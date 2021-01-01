Very sad to hear but delivered with customary grace and dignity.



Didi may be a c*nt, but his book does contain a great excerpt about Sven...



...



A man of such charm and sophistication that had the James Bond character been Swedish, then it would surely have been modelled on him.



He was polished, professional, polite, dapper unflappable and likeable. Added to that he had great knowledge of the game and was prepared to show himself as a leader. He led from the front and made us want to play for him.



As the 2007-08 season came a close with Manchester City, we all knew these were almost certainly Svens last days as manager, yet during our time on a post-season tour of Thailand, he never changed his demeanour at all.



One morning when I was on a sun lounger by the pool, he walked towards me with a bottle of champagne and two glasses on it.



It was still only 10 in the morning. I looked up and said, Boss, what are we celebrating? expecting him to make the triumphant announcement he was staying.



He turned to me and smiled that gentle smile of his and took the air of a Buddhist philosopher, as he said, Life, Kaiser. We are celebrating life.



With a glass of champagne in hand he stood and looked out towards the horizon, then spoke in that higgledy-piggledy Swedish accent:



You know Kaiser, I like this place. I think I will manage for another five years and come back here and live with two women. Yes. I think I need two beautiful women.



He was a man who loved life and it was impossible not to like him and love being in his company.



Life, Kaiser. We are celebrating life. Slicker than puréed velvet, that svelte Swedish son-of-a-bitch.