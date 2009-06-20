« previous next »
The RAWK Mid Season Review

The RAWK Mid Season Review
We're just passed the midway point in the season and with the short winter break meaning no game between now and 21st January we thought it would be a good time to discuss the season so far.

It feels like a season that's very finely poised and it could still go any number of ways at this point, so there's plenty to consider.

I and a few others came up with the following questions that both reflect on what we've achieved so far, and wonder where this season may end up. We've provided our answers to these questions below.

I hope you enjoy what we've put together, please contribute your own thoughts and I look forward to reading - Happy New Year :)


1. What have you enjoyed most about our season so far?

Prof

The general positivity, optimism and culture around the team.

It felt that last season had become somewhat negative and defeated, like the players knew that they couldn't reach their previous levels and the era of that team had come to an end.  The belief had gone.  It didn't surprise me that some of our former key players decided to move on.

The new players have added a huge amount to the centre of the pitch and it's lifted the existing players back up to another level of belief.  It's a joy to watch us again and that old mentality of never feeling defeated is clearly back.  The first Newcastle game was a key moment with how we won that with strength of will, and then the Spurs match, despite everything going against us, was only lost with essentially the final kick through sheer bad luck.

The Mentality Monsters are back

Zlen

Mostly the renewed optimism paired with underdog status we seem to still be enjoying. It's the best possible situation and one we usually flourish in. I hope we remain somewhat humble in our expectations and just continue enjoying the upward trajectory we are on. I've also immensely enjoyed the development of some of our players. Elliot and Jones for example look like they are right on the precipice of cementing their spot in the first team, obviously harder for Elliot due to his position - but his performances are objectively good enough. So many others as well, Virgil as captain, taking on the role and going back to his incredible pre-injury level. Endo going from unknown, underwhelming 'who-dat' signing filling the Caiceido shaped hole to now looking like a super clever deal and a richly versatile and reliable player. Yeah, some great players arcs so far this season - and plenty of time for new ones to develop (Gomez to score for example).

Crimson_Tank

What I have enjoyed most about this season thus far are three things. First, our new midfield gelling so quickly. Last year as you all know were too often vacant in midfield, lacking pace, cohesion, and structure. This has not been the case this season, we have fewer players than last year but they seem to be much more readily available. Second, mentality monsters, it is easy to see how we might have lost some of our stalwartness last year as we struggled with an aging midfield and the disappointment of the potential quadruple season. This is gone now; we have the winning mindset back and it seems we have regrouped and honed our focus. This is most apparent with our ability to not only come back from losing positions, winning more points and matches than any other side in the league from such positions (maybe we are even the top in Europe with this stat, I would not bet against it). This is coupled with the fact that it seems we were doing it so often with only ten men on the pitch. Finally, I am enjoying that we still have so much to give. Here we sit, top of the league, topped our Europa League Group, through on the FA Cup after besting a full-strength Arsenal, and in the League Cup Semi Final. Great places to be in, but we have achieved it without hitting out top form. Arguably out two best matches were in the past month, with smiting of West Ham in the League Cup 5-1 and then we raked the State Backed Barcodes over the coals at Anfield, with an absolutely scintillating XG and only four goals. There are many more games to come, and more often than not we seem to excel and build in the second half of the season. I bet we have a few more gears to shift into, which is exciting to say the least.

duvva

Ive really enjoyed seeing the new players bedding in. Theyve all had an impact, with the promise of plenty more to come.
Ive loved seeing Jones realise his potential and becoming a first team regular, Quansahs incredible rise from nowhere to Virgil mk 2.0 has been fantastic as well.
Ive enjoyed the way we play the game, the close wins and the better performances. Overall Im really enjoying the fact were showing what were capable of again, and there should be much more to come.

Spanish Al

The unexpected nature of how fucking good we are. I know we returned from our last seasonal slump with an almost historic quadruple but I just didnt think wed be able to reset so quickly once again, particularly bedding in an entirely new midfield. To be top at this point of the season and being in all three Cups is a huge testament to Klopp and his staff, as well as the players still at the club.

