Felt like a bit of an anticlimax after Sundays exuberance. Its Fulham, we will coast it so get ready for the final. It was never going to be straightforward, they were disciplined and gritty and took their goal well. We were poor in the first half, but like Sunday we got going in the second half to secure the win.



Will take that, not our best night but plenty of positives. Fulham now have to do what no English team has done this season without VAR assistance, and there will be no VAR at The Cottage.