to the left and she looks out the window. Im fine with people who have ticks and whatnot, the reason I bring it up is my wife is scared of other people driving and she noticed it as well, and it upped her anxiety noticeably. She kept squeezing my hand and asking how long the trip to the airport was.



Now had the driver told us she had a tick it would have been expected and understood, but since she didnt let us know either on her profile or when we got in the car, my wife was really nervous.



The main thing for me was every 1 to 2 minutes shes not looking at the road, so much so that she almost missed our turn off to the airport.



Anyway just interested in peoples thoughts if they should disclose a tick that would affect the job they are doing or something like that.



Edit: just to clarify something my wife was anxious not because of the tick but because she was taking her eyes off the road.