I'm sure he'd say it was said in the heat of the moment but seems a pretty calculated remark to inspire fear into a rival in a high risk sport to me. Some things you just don't say, hard to imagine he doesn't know what he's doing if he hasn't apologised to Russell for saying it.



I love watching F1. I don't have specific favourite drivers or teams but I love the technical side of it and great racing.Wheel to wheel racing where it is hard and aggressive but fair. All of that comes from being able to trust the guy you're racing against. No matter what you think about him. You have to be able to know that you are safe going into a corner or braking zone or apex. What he said is like what Gerry Attrick said. It's not acceptable and makes me feel less about MaxMax Verstappen is now equal to Vettel and Prost in number of championships. But he doesn't come close to the other 2 in terms of being respected as champion