Sheer Magnetism

Seeing the youngsters emerge as proper first teamers. Not that most of them werent in the picture before, but it feels like theyve taken big steps forward this year. Jones is imposing himself on games the way we hoped he was going to when he was in the youth team, Elliott has picked up some strength and is looking more and more like a genuine creative force, and Quansah has made the step up look effortless.

Gravenberch is also still only 21, and Im really looking forward to seeing if Bradley, Beck and Bajcetic can take a step forward in the second half of this season. And then you have Bobby Clark knocking on the door. For the first time in ages, it feels like theres no obvious position we have to upgrade through the transfer market.


2. At the start of the season What were you expecting from it?

Spanish Al

Expecting, or perhaps hoping, wed get back into the Champions League along with a deep run in the Europa League. That, alongside bedding in a new midfield, would have shown real progress and that we were building Klopps second great team.

Sheer Magnetism

I saw this as a transition season, with the new midfielders learning the ropes and Klopp assembling a method of plugging them all in together. Having said that, I thought top four and Europa League were both definitely within reach.

Zlen

Just overall improvement and getting top four is what I expected. My aspirations did go up a bit when we unexpectedly sold Henderson and Fabinho. Obviously nobody could tell how long it would take for new midfield to settle, but after those two departed I thought we had more potential to hit higher levels. And we did - almost instantly, which is absolutely remarkable. Must be said, the coaching staff have done an amazing job this summer and throughout the season. I was also hoping against reason that something will be done to lift the standard of refereeing in general - but that was obviously very foolish of me. It deteriorated further, often in new and hard to understand ways.

duvva

It felt difficult to be sure what to expect at the start. I really didnt see the complete midfield makeover coming, and I dont think it was the plan until the offers from Saudi came in for Fabinho and Henderson.
Before the start of the first game I think my main prediction was it was going to be fun, but I did feel that Man City aside we could be the best of the rest, if our midfield gelled. I wasnt completely sure though, it wasnt a confident feeling. The transfers we made gave me hope that things would be much improved but I believed it would take time and that may count us out of challenging

Prof

I had a feeling it would be a good season because our summer transfer window went almost as well as I could have hoped.  When I thought we were signing an established Premier League number 6, I thought we'd win the league.  When that transfer didn't happen, I thought be in the mix but it would depend on how close Endo would be to doing the job we needed until the January window.

Crimson_Tank

At the beginning of this season, I was not expecting anything like this we have been privy to thus far. Anyone who would have told me that were sure we would be where we are now would have gotten a skeptical look from me. I felt this was going to be a rebuilding year, for Klopp 2.0. All these new faces and legs in midfield, missing out on some long linked targets, losing longtime leaders and voices on the pitch and in the training ground. I thought we would not come out blazing and looking to cover ourselves in glory. Rather I was hopeful that we would make top four, I was secretly hoping we could win the Europa League (one because Klopp has not won it with us, two because it is a backdoor way to get into the CL  or it was, I am not so sure with the new format next year., and three because the final is in Dublin and that city would be almost as RED as Liverpool.) Finally, I was hoping for a decent showing in a domestic cup, preferably the League Cup. I know many prefer the FA Cup if they have a preference at all, but the League Cup finishes earlier in the season, thus we would have a chance to win something with these new players and perhaps set a standard and mentality in a squad that is full of new and young players. Not something to be taken lightly in my mind.


3 What would you consider a successful season from here to look like?

Crimson_Tank

Having answered the previous question as I did, I already consider this season a success, as the squad is gelling, we are focused and seem to have considerable amount of willpower to bend the results our way. Newcastle Away, Palace Away, Luton Away, Chelsea Away, hell even Spurs Away.
Success beyond that is all gravy, but I would prefer us to win the League Cup and the Europa League, as to keep grinding out results in the league. The others have slipped and we are cresting this wave, lets see how long we can ride it.

duvva

Weve just knocked out one of our biggest rivals for the FA Cup and received a favourable 4th round draw so were in really good shape in all competitions.

