Author Topic: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA  (Read 16379 times)

Offline Oddbod

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #280 on: August 26, 2024, 08:03:20 pm »
RIP Sven. We played away just away he was appointed manager for England, on the coach back Birmingham way IKEA had swapped the sign to 'SVEN'. Always struck me as a decent fella
Offline kasperoff

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #281 on: August 26, 2024, 08:56:41 pm »
RIP Sven.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Sterome77

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #282 on: August 26, 2024, 11:24:59 pm »
Glad we were able to facilitate his dream of managing Liverpool right at the end of his life. You could see how much that day meant to him, and it was an honour for us to have him.

RIP Sven.
Offline peelyon

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #283 on: August 27, 2024, 12:33:03 am »
Germany 1 - 5 Liverpool.

Remember watching this game in the pub - underage and got absolutely bladdered.  Pub was rammed and atmosphere was amazing!

RIP Sven! 
Offline Red Eyed

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #284 on: August 27, 2024, 01:15:06 am »
RIP Sven  :'(
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #285 on: August 27, 2024, 01:16:39 am »
RIP
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #286 on: August 27, 2024, 10:02:45 am »
R.I.P you absolute gent! :'(
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #287 on: August 27, 2024, 10:03:36 am »
RIP.

Has anyone watched his documentary on Prime and is it good?
Offline Liverbird88

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #288 on: August 27, 2024, 09:22:36 pm »
RIP Sven
Offline slaphead

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #289 on: August 27, 2024, 09:57:40 pm »
He once managed Benfica when they came to play my hometown club in Derry, and in talking about it later anyone involved with the team then all said he was just an incredible man. so humble. There was a great story from a lady reporter a few years ago, saying that she was on a flight a few years back not long after Sven left the England job. Anyway, she said she got onto the flights believing that Sven was not a nice man (personal life stuff tabloid shit) and she got off the flight realising that Sven was the nicest man she'd ever came across in football and had never met a man like him. 
RIP Sven.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #290 on: August 27, 2024, 11:02:04 pm »
Lived a hell of a life.

YNWA Sven
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline TipTopKop

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #291 on: August 27, 2024, 11:44:41 pm »
RIP
Offline Statto Red

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #292 on: August 30, 2024, 02:59:37 am »
Tried to watch the documentary Sven on prime video, but had to switch off, the c*nt from the defunct rag taking delight at the off the pitch affairs Sven was involved in. :butt
#Sausages

Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #293 on: August 30, 2024, 03:31:19 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 30, 2024, 02:59:37 am
Tried to watch the documentary Sven on prime video, but had to switch off, the c*nt from the defunct rag taking delight at the off the pitch affairs Sven was involved in. :butt
Completely, the fawning over Sven after he passed away from the same pond life that revelled in harassing him previously is sickening
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Number 7

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #294 on: August 30, 2024, 03:33:29 am »
RIP
YWNA

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #295 on: August 30, 2024, 09:00:47 am »
Seemed a lovely fella, he was the last manager of England that I had any interest of watching them.

RIP.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #296 on: Today at 01:15:02 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP4EOnlmFa8

What a gentleman. But having to deal with these vultures.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson: YNWA
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:59:20 am »
Just seen that Sol Bamba passed away on Saturday from Cancer at 39.

RIP.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
