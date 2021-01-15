« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'  (Read 6970 times)

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,164
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:26:24 pm »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,057
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:47:47 pm
Although i'm content for those not to be given, if it's at the other end Sky show that constantly and their whole after match coverage would be based around Fulham not getting a pen with Silva kicking off about how 'you never get those at Anfield' or 'it'd be given at the Kop end'.
if there was any consistency I'd agree about not bothered having one but you can bet your right testicle that it would have 100% have been given the other way around
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,117
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,057
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,805
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:30:20 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:26:24 pm
Bitter, bluenose c*nt. ;D

Ahhh. the old "someone hacked my account" routine. :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:32:43 pm »
Good win. Nunez and Gakpo made a huge difference late.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,859
  • Seis Veces
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm »
These are for you McNulty  :wave :no
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,678
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm
Yer dad climbing in the back seat of the car to explain why Dire Straits are better than all modern music.


 :lmao
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,803
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm



When you are stone-cold sober and the pub nutter decides your his new best mate.  :)
Logged

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,945
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #289 on: Today at 12:09:20 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:52:34 pm
When you are stone-cold sober and the pub nutter decides your his new best mate.  :)
Klopp's even got a bottle in hand  ;D
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:15:29 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm
Yer dad climbing in the back seat of the car to explain why Dire Straits are better than all modern music.

That is funny.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,105
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:16:45 am »
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:20:48 am »
Felt like a bit of an anticlimax after Sundays exuberance.  Its Fulham, we will coast it so get ready for the final.  It was never going to be straightforward, they were disciplined and gritty and took their goal well.  We were poor in the first half, but like Sunday we got going in the second half to secure the win.

Will take that, not our best night but plenty of positives.  Fulham now have to do what no English team has done this season without VAR assistance, and there will be no VAR at The Cottage.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:32 am by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,782
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:22:00 am »
Another game when we turned it on its head with a couple of quick fire goals! Went from thinking we're never gonna score to feeling disappointed that we didn't get the 3rd goal!

Subs did indeed make all the difference. Darwin unlucky not to score, did all the right things and made the keeper work.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline PaintItRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:24:59 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
;D



I passed one of my stations in an exam like this. Smiled. Nodded. Agreed. At one point, I said; Really? Never thought of it in that manner.  My feedback at the end of the exam for that station was that; He has a good grasp of statistics. To this day, many years later, I am still crap at statistics and havent the foggiest.
Logged
Bill Shankly:

Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.

In my time at Anfield we always said we had the two best teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #295 on: Today at 12:45:31 am »
Klopp's saying to that lad:

"...They're talking about Albania now !! Tories are c*nts!!..."
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,105
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #296 on: Today at 12:50:27 am »
Kloppo's only giving the lads a couple of days off.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,105
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #297 on: Today at 01:03:14 am »
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1745198685204488493

Quote
Cody Gakpo is the first player to score in four consecutive League Cup games for Liverpool since Vladimir Smicer in 2000/01.

They won the trophy that year.
Logged

Offline slimbo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #298 on: Today at 01:11:56 am »
Good news with the win is they will have to have a crack second leg. And I know VVD is coppoing some flack for their goal but the throw in from Gomez leading up to it was terrible.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,422
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #299 on: Today at 01:20:20 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:30:20 pm
Ahhh. the old "someone hacked my account" routine. :lmao
Why would anyone, WHO JUST HAPPENS TO BE A BLUENOSE hack into your account... oh and decide they'll "enjoy" the match while they're at it.. and then end up saying that?
Don't they have anything else to do? Like use his account to hack into another or doing some other nefarious shite like rob old ladies over the internet?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:21 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,422
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #300 on: Today at 01:24:20 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
;D


He's absolutely livid and the lad's almost crapping his pants!
I can even imagine him slipping in a few German words of choice into that conversation! ;D

Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:50:27 am
Kloppo's only giving the lads a couple of days off.  ;D
Yep- deffo not happy! ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:29:02 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,064
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #301 on: Today at 01:30:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:50:27 am
Kloppo's only giving the lads a couple of days off.  ;D

Everyone except Beck, Jurgen wants to continue the convo...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #302 on: Today at 01:48:41 am »
Quote from: slimbo on Today at 01:11:56 am
Good news with the win is they will have to have a crack second leg. And I know VVD is coppoing some flack for their goal but the throw in from Gomez leading up to it was terrible.
Why do we always have to deflect responsibility from Virgil onto someone else when he makes mistakes? The ball was fully in Virgil's possession when it got nicked off him. For one split second he was just a little bit too relaxed or 'calm'. Nothing to do with Joe.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #303 on: Today at 01:49:03 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:30:23 am
Everyone except Beck, Jurgen wants to continue the convo...
;D
Logged

Offline Beneath

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
  • Viva las Rojas
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #304 on: Today at 02:25:27 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:52:34 pm
When you are stone-cold sober and the pub nutter decides your his new best mate.  :)

Between that and the McNulty tweet, I'm having a coughing fit here.   ;D

The eyes on the lad...
Logged
I saw the devil in his eyes, and I shit me undercrackers

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,333
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:41:43 am »
Big win in the end.  A shame we didn't get that second goal cushion to take to their ground but another great comeback.  Fulham are a tough side to play against.  Fair play to them. 
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,158
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #306 on: Today at 06:04:22 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:23:03 pm
Yer dad climbing in the back seat of the car to explain why Dire Straits are better than all modern music.

Yer dad is right though.
Though I don't think kids these days have the kind of audio equipment that does Mark Knoppfler justice.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,418
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #307 on: Today at 06:47:32 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:20:48 am
Felt like a bit of an anticlimax after Sundays exuberance.  Its Fulham, we will coast it so get ready for the final.  It was never going to be straightforward, they were disciplined and gritty and took their goal well.  We were poor in the first half, but like Sunday we got going in the second half to secure the win.

Will take that, not our best night but plenty of positives.  Fulham now have to do what no English team has done this season without VAR assistance, and there will be no VAR at The Cottage.

No VAR assistance but which Manchester ref will they get a helping hand from?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,431
  • Big in Japan
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #308 on: Today at 06:56:43 am »
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,158
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #309 on: Today at 07:03:31 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm


Can you believe it, they delivered my pizza on time, but they forgot the pepperoni!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
Re: LEAGUE CUP SEMI - Liverpool 2 Jones 68, Gakpo 71 v Fulham 1 Willian 18'
« Reply #310 on: Today at 07:15:31 am »
Anyone got a link to thay handball? Honestly thought it was about as blatant as the arsenal one
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 