Although the additional fixtures it brings dont help we really should be going on to win the League Cup from here. For the sake of the match itself it would be great not to play Chelsea in the final (if we get there), but if we have to then hopefully we can show how much weve come on since the first game of the season.

We have a very good chance to win the Europa league and I think if we are able to win it, that alone would be a successful season. Everything else is a bonus.
But I do feel were capable of more than one trophy this season, fitness permitting.

Finishing 2nd to City would be incredibly frustrating particularly as weve battled hard to put ourselves in pole position, but I wouldnt count it as a failure. Winning it would obviously be the sweetest success of all.

Spanish Al

To still be in with a shot of the title heading into April and picking up at least one of the Cups, perhaps even two. While we have got ourselves into a great position, injuries, international duty and a resurgent Man City still make the title a tough ask.

Prof

To break 90 points and to win a cup.

Sheer Magnetism

Thats going to be determined in the next few weeks, what with the injuries piling up. The league title is definitely up for grabs, but Man City will realistically put a run together between now and May. Having said that, top two is a must and I think we need the Europa. Leverkeusen is the only team we really need to fear there, and I still see us as the big favourites.

Im less worried about the domestic cups, even though were obviously close in the League Cup. We won both a couple of years ago and we all look back at that as a what if season. I dont want this to be a what if season. If we can rotate, especially in the FA Cup, we need to prioritise fitness for the league.

Zlen

Reaching the finals of League Cup and Europa League would be amazing, I'm sure if we do that we'll win at least one, very likely both. So some silverware in the end. In the league, I suppose staying in the mix until the very end would be great, but really it will mostly depend on injuries. It's hard to say. We are all obviously hoping to win the damn thing, but it won't be easy. Our primary task for me is to stay up there until City come to Anfield. Can't see them coping with us if that game is still of great importance. But in the end, one or two finals, some silverware and giving it a good go in the League would have to be classified as a very good season and one certainly above my initial expectations.


4. Who is your player of the season so far (inc any honourable mentions)?

Sheer Magnetism

Salah has been back to near his best, though he really needs to pass the penalties on to Szozo or Darwin. In fact hes probably been the standout attacking player in the league this season.

But Id go for Alisson, whos looked like the best keeper in the world for years now and never shows a sign of dipping. Whenever we look underwhelming, you know hes going to come through and keep us in the game.

Prof

I find these questions difficult because as a general rule I believe in the system and team above individual players.  We've had a number of players players who have stood out, some for more games than others, but the key ones for me: Salah, Alisson, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, MacAllister, Szoboszlai and Jones.  For overall consistency, I'd have to go with van Dijk.  I love the whole squad to be honest, we've got a great group of players and it excites me where this team can go.

Crimson_Tank

There are numerous possibilities for player of the season thus far, Virgil is back to his best, Trent has been excellent as has Allison between the sticks. One could easily cast an eye onto any of our new midfield signings, each of which have had games and runs where they too could be in contention. However, for me, there is just one player that stands out; Kostas Tsimikas There had been rumors of us selling him over the summer as he was not good enough or because he wanted more game time. True or not, we did not sell him, and I for one am incredibly glad this is the case. I have always liked the lad, maybe it is that he perpetually looks like he was up all night, or that he is mad as a balloon and loves sharks. Who is to say, but when Robbo got injured on international duty so easily in the season, we turned to the Greek Scouser. There were times when he was written off by our fans other others alike, but he quietly put his nose to the grindstone and got to work. His efforts have been overlooked but he quietly put together a string of excellent matches, which helped us get to where we are today, without our first choice LB. Kostas was even being maligned in a match where he got two assists. He had big shoes to fill, for a long part of the season, and fill them he did. I was more upset that he picked up that freak injury and would be out of a month or so than I was that Endo was leaving for the same time.
Honourable mentions: Curtis Jones, who has been great this season and Joel Matip, who, until his injury, was having a revitalized career in Red.

