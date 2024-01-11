« previous next »
Author Topic: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer

Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« on: January 11, 2024, 09:52:20 am »
Sven-Göran Eriksson reveals he has cancer and at best about a year to live

The former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and in a best-case scenario has about a year left to live.

Eriksson, who managed England for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup, stood down from his most recent role as the sporting director at the Swedish club Karlstad 11 months ago due to health issues.

The 75-year-old told Swedish Radio P1: Everyone can see that I have a disease thats not good, and everyone supposes that its cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible.

I know that in the best case its about a year, in the worst case even less. Or in the best case I suppose even longer. I dont think the doctors I have can be totally sure; they cant put a day on it.

Its better not to think about it. You have to trick your brain. I could go around thinking about that all the time and sit at home and be miserable and think Im unlucky and so on.

Its easy to end up in that position. But no, see the positive sides of things and dont bury yourself in setbacks, because this is the biggest setback of them all of course.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/11/sven-goran-eriksson-cancer-at-best-about-a-year-to-live

Awful news. Cancer is a bastard. :(
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #1 on: January 11, 2024, 09:55:55 am »
Saw that earlier, sad news.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #2 on: January 11, 2024, 09:56:27 am »
Awful news.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #3 on: January 11, 2024, 09:58:44 am »
Horrible news and to be told your time left is so short. Can't bear to imagine.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #4 on: January 11, 2024, 09:58:49 am »
Like Venables, he had a certain Charm.

Hopefully his year goes slowly with as much happiness as possible
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #5 on: January 11, 2024, 10:01:39 am »
Very sad to hear but delivered with customary grace and dignity.

Didi may be a c*nt, but his book does contain a great excerpt about Sven...

...

A man of such charm and sophistication that had the James Bond character been Swedish, then it would surely have been modelled on him.

He was polished, professional, polite, dapper unflappable and likeable. Added to that he had great knowledge of the game and was prepared to show himself as a leader. He led from the front and made us want to play for him.

As the 2007-08 season came a close with Manchester City, we all knew these were almost certainly Svens last days as manager, yet during our time on a post-season tour of Thailand, he never changed his demeanour at all.

One morning when I was on a sun lounger by the pool, he walked towards me with a bottle of champagne and two glasses on it.

It was still only 10 in the morning. I looked up and said, Boss, what are we celebrating? expecting him to make the triumphant announcement he was staying.

He turned to me and smiled that gentle smile of his and took the air of a Buddhist philosopher, as he said, Life, Kaiser. We are celebrating life.

With a glass of champagne in hand he stood and looked out towards the horizon, then spoke in that higgledy-piggledy Swedish accent:

You know Kaiser, I like this place. I think I will manage for another five years and come back here and live with two women. Yes. I think I need two beautiful women.

He was a man who loved life and it was impossible not to like him and love being in his company.

Life, Kaiser. We are celebrating life. Slicker than puréed velvet, that svelte Swedish son-of-a-bitch.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #6 on: January 11, 2024, 10:04:57 am »
Ah yeah, I forgot he was the penultimate Manchester City manager. Imagine going from him to Mark Hughes?

Celebrate life... worthy words.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #7 on: January 11, 2024, 10:08:45 am »
Wouldn't wish it on anyone. Certainly put a mark on the football we all know today.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #8 on: January 11, 2024, 10:26:57 am »
Such sad news. I hope he manages to cram some happiness in the year with his family and friends. He always seemed a decent bloke, horrible disease.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #9 on: January 11, 2024, 10:32:05 am »
That's really awful news.  :-\
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #10 on: January 11, 2024, 10:38:23 am »
Awful news. :(
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #11 on: January 11, 2024, 10:44:42 am »
Sad news indeed.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #12 on: January 11, 2024, 10:50:20 am »
Ghastly disease.

Last time I supported the England team was when he was Manager.

