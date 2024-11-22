Red Bull have taken the wrong rear wing to Vegas and can't get the right one there in time according to Helmut Marko They're losing 6 tenths on the straights alone
Wonder how Merc setup changes will screw up this weekend.You're rubbing your hands if you're Oscar here, papaya rules have become both men for themselves. He can't lose - Norris outperforms and it's "well the pressure was off Lando," but Oscar outperforms and.... does the garage start to change sides?
From one race? Lando has been out-performing Oscar all season, long before 'papaya rules' came into effect.
I cant fathom how Sainz didnt get a penalty today? Its the most slam dunk youll ever see. Got away with one there.
https://www.racefans.net/2024/11/24/why-wasnt-sainz-penalised-for-las-vegas-pit-entry-error-f1s-rules-explained/allegedly.
Confirmed that there will be a new team in 2026.. GM/Cadillac.Presumably it will be slow and fall to pieces easily?
Dont know where they will be based. Has anyone read that??
Doesn't look like Michael Andretti is going to be involved in the process any more and they aim to have GM/Cadillac engines by the end of the decade so will be full works team in the longer term.Though I'll believe it when I see a car of theirs on the grid.
Fair play to Lando letting Pscar through right on the line as a thanks for him moving over in Brazil
