Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 93547 times)

Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 03:49:29 pm »
#teamrussell
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 03:51:07 pm »
same
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 03:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Today at 03:51:07 pm
same

He's not wrong if it was the other way round and Max got screwed over in 2021 the sensible money would have been on him sticking one on Masi 
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Qston

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 03:55:48 pm »
Go ed George
Quote from: Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:55:10 pm
He's not wrong if it was the other way round and Max got screwed over in 2021 the sensible money would have been on him sticking one on Masi 
yep

Masi made a total balls of that

I would like to see someone chin Verstappen
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline clinical

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 04:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Today at 04:03:16 pm
yep

Masi made a total balls of that

I would like to see someone chin Verstappen

Shame his father didn't chin him. Instead chinned a woman.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 04:24:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:07:22 pm
Shame his father didn't chin him. Instead chinned a woman.
Yeah, no respect for them

Brilliant driver Max, but I could never take to him
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline The holly and the jillc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 04:34:06 pm »
Good for George Russell, sometimes you have to stand up to people.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 05:23:43 pm »
If Max has said he would deliberately crash into Russell then he is every bit of the person he gets made out to be

He's an ok driver (in the right car and when leading from the front) but he's a horrible champion.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 05:38:27 pm »
I'm picking a 'side', I'm just quite amused at the chaos.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 06:11:32 pm »
Would be a crying shame if Verstappen stuck it into a wall and developed such severe concussion he could never drive again.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 06:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:11:32 pm
Would be a crying shame if Verstappen stuck it into a wall and developed such severe concussion he could never drive again.

jfc.

you're wishing a fucking brain injury on a human being which means their career is ruined for the rest of their life.

have a fucking word with yourself.
Offline child-in-time

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 06:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:11:32 pm
Would be a crying shame if Verstappen stuck it into a wall and developed such severe concussion he could never drive again.

What's wrong with you? Get help.
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline B0151?

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 07:40:50 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:23:43 pm
If Max has said he would deliberately crash into Russell then he is every bit of the person he gets made out to be

He's an ok driver (in the right car and when leading from the front) but he's a horrible champion.
I'm sure he'd say it was said in the heat of the moment but seems a pretty calculated remark to inspire fear into a rival in a high risk sport to me. Some things you just don't say, hard to imagine he doesn't know what he's doing if he hasn't apologised to Russell for saying it.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 08:01:36 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:40:50 pm
I'm sure he'd say it was said in the heat of the moment but seems a pretty calculated remark to inspire fear into a rival in a high risk sport to me. Some things you just don't say, hard to imagine he doesn't know what he's doing if he hasn't apologised to Russell for saying it.

I love watching F1. I don't have specific favourite drivers or teams but I love the technical side of it and great racing.

Wheel to wheel racing where it is hard and aggressive but fair. All of that comes from being able to trust the guy you're racing against. No matter what you think about him. You have to be able to know that you are safe going into a corner or braking zone or apex. What he said is like what Gerry Attrick said. It's not acceptable and makes me feel less about Max

Max Verstappen is now equal to Vettel and Prost in number of championships. But he doesn't come close to the other 2 in terms of being respected as champion
Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 08:16:36 pm »
Go on Max my son, stick it to the posh twat :D
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 08:44:57 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on December  3, 2024, 02:23:07 pm
Just been reading that, it's corruption at its most blatant.


When you invite corrupt, sportwashing scum into the house...

Seriously, there's a massive culture clash. Corruption amongst these scum* is endemic.


* Arab ruling/wealthy classes
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 09:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 08:44:57 pm

When you invite corrupt, sportwashing scum into the house...

Seriously, there's a massive culture clash. Corruption amongst these scum* is endemic.


* Arab ruling/wealthy classes

Yeah, the sport was much better when it was run by honest Brits like Bernie Ecclestone and Max Mosley
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 09:47:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:04:44 pm
Yeah, the sport was much better when it was run by honest Brits like Bernie Ecclestone and Max Mosley


Whataboutery bollocks.

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 10:41:08 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline SP

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 10:48:54 pm »
Online Piggies in Blankies

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 10:55:15 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 10:48:54 pm
If Max runs Russell off the road, there is precedent.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1997_Formula_One_World_Championship#:~:text=Schumacher%20was%20later%20deemed%20at,was%20awarded%20to%20Williams%2DRenault.
Wasnt the only time Schumacher deliberately ran someone off the road though. And he got away with it
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 11:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 10:55:15 pm
Wasnt the only time Schumacher deliberately ran someone off the road though. And he got away with it

And Schumacher wasnt the first person to do it either
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