Zlen

I'll go with Virgil here. The way he slipped into the role of our Captain and the way he is leading by example has been great to watch. He is the rock upon which everything is built.

Spanish Al

Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is simply sublime and one of the best footballers I have ever had the pleasure of seeing in the flesh. Each and every game he does something that makes my jaw drop and I really do try to not take it for granted, like so many seem to do. Bollocks to any supposed inefficiencies, he is a generational talent, the likes of which we may not see come through the academy again for a generation. Hes been the driving force and catalyst behind many of our wins this season and just seems to be getting better and better.

An honourable mention for Virgil 2.0 as well. I was going to give my player of the season (so far) to Jarrell but Trent pipped him. For me, there is nothing better than seeing a young lad come through the academy and make a name for himself in the first team. For a 20 year old centre half to do that in this team is unbelievable. I know as fans we can tend to go overboard with the hype of our academy graduates but for me, this kid has the lot and will become a mainstay of the team in time. I dont think its over the top to suggest we may well already have our long term Virgil replacement without having to spend a penny.

A second honourable mention for Curtis Jones as well. Slated by many, rated by few but another one who keeps getting better and better with each passing week.

A trio of local lads. What a sight to behold.

duvva

There are a number of players if we were rating them out of 10 who I consider have probably put in a 7 or 8 so far this season. The re-emergence of Matip before his injury and the return of Gomez to his previous level have perhaps confirmed that last seasons problems were almost all about our midfield personnel. Their performances have been excellent. Salah is as prolific as ever but also is adapting into a great provider. Alisson has been outstanding at times and made some crazy saves but for me Virgil is our player of the season up til now. I didnt expect him to return to this level. This is the level that only Virgil has in his locker in terms of this generation. I thought Pickford had robbed him of it, and although he was still one of the best, and on his day the best, I thought that horror challenge meant wed never see him reach those levels of brilliance again.
However this season he seems back to that imperious level. Almost unbeatable in the air and on the floor, Important tackles, Brilliant accurate long balls, and hes taken on the leadership of the team seamlessly.


5. Assuming you see us as part of the title race, who else do you think will be?

Zlen

I do see us in the title race and there has only ever been one team to compete against - Manchester City. All the others will fade away along the way for one reason or another. If we're to win it - it's City we need to beat. So as I said before, anything we can do to stay up there until they come to Anfield will be super important. We need to make that game matter, hopefully still be ahead when it comes around

Sheer Magnetism

For me, its a two-horse race between us and City. Theyve suffered injuries to most of their best players  Haaland, Rodri, De Bruyne and now Stones  and theyre still only five points back with a game in hand. If anyone finishes above them, they win.

As for the rest, Tottenham are a season too early and I think Villa will be too shaky away from home, particularly when they get near to the business end of the Conference League. At the start of the season I bet a mate wed finish ahead of Arsenal, and it doesnt look great for them. Arteta has overplayed his best players, they dont have the finishing ability or the mentality. Too many attacking midfielders, not enough of everything else.

duvva

I do think well be one of the main challengers, but Im not sure how many others there will be. I certainly believe that Arsenal & Villa can be involved, and despite us being slightly ahead, City are still probably the team to beat.
They havent seemed as unbeatable this season so far, its just whether things stay that way, which gives the rest of us a chance. Theyve got De Bruyne to come back and no one can tell me his absence didnt have a detrimental effect, but Im not sure how long Haaland is supposed to be out for. If we have a fallible City then I think were best placed to take advantage. It feels like we should keep improving as the players get more used to each other and the systems we play, and although Villa and Arsenal could hang on for a while yet, Im not sure either will stay the full race.

Crimson_Tank

I do see us as part of the title race, not that I thought we were before the festive period mind. Looking around us on the table it is clear that Arsenal will be giving it a go again, I know their recent results have been shocking but I do not thing they will just fall away. The same ca be said for Villa, who have been the surprise this year (apart from us of course), who have been unbelievable, especially at home. I am glad we played them at Anfield early in the season and that we do not see them again until the last day when perhaps we will still have a cushion of a lead. Finally, there is Man City, who will coming to the second half of the season with a revitalized De Bruyne and a surprisingly (goal) hungry blonde robot. Peps men in blue can never been written off, they have pipped us too many times.