His Lazio team were fantastic to watch when Sergio Cragnotti the Chairman was doing a Ridsdale, some fabulous players in that team.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #13 on: January 11, 2024, 10:53:53 am »
Sad news indeed and Sven does seem a good guy too no players seem to have a bad word about him.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #14 on: January 11, 2024, 10:54:27 am »
Fuck cancer.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #15 on: January 11, 2024, 12:26:42 pm »
Sad news.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #16 on: January 11, 2024, 06:35:32 pm »
Sad news. Was treated absolutely awful by the media. Yeah sure he was a womanizer and all that, but what does that have to do with his job really. Was satisifying to see that after Eriksson left and the medias favourite McClaren got the job they failed to qualify for the Euros, kinda justifying Eriksson's prior achievements with the team.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #17 on: January 11, 2024, 06:43:25 pm »
Had no idea he is a massive Liverpool fan. Heard him talking on radio 5 about how hes been a fan since childhood like his dad before him, and always wanted to manage us.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #18 on: January 11, 2024, 06:52:45 pm »
Sad news and I wish him as much happiness as possible.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #19 on: January 11, 2024, 09:01:57 pm »
It's really shit hearing stuff like this isn't it?

The poor bloke seems like he's trying to be positive about it, bless him.

Keep strong Sven.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #20 on: January 11, 2024, 09:54:07 pm »
Awful news
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #21 on: January 11, 2024, 10:00:20 pm »
:(
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #22 on: January 11, 2024, 10:08:48 pm »
Almost a Sliding Doors moment in 2002, Fergie was going to retire and United board had earmarked Sven for the job, seemed that choice caused a u-turn and the rest is history. :butt
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:35:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on January 11, 2024, 10:54:27 am
Fuck cancer.
Amen to that. Horrible news.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:56:38 pm »
Very sorry to hear this but would reflect that he knew how to live his life. Good on him for that.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1745914941750821074

Quote
"I'm a Liverpool supporter... I've always been."

Sven-Goran Eriksson tells @skynewsniall he "always wished to be the manager of Liverpool"
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm »
I know Kenny is our Legends manager but we play Ajax Legends in MArch, I hope the club and Kenny het Sven to manage team for it.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
I know Kenny is our Legends manager but we play Ajax Legends in MArch, I hope the club and Kenny het Sven to manage team for it.

That's a great shout.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm »
Not my idea mate. Evreyone basically saying that in the quotes who are aware that we play a legends match in MArch.  :D
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm
Not my idea mate. Evreyone basically saying that in the quotes who are aware that we play a legends match in MArch.  :D

Good stuff, hopefully gains some traction !
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm »
He said he wishes to see England v Brazil in March, hope the FA can make it happen, to be fair they're usually good with this sort of thing.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm »
And the role in football that he wished didn't pass him by?

"My father is still a Liverpool supporter and I am a Liverpool supporter too, always have been," he said.

"So I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool and that will not happen, but I'm still a Liverpool fan."

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
And the role in football that he wished didn't pass him by?

"My father is still a Liverpool supporter and I am a Liverpool supporter too, always have been," he said.

"So I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool and that will not happen, but I'm still a Liverpool fan."

 :'(
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm »
As others have said, awful news. Outside of football matches, It always seemed to me that he saw the bigger picture, and what was actually important in life (wine & women ;D). Loving the shouts of asking him to manage the Legends game. I wish him all the best.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm »
I was sad about this beforehand and just saw his comments about him supporting the reds  :( :(

Would be nice to see him at Anfield soon.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:37:18 am »
 :'(

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:05:09 am »
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:41:44 am »
Such sad news. One of the good guys in football.

Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:57:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1745914941750821074

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:54:57 pm
I know Kenny is our Legends manager but we play Ajax Legends in MArch, I hope the club and Kenny het Sven to manage team for it.
Great shout.
Re: Sven Goran Eriksson has cancer
« Reply #39 on: Today at 11:04:02 am »
It would be great to see him manage the legends team. When I was a kid I loved him as England manager and thought it was such a shame when he left the role.

Wishing him and his family all the best.
