We will have Newey back sadly next year as well.



I'm not trying to in any way diminish Newey's ability or contribution, but there have been extended periods where he's been able to do nothing about competitors being superior. He was at Mclaren from 1997-2005 when Ferrari dominated and at Red Bull for Mercedes' dominance, where Ferrari were often ahead of Red Bull too. He's a brilliant man, but not in any way a guarantee of success.I'm still not sure about the Sainz decision. I agree that he is a very good driver on his day. How Hamilton and Charles will get on is anybody's guess, but given that Lewis and George are cordial despite the competition and from what I've seen of Lewis and Charles respective personalities, I tend to think that things will probably remain harmonious at Ferrari between it's drivers.