Prof

Man City - I don't see the others having the depth and range for a full season at the levels needed to hit the 90 point mark.

Spanish Al

Man City, obviously. Arsenal as well. Despite their recent rough patch, I do think they are a quality team and will still be in the conversation as we enter the final knockings of the season. 


6. How do you hope to see the team evolve over the course of the season?

duvva

Ive really enjoyed how Curtis has progressed again this season and Elliott. Curtis has seemingly made himself part of the first 11 now, I hope Elliott will see more time as well.
I think if were going to actually win things (particularly the title) Nunez will need to start hitting the back of the net more frequently, but I believe he will. Would also help if Mo hasnt been run into the ground at the AFCON.
I would love to see Thiago in this team, if he can get fit and up to speed he could really help us in those big games.
The team should keep on improving and I think that will certainly be the case over the next however many years, but there is still a chance that this season may come slightly too soon. There havent been many signs of a big drop off coming but we have struggled performance wise and with consistency at times. I think were more likely to go the right way rather than stagnate a bit but if that did happen I dont think it should be met with too much wraith as I think were all happier that things are moving in the right direction compared to where we were at the end of last season

Crimson_Tank

Ideally, I would love to see a continued robustness in both midfield and defense. We have the players now, and they are working well together. I know there have been patches in individual matches or in runs of games where something has looked off, passing, scoring goals, be switched on for the tactics of the opposition and so on. However, I am optimistic that we can consolidate or strength in these tow areas of the pitch and that this will give us something to continue to build on and to strike out on with our attacking riches, and we have a plethora of attacking riches as showcased when we bested Arsenal over the weekend, without Salah (or Virgil at the back).

Prof

I really like the way we're setting up this season.  We're creating a lot of very good moments in our attacking play, both against a set defence and on the counter.  So far, we've not quite clicked in these moments (I see this as a cohesion thing that takes time to build) but the patterns and personnel are there.  If we can start converting more of these moments into goalscoring chances, we could do something special.  It's that final ball or decision that hasn't quite happened consistently enough yet.  We're playing at a very advanced level strategically which has a much higher ceiling than most teams (I'd only put Man City in the same bracket domestically) but that comes with a longer process to develop the flow required in collective decision making.

Spanish Al

I just want to see that fucking mentality giants mentality continue to shine through. Im not one to talk about patterns of play or tactical set ups. I just want to continue to see wonderful football in a big fuck you manner to those who doubt our credentials

Zlen

We seem to be so close to finding the right mix of defensive dominance, creative variety and attacking power. We're producing chances, good ones, at a frightening rate. Some improvement in rate of converting those chances and few more contributions from midfield players and we could just click. It's not far, it's much closer than I expected us to be. If we do find this balance, teams will find it hard to even imagine how they'll beat us - which is exactly where you want to be in the title race.

Sheer Magnetism

Defensively, Id like to see the kids come in and prove themselves as full backs and Gomez log more time in the centre. Id also like to see more goals from midfield  Szoboszlai and Mac Allister have both shown they can get decent returns, and Jones and Elliott potentially look similar. Attacking wise, Id like to see Gakpo and Diaz getting more shots off, the way they have in previous seasons, and Nunez improve his finishing.

Lastly, Ive been a proponent of trying out Trent in midfield for years, but I dont know how viable that is yet given Bradley is unproven at this level, Gomez cant provide the same attacking force and we have half a dozen midfielders who are younger. Unless theres an injury crisis in that part of the pitch, I think thats a question for the summer at the earliest.


7. Who do you think our standout player will be in the second half of the season and why?

Spanish Al

Trent. He just keeps getting better and I see no reason why that wont continue. Also expect Quansah to keep going from strength to strength.

