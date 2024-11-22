It's a weird penalty. Max was driving exactly the same as drivers do every race weekend on a cooldown lap. No idea why George was flying like that on his lap, but they were both on cooldown laps. Also, as the penalty was for "car drove unnecessarily slowly on the cooldown lap" then why were the two cars ahead, who were also driving at that pace, not penalised? I also agree with Craig regarding the punishment. Either something warrants a proper punishment or it is a non penalty and/or a racing incident.