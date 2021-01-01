« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 84039 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,998
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 06:01:27 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:00:08 pm
sometimes you're just better than everyone else.

There is little point in watching a sport if there is no competition.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline garumn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 06:01:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:59:51 pm
There is a bigger problem that none of the current drivers can hold a candle to him, especially in these conditions. I just wish I could see someone good enough to give him some genuine competition, but I don't presently see it.

Yeah, he is just at a different level to everyone else in the paddock right now. Lando would be right in it if he took advantage of all his chances the same way Max does.

Edit: this is 6 out of 7 poles from Lando where he does not end lap 1 in first place.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,027
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 06:02:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:01:27 pm
There is little point in watching a sport if there is no competition.

don't then?

that was one of those races that happen now and again (usually when rain is involved) where one driver is just better.
Logged

Offline GreekScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 06:02:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:00:06 pm
I think all the little bits of luck like the safety car timings etc fell Maxs way today, but that was a fantastic drive. Great result for Alpine as well

And mistakes. Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes all trying to second guess each other with their pit stops when the sensible thing was to wait
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 06:04:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:59:51 pm
There is a bigger problem that none of the current drivers can hold a candle to him, especially in these conditions. I just wish I could see someone good enough to give him some genuine competition, but I don't presently see it.

I think Leclerc, as on the few occassions over the past few years that the cars have been around equal it's been nip and tuck. Only way Lando wins a WDC is in a significantly better car. Max is a great wet weather driver, but the wet/Interlagos combination gets seems to particularly gell with him for some reason.
Logged

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 06:05:59 pm »
Excellent drive by Max. Looked as if it was Max we saw at the start of the season, way too comfortable.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 06:07:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:59:51 pm
There is a bigger problem that none of the current drivers can hold a candle to him, especially in these conditions. I just wish I could see someone good enough to give him some genuine competition, but I don't presently see it.

Norris is pushing him very close, and has time to grow, he is 3 years younger. We are saying this was the moment Max won the championship but early in the season it was looking like a procession, Norris has made that not so. Russell is also clearly very talented in a weak car. Piastri even younger and very promising.

I would say if anything this season has made me excited for next year, as people are actually catching up to his level somewhat. Not there yet but getting there
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,998
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 06:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:04:22 pm
I think Leclerc, as on the few occassions over the past few years that the cars have been around equal it's been nip and tuck. Only way Lando wins a WDC is in a significantly better car. Max is a great wet weather driver, but the wet/Interlagos combination gets seems to particularly gell with him for some reason.

I do think Ferrari have made an error in replacing Sainz though, it will be interesting to see how they go with Hamilton/Leclerc but I wonder if it will affect the overall balance in the team. I think Sainz is a seriously underrated driver overall. Lando needs to get more serious if he wants to win a world title, less stuff on the social media and more focussing on improving.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,998
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 06:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:07:37 pm
Norris is pushing him very close, and has time to grow, he is 3 years younger. We are saying this was the moment Max won the championship but early in the season it was looking like a procession, Norris has made that not so. Russell is also clearly very talented in a weak car. Piastri even younger and very promising.

I would say if anything this season has made me excited for next year, as people are actually catching up to his level somewhat. Not there yet but getting there

We will have Newey back sadly next year as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 06:16:08 pm »
that was a race that defined the season for max

red bull strategy dont make the same mistakes as the other teams aswell

pleased for alpine and trent
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 06:17:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:10:14 pm
We will have Newey back sadly next year as well.

Isn't he off to Aston Martin?
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 06:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:17:40 pm
Isn't he off to Aston Martin?

still cant beleive stroll crashed on the formation lap
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,998
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 06:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:17:40 pm
Isn't he off to Aston Martin?

Yes, so that will bring Alonso into it more perhaps he can sort Max out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,027
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:18:23 pm
still cant beleive stroll crashed on the formation lap

I can.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,312
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 06:20:41 pm »

Wet weather proves who the best drivers are. Its no coincidence that Senna, Schumacher and Lewis were supreme in the wet even without the fastest car.

There will be a lot of change next year. Lewis at Ferrari, Newey at Aston and Id be amazed if Max stays at Red Bull as he can see the decline without Newey already. Merc possibly?
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,023
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:10:14 pm
We will have Newey back sadly next year as well.

I'm not trying to in any way diminish Newey's ability or contribution, but there have been extended periods where he's been able to do nothing about competitors being superior. He was at Mclaren from 1997-2005 when Ferrari dominated and at Red Bull for Mercedes' dominance, where Ferrari were often ahead of Red Bull too. He's a brilliant man, but not in any way a guarantee of success. 

I'm still not sure about the Sainz decision.  I agree that he is a very good driver on his day. How Hamilton and Charles will get on is anybody's guess, but given that Lewis and George are cordial despite the competition and from what I've seen of Lewis and Charles respective personalities, I tend to think that things will probably remain harmonious at Ferrari between it's drivers.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,998
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 06:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:20:41 pm
Wet weather proves who the best drivers are. Its no coincidence that Senna, Schumacher and Lewis were supreme in the wet even without the fastest car.

There will be a lot of change next year. Lewis at Ferrari, Newey at Aston and Id be amazed if Max stays at Red Bull as he can see the decline without Newey already. Merc possibly?

I just cannot see Max and Mercedes working given all the past history between them, certainly can't see him going there next season I think we'd have heard by now if that was a possibility.

Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:21:19 pm
I'm not trying to in any way diminish Newey's ability or contribution, but there have been extended periods where he's been able to do nothing about competitors being superior. He was at Mclaren from 1997-2005 when Ferrari dominated and at Red Bull for Mercedes' dominance, where Ferrari were often ahead of Red Bull too. He's a brilliant man, but not in any way a guarantee of success. 

I'm still not sure about the Sainz decision.  I agree that he is a very good driver on his day. How Hamilton and Charles will get on is anybody's guess, but given that Lewis and George are cordial despite the competition and from what I've seen of Lewis and Charles respective personalities, I tend to think that things will probably remain harmonious at Ferrari between it's drivers.

I think Newey still won two titles at McLaren from memory the two for Mika. I don't doubt eventually he will make an impact at Aston Martin and I think they have picked up quite a few employees from RB recently. Time will tell about Lewis and Charles, it will be interesting to see it might depend on how good the car is next season.

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,027
  • feck off
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 06:35:50 pm »
I don't think verstappen will be going anywhere next season. 2026 though is anyone's guess.

Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm »
Just finished watching. Huge luck for Verstappen today combined with a poor pit strategy from Merc and McLaren, a real shame for the rest of the season. Love the way Lawson bullies Perez, theres a man whos desperate to take his seat.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:21:19 pm
I'm not trying to in any way diminish Newey's ability or contribution, but there have been extended periods where he's been able to do nothing about competitors being superior. He was at Mclaren from 1997-2005 when Ferrari dominated and at Red Bull for Mercedes' dominance, where Ferrari were often ahead of Red Bull too. He's a brilliant man, but not in any way a guarantee of success. 

I'm still not sure about the Sainz decision.  I agree that he is a very good driver on his day. How Hamilton and Charles will get on is anybody's guess, but given that Lewis and George are cordial despite the competition and from what I've seen of Lewis and Charles respective personalities, I tend to think that things will probably remain harmonious at Ferrari between it's drivers.
And he is old now, so dont know how much of an impact he is going to have.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 