Prof

The easy answer would be van Dijk because he's back to his imperious best.  What a player he is.

For a more subtle answer, I'd say Curtis Jones.  Not because he'll have the most back page headlines, but because he's become the player in this team that Gini was before.  When you need someone to put their foot on the ball and take the sting out of a moment, he's the one doing it.  If he can play the majority of our games for the rest of the season, we'll be flying.

If I could choose the player I'd like to stand out for all the positive back page headlines, I'd say Nunez, because if he hits the levels he could do, my Fowler we'll be something else.

duvva

I really want it to be Nunez. Hes got a good chance in the spotlight this next month, but as long as were winning if it still isnt quite happening for him it wouldnt bother me too much.

I think well keep persevering as he causes havoc at times and is very much involved in most good things that happen in the final third. We can reassess where we are with him at the end of the season but Im hoping by then the doubters will be fewer.

Zlen

Hard to say. Trent looks like he is casually crossing over into super-human territory almost every game now, Jones is turning into our most crucial midfielder and is beginning to single-handedly turn games around - but I'll throw a gauntlet in the face of destiny and say Darwin Nunez. I don't believe in the fabled 'click' we're all expecting to happen, but I can easily see him grow even more in his overall play and basically becoming a roaring furnace powering our attack, tiring out defences, torturing them, creating space, defending all across the pitch, just running teams in the ground repeatedly. Yeah, I can see that happening easily, even with his finishing remaining spotty it would still mean he could be the one ingredient that powers us towards important victories.

Sheer Magnetism

Now hes fully fit again and free of his personal trauma, I see Luis Diaz taking a big step up. I still remember how phenomenal we looked when he first came, and I can see him taking advantage of the added goalscoring responsibility now Salah is away.

Other than that, I think this could be the period Curtis Jones makes himself an undisputed first choice. He ran the show in the U21 Euros last year, including in the final against a possession-focused Spanish side, and he has all the tools to be world class. Hes going to start dominating more and more games from now, and against the bigger teams too.

Crimson_Tank

For the second half of the season this is a tough call as I could be swayed to pick any number of players Diaz who seems to be back at his best running at players and making space. Quansah who has been a surprising revelation in defense, and is still only 20. Or, one we all hope for, Darwin, who is doing so many different things well and right, but seems to have a strange ability to fire shots onto the woodwork. Ill go with Diaz, he is in a better place especially after the insanity of November when his parents were kidnapped. He is continually playing well, seems to have growing confidence, I love that he is bigging up the crowd in every game, seemingly telling us to GET ON THIS TEAM, WE KNOW HOW GOOD WE ARE, YOU SHOULD TOO!
Well I am.
Onwards and Upwards!
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
Prof has been living the jet set life in New York, how has that man found time to give RAWK an interview?
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
1. What have you enjoyed most about our season so far?

The general lack of anxiety if we go down or get pegged back. I know we'll score, or at least regain control. We're getting most of the way to being a bit like City, where the opposition know we'll score and even going a goal up evinces a feeling of "They're still favourites."

2. At the start of the season What were you expecting from it?

Europa League win, hoping for a cup, easy top 4.

3. What would you consider a successful season from here to look like?

Win the Europa League and League Cup - we're by a street the best side in both and it'd be a failure not to win them from here. I honestly think we can do another 21/22 and get to all 3 finals but there might be a diddle in the FA Cup with the need to rest and rotate, up against really motivated PL opposition in later rounds.

League-wise, I want us to win it and think we've got a bloody good chance, but I wouldn't be heartbroken if City went on one of those unstoppable runs and we finished comfortable second a fair way behind. That's what they can do. I would, however, be heartbroken if they pipped us again after a tight race.

4. Who is your player of the season so far (inc any honourable mentions)?

Virgil is back to his best, Dom was POTY August-November, but it's Trent. He's the most creative and thrilling player to watch in the division right now.

5. Assuming you see us as part of the title race, who else do you think will be?

City alone. Arsenal haven't got it and Villa will fade as their fixture list kicks in.

