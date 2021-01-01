« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'  (Read 7556 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,675
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #320 on: Today at 08:29:21 am »
We mustn't forget we've got a lot on injuries, but we continue to be a mixed-bag.
Mixed in terms of first half and second half performances. We've seen so many differences this season.
Mixed in terms of players that stand up to be counted and players who disappoint. Didn't Conor Bradley do him self proud? What a display.

Got to mention Curtis Jones also, he really has settled in to being an accomplished midfielder for Jurgens squad. An amazing footy player.

We'd have loved that 3rd goal, but, the thing is, we're more likely to win at Fulham than at home last night, so it's ours to throw-away now. We're a big step towards another cup final. Another fucking cup final!
I fucking love cup finals.
Logged

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,227
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #321 on: Today at 08:35:21 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:05:09 am
Why wasn't there VAR?

I thought it came into effect in the semis in the league cup?
Middlesbrough don't have it so deemed unfair to have it for 3 legs but not the fourth...
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #322 on: Today at 08:43:08 am »
Ill never understand why teams/players do their upmost to rile up Anfield. Do that shit at your own stadium and it might work, do it at Anfield and youre just turning a sedate atmosphere into a heated one.
Logged

Online keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 859
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #323 on: Today at 08:47:26 am »
Was it going to one of those frustrating games ?, Fulham certainly tried their best pretty much from the off, time wasting shit housery added into that Merseyside police are now launching a man hunt for a deadly sniper who calously shot perriea in the face, certainly looked like that, the way the young fella was rolling around, on further cctv reviews Inspector Dan Gleballs concluded the Fulham felcher was merely trying to "buy a card" according to Alan gut boy Brazil on talkshite.  What a prospect Bradly is, great searching runs last night and nicked the ball several times when called upon to defend.  I hope we go to Fulham in two weeks time and score an early goal, then fall over a lot, with a minimum of five rolls clutching various body parts, including excessive todger holding, whilst Alisson goes to ground holding on to the ball like it was baby Jesus and not letting go for 5 minutes at a time, because you never get carded for it do you ?.  Right off to Athena now to get me mrs a birthday card and a poster of Diogo Joto to sellotape to me wall, promise not to look at that bird pretending to play tennis whilst casually lifting her short skirt.....
Logged
was on blankety blank once and came second.........

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #324 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:29:21 am
We'd have loved that 3rd goal, but, the thing is, we're more likely to win at Fulham than at home last night, so it's ours to throw-away now. We're a big step towards another cup final. Another fucking cup final!
I fucking love cup finals.

Out of interest, whats the logic for this?

Our home form is better than our away form (as is theirs), we don't have the best record at Craven Cottage with no wins in our last two visit (also no defeats) and injury wise the only player who may be back by then is Szoboszlai as far as I'm aware?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 