« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'  (Read 8087 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,676
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:29:21 am »
We mustn't forget we've got a lot on injuries, but we continue to be a mixed-bag.
Mixed in terms of first half and second half performances. We've seen so many differences this season.
Mixed in terms of players that stand up to be counted and players who disappoint. Didn't Conor Bradley do him self proud? What a display.

Got to mention Curtis Jones also, he really has settled in to being an accomplished midfielder for Jurgens squad. An amazing footy player.

We'd have loved that 3rd goal, but, the thing is, we're more likely to win at Fulham than at home last night, so it's ours to throw-away now. We're a big step towards another cup final. Another fucking cup final!
I fucking love cup finals.
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,227
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:35:21 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:05:09 am
Why wasn't there VAR?

I thought it came into effect in the semis in the league cup?
Middlesbrough don't have it so deemed unfair to have it for 3 legs but not the fourth...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:43:08 am »
Ill never understand why teams/players do their upmost to rile up Anfield. Do that shit at your own stadium and it might work, do it at Anfield and youre just turning a sedate atmosphere into a heated one.
Logged

Online keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 859
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:47:26 am »
Was it going to one of those frustrating games ?, Fulham certainly tried their best pretty much from the off, time wasting shit housery added into that Merseyside police are now launching a man hunt for a deadly sniper who calously shot perriea in the face, certainly looked like that, the way the young fella was rolling around, on further cctv reviews Inspector Dan Gleballs concluded the Fulham felcher was merely trying to "buy a card" according to Alan gut boy Brazil on talkshite.  What a prospect Bradly is, great searching runs last night and nicked the ball several times when called upon to defend.  I hope we go to Fulham in two weeks time and score an early goal, then fall over a lot, with a minimum of five rolls clutching various body parts, including excessive todger holding, whilst Alisson goes to ground holding on to the ball like it was baby Jesus and not letting go for 5 minutes at a time, because you never get carded for it do you ?.  Right off to Athena now to get me mrs a birthday card and a poster of Diogo Joto to sellotape to me wall, promise not to look at that bird pretending to play tennis whilst casually lifting her short skirt.....
Logged
was on blankety blank once and came second.........

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:29:21 am
We'd have loved that 3rd goal, but, the thing is, we're more likely to win at Fulham than at home last night, so it's ours to throw-away now. We're a big step towards another cup final. Another fucking cup final!
I fucking love cup finals.

Out of interest, whats the logic for this?

Our home form is better than our away form (as is theirs), we don't have the best record at Craven Cottage with no wins in our last two visit (also no defeats) and injury wise the only player who may be back by then is Szoboszlai as far as I'm aware?
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #325 on: Today at 08:58:07 am »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 08:35:21 am
Middlesbrough don't have it so deemed unfair to have it for 3 legs but not the fourth...

Oh right thats fair enough then !
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:04:48 am »
I love the fact we just beat Fulham into submission. When we are not scoring, we will throw in 2 more forwards to force the issue. Except for Jota's injuries, we were quite fortunate that our forwards had remained healthy.

I don't recall anytime in our history where we were spoilt with forwards, we were badly downgraded once the main guy is injured:

Owen (replacement: Baros)
Torres (Voronin or Babel)
Suarez (Aspas)
Firmino (Ox, Minamino, Origi)
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:17:31 am »
great performance on the whole with the squad we have atm
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,162
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:27:43 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:53:15 am
Out of interest, whats the logic for this?

Our home form is better than our away form (as is theirs), we don't have the best record at Craven Cottage with no wins in our last two visit (also no defeats) and injury wise the only player who may be back by then is Szoboszlai as far as I'm aware?

I assume players back from injury?

Love a cup final too, never been to one though. £5k for a corporate seat at wembley, gets the FA cup semi and final too. Starting to look like decent value.
Can probably get half the value by selling to someone else for the other FA cup semi
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:46:40 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:53:15 am
Out of interest, whats the logic for this?

Our home form is better than our away form (as is theirs), we don't have the best record at Craven Cottage with no wins in our last two visit (also no defeats) and injury wise the only player who may be back by then is Szoboszlai as far as I'm aware?

Guessing it's because they'll have to come out and properly play and not spend the entire 90 doing shithouse timewasting tactics and parking the bus.
If they do that, then clearly we'll have more chances going forward, and we aren't too shabby on the break these days. 😁
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,998
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
well we did just about enough there after going down by a very preventable goal!

2nd half is where our game started.....we were very disjointed in the first. I actually thought we went a bit gung-ho too early with the 4 attackers on the pitch and possibly could have introduced them in stages as we did make a couple good chances early on.

But 2 quick goals and getting our noses in front came at just the right time.....getting a 2 goal advantage would have been ideal but am confident heading to their place with an advantage because they will have to come at us and that will suit us

Badly need this winter break and hopefully we can get some good recovery into some legs as we are looking thin.
Nice place to leave footy for a bit so will enjoy the break from it also  8)
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,435
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:03:37 am »
I think the next 10 days the players have in Dubai is going to be huge for this season. It's almost a mini pre-season

Getting the players we have available to a place where we can go into Bournemouth, Fulham 2nd leg, Norwich City or Bristol Rovers and Chelsea.
Logged

Online Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,303
  • Born and Bred
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:15:00 am »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 08:35:21 am
Middlesbrough don't have it so deemed unfair to have it for 3 legs but not the fourth...

I think you're right on that score..

But, (and my memory might be playing tricks on me here) didn't Burton Albion ? install it for a League Cup game a few years back, if I'm right, any reason why Boro couldn't?

Not that I like the way in which VAR is being used at present btw.
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,073
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:18:56 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 08:43:08 am
Ill never understand why teams/players do their upmost to rile up Anfield. Do that shit at your own stadium and it might work, do it at Anfield and youre just turning a sedate atmosphere into a heated one.

There were several incidents with their fans making rude gestures to our young lads Harvey & Bradley when down in that corner for no apparent reason. I can only assume these grown men had been on the sauce all day. I definitely have the away support in the other corner where they might be heard, but not seen.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:22:48 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:18:56 am
There were several incidents with their fans making rude gestures to our young lads Harvey & Bradley when down in that corner for no apparent reason. I can only assume these grown men had been on the sauce all day. I definitely have the away support in the other corner where they might be heard, but not seen.
While I don't condone that behaviour, I just think its people trying to break down the confidence of certain players of the opposition just to win a game- "every little helps" as they say.
And kids are the easiest target. Our lads though- they're no mugs, they would've taken that on the chin... with smirks across their faces.
Banter and stuff.
It's cultural, and the likes of the Fulham supporters still need to step into the 21st century.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 