6. How do you hope to see the team evolve over the course of the season?

I want more midfield control and I can see us using the hopeful return of Thiago and Bajcetic, as well as Endo coming back, to put a bit more control into defensive midfield. Honestly though I don't see it evolving a great deal this season until we can make signings in the summer. I think we'll keep using makeshift sixes (unless Endo really is the real deal and December wasn't a purple patch), but then also see my answer to #7...

7. Who do you think our standout player will be in the second half of the season and why?

Mac Allister. I think he's finding his feet more now after that period on the sidelines and he'll grow into possibly *the* key midfielder, doing box-to-box stuff and giving Dom and Curtis their license to roam. Robbo will also play a huge part once he's back and rested.
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
1. What have you enjoyed most about our season so far?

We're not easy to beat and the emergence of the new and young lads, plus established players stepping up again.

2. At the start of the season What were you expecting from it?

More hoping than expecting but top 4 and a cup or at least a really good cup run.

3. What would you consider a successful season from here to look like?

As per no.3 in the league (at least) but I'm greedy to win at least one cup now, so top 4 (bare minimum) and a trophy now.

4. Who is your player of the season so far (inc any honourable mentions)?

So many have improved, stepped in or stepped up, but it's been great to see Mo on song again.

5. Assuming you see us as part of the title race, who else do you think will be?

Anyone finishing above City wins it.

6. How do you hope to see the team evolve over the course of the season?

More of this tight, energetic team pressing we've been seeing, with even more output and contributions from midfield and some of the front lads. I also hope we can cut out conceding early and that we click and absolutely paste one or two. (A blazing hattrick from Nunez would bring a smile too.)

7. Who do you think our standout player will be in the second half of the season and why?

Don't care - I want to be talking about all of them as a team / squad. I want it to be hard to single anyone out.

Cheers.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2024, 04:48:43 pm by Barrow Shaun »
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
Quote from: Samie on January 11, 2024, 04:13:23 pm
Prof has been living the jet set life in New York, how has that man found time to give RAWK an interview?

Us East Coast residents cane make time for important things such as this.  :wave
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
Thanks lads a good read. Im sticking with my title and a cup prediction :)

Jones my player of the season so far, hes basically become the new integral cog in that middle, and for a Klopp side that is one of the hardest things to do in football, and at 22, remarkable.
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
Nice one, Duvva.
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
Cheers for pulling that together Duvva
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
Great job putting this together Duuva.
Also Great job by Prof, Spanish AI, Crimson, Sheer and Zlen
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 10:34:59 am
Cheers for pulling that together Duvva
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:09:34 pm
Great job putting this together Duuva.
Also Great job by Prof, Spanish AI, Crimson, Sheer and Zlen
Cheers. Was definitely a real collaborative effort, cant take any more credit than anyone else.

Please feel free to add your own thoughts against any or all of the questions, or alternatively in relation to any of the answers.
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
FSG have Liverpool perfectly set up as FFP hits Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle hard
Liverpool's business model means they have little to be worried about when it comes to financial fair play - but their Premier League rivals have major FFP concerns
ECHO

With Liverpool sitting three points clear at the summit of the Premier League at present, the opening of the January transfer window has seen focus placed on what their rivals might do.

The Reds, currently facing some squad challenges owing to the absence of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo at AFCON and the Asian Cup, as well as injuries to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson, arent expected to engage in the transfer market in January.

With players to return in the next two, three and four weeks, by early February it could be that boss Jurgen Klopp has a near full strength side to call upon once more, although the argument has been made, and not for the first time in a January transfer window, that Liverpool should be adding while in a position of strength.

Deals for the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have been rubber stamped in the January window in more recent years, although both of those were signed and sealed for what was perceived as good value and where Liverpool had leverage. In the case of Diaz it was that his former club, Porto, had needed an immediate sum of cash to meet debt obligations. Liverpool provided what was needed.

But January isnt usually a window for adding top quality, long-term solutions given that the season is at the halfway point and clubs dont want to use their key assets, and if they are forced into doing so then they want compensation to the very highest level they can possibly manage.

As some of their Premier League counterparts, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United, are having to watch their position when it comes to the Premier Leagues Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR), Liverpool dont have such concerns, and any reluctance to add in the window boils down to whether the players available fit the bill, if it provides value for money, and if it fits within the self sustaining business model that has long been the way under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group.

Liverpool have not yet published their accounts for the period covering 2022/23, those are understood to be due at the end of February. But the figures from the 2021/22 accounts can give some indication as to the PSR position of the club, and how much they would be afforded in allowable losses before having to be concerned.

PSR monitors losses for Premier League clubs over a three year period. For the forthcoming set of accounts, for 2022/23, the 2019/20 and 2020/21 accounts are merged as an average owing to the economic impact of COVID-19, with 2021/22 and 2022/23 assessed individually.

Clubs are allowed losses of a combined £105m over that three year period, although that sum is only allowed to be as high provided that there is a commitment from ownership to provide the funding to underwrite those losses.

Losses that are incurred through investment into such things as infrastructure, the academy and the womens teams are allowable deductions that do not count towards the £105m figure.

In Liverpools case, according to figures presented by football finance expert Swiss Ramble, only £15m of losses would be permitted. The reason for that is that the only clubs able to lose up to £105m are those where owners have made a capital commitment directly or by turning debt into equity. With Liverpool attempting to operate in the black, and having posted a £24m profit when the three periods were assessed, one of only four Premier League clubs to be in the black over the period up to and including 2021/22 (the others being Brentford, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers) there has been little need for FSG to fund losses to aid the clubs position.

The ownership group did recently sell a small equity stake in the club to New York-based firm Dynasty Equity for around £150m, a move that was made with the goal of paying down the bank debt that had been accrued through investment into infrastructure, and allowable deduction under PSR rules. That move, indirectly, improves Liverpools manoeuvrability in the market due to improving cash flow.

If an irrevocable commitment to fund losses was made then Liverpool would be permitted to post losses of up to £105m. Swiss Rambles analysis for that period points to the £24m profit over the three-year period, allied with £73m in allowable losses and a sum of £45m attributable to the impact of COVID, another allowable deduction.

That places, for the 2021/22 accounting period, the Reds as having allowable losses of £156m, the second highest figure in the Premier League for the period, behind only Tottenham Hotspur (£276m), although the construction of the North London sides new stadium allowed for them to place £211m as allowable deductions.

Liverpool have no problem, either with PSR or UEFAs Financial Fair Play regulations. Any lack of action in the transfer market is not a result of pressures being placed upon the club by tight restrictions, more in keeping with the model that has allowed the Reds to have such a strong balance sheet and sustainable model amid a sea of clubs haemorrhaging cash.

Whether or not that is a popular play depends on the viewpoint of fans, but Liverpool do sit at the summit of the Premier League and not having had to post heavy losses to do so, or look over its shoulder when it comes to whether or not they have breached regulations.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fsg-liverpool-perfectly-set-up-28436324https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fsg-liverpool-perfectly-set-up-28436324
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
Great Op!

I don't think Liverpool has ever been the kind of club that relied on "siege mentality" football, and that everyone was out to get us - until the Spurs game.

As Prof said, that the mentality monsters are back there is no doubt, but with that result I've sensed a difference to the team and the club as a whole. A controlled anger.

Not every result has gone our way, but we've not lost our heads or been reckless in our football. Sloppy at times yes, but not reckless.

We will do it the hard way, because we always end up having to do it the hard way. But I think there is a definite desire to ram it down the throats of our critics this season and make them choke on it.

Onwards and upwards! :scarf
Re: The RAWK Mid Season Review
I never considered that RedBeret, but yeah, its definitely there, simmering under the surface. Both the gloating over our corpse last season and the relentless string of referee fuckups have only hardened and sharpened our focus. Execution wasnt always so perfectly accurate, but the intent and